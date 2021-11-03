India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: India Beat Afghanistan by 66 Runs

Live now
India vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to stay alive in the tournament. They had to beat Afghanistan by a good net run rate and they succeeded. Earlier they batted beautifully to post a stiff target of 210 and then kept on taking timely wickets to derail Afghanistan chase.Read More
SIX off the final ball, but Virat Kohli doesn’t care. India have won this game by 66 runs. Big win and that will do NRR a world of good. 66-run margin also means India stay alive in the tournament.
Ravindra Jadeja had taken a catch to remove Mohammad Nabi and the very next ball he takes another catch; a superb running catch. Although the umpire didn’t think so and ruled the batter not out. This left Jadeja and skipper Virat Kohli fuming who couldn’t help but curse at the TV umpire ON-AIR.
Mohammed Shami returns for his third over and gets India the breakthrough they were looking for as he removes dangerman Mohammad Nabi. Safe hands Ravindra Jadeja with the catch. Hit out or get out!
Shardul Thakur is becoming more and more expensive. Gave away 13 runs off the first four balls. Also, Ishan Kishan dropped a difficult catch but it won’t bother India much at this stage.
Great over from Jasprit Bumrah. Was hit for a couple of boundaries before he varied his pace efficiently to suffocate Mohammad Nabi. All in all, great comeback and now the required run rate for Afghanistan rises to 34! They need 102 off 18.
Shardul Thakur gives away fifteen runs in his two overs. Afghanistan need 113 runs off 24 balls which looks numerically impossible. If India can beat them by 66 runs or more, they stay in the hunt.
Shardul Thakur returns and he has been welcomed with a no look maximum off Karim Janat. He knows how it feels after being hit for four six off successive balls. (Pak vs Afg in Dubai) and now he wants to have some fun by belting Thakur for some huge six.
Earlier Mohammed Nabi was given not out after Rohit Sharma took his catch. It was taken to the third umpire via DRS where the TV umpire ruled him not out. It could have been Ashwin’s third scalp.
Ashwin gets Najibullah Zadran. Great bowling from the senior spinner. Najib was looking to play reverse sweep, but Ashwin saw him coming and bowled a straight one. He missed and Ashwin found the furniture.
Ravichandran Ashwin gives away just five runs in his two overs so far. He also gets the wicket of Gulbadin Naib—his first T20I wicket in more than five years. Well, that was long.
Ravichandran Ashwin is playing his first white ball game in four years, but it doesn’t look like that as he gets his first wicket of the match. He has given away just three runs so far.
That was an awesome catch from Hardik Pandya. It went the mile in the air, hanging in the air for a long long time, but Pandya never took his eye off it. Safely held onto it and made sure he hadn’t crossed the boundary line (he was close!)
Afghanistan have two good overs against Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. The latter giving away 21 runs while Pandya gave away 9 runs. Kohli handed the ball to Jadeja and in came the breakthrough. Gurbaz skied that one and perfect running catch from Hardik Pandya.
Shami has been canned for 21 runs by Afghanisan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 4,1,6,6,4. Afghanistan are in no mood to give it away or play second fiddle to India. If they go down, they want to go down fighting.
The task is cut out for India..they will have to win by 66 runs to have some sort of levarage in their Net Run Rate. India have posted an imposing total of 210. If they can bundle Afghanistan out for around 150-160, we are still in this.
Afghanistan are 16/2(4)….great bowling from India so far. The required run rate has just shot upto 12.25. They need a platform before launching themselves against the likes of Pandya and Shardul.
And now the big man Hazratullah Zazai is dismissed. Jasprit Bumrah gets his man after he was smashed for an imposing maximum. Great comeback from ‘Boom’ but most importantly it was a great catch by Suryakumar Yadav. It hung in the air and he kept his composure to pouch the ball.
WICKET! Shami has Shehzad caught off his final delivery. He departs for a duck! Earlier his fourth ball was hit hard by Zazai who was desperate after playing three dot balls. But great piece of fielding by Jasprit Bumrah made sure he gets just one run.
A couple of dot balls from Shami. Slowed it down to put Zazai in visible discomfort. Next ball moves it away from the left hander. So three dot balls so far and now the fourth ball goes for none. Great over so far.
Hazratulla Zazai smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a six….he doesn’t care! He just plays the ball and not the bowler it seems. What a shot. Stand and deliver. Afghanistan need quick runs and they are doing their best.
They need 211 runs which looks stiff at the moment. Earlier openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure India are off to a great start after they lost the toss and batted. While Rohit almost looked set for a century, KL Rahul too made amends. But unfortunately, both of them were out. However, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya cameos made sure India reach a great score of 211. This was also the highest total in the tournament. India were 91/0 after the ten over mark with Rohit slamming his fifty. India will look to give their everything when they take on Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Group b encounter in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli lost another toss which meant Afghanistan will bowl. India have finally played Ravi Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav comes back in too.
Chakrawarthy is out.India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.
Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.
For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre.
It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June.
Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.
