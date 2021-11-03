India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: India Beat Afghanistan by 66 Runs

Read more

They need 211 runs which looks stiff at the moment. Earlier openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure India are off to a great start after they lost the toss and batted. While Rohit almost looked set for a century, KL Rahul too made amends. But unfortunately, both of them were out. However, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya cameos made sure India reach a great score of 211. This was also the highest total in the tournament. India were 91/0 after the ten over mark with Rohit slamming his fifty. India will look to give their everything when they take on Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Group b encounter in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli lost another toss which meant Afghanistan will bowl. India have finally played Ravi Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav comes back in too.

Chakrawarthy is out.India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.

For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre.

It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June.

Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here