IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Match India vs New Zealand Updates: Bumrah Removes Guptill in 111 Chase

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI from the last game as Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert. While India made two changes in their XI as Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made place for Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Virat Kohli reveals that Suryakumar has a back spasm that ruled him out of the match. After losing their opening matches India and New Zealand will clash in a virtual quarterfinal to make their case strong for the semifinal spot. The Men in Blue were completely outclassed by their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match. Apart from skipper Virat Kohli none of the India players stood up to the tough challenge against Pakistan.

However, Team India need to forget the ghosts of the past and need to win the do-or-die clash against New Zealand who have turned out to be a roadblock for them in the ICC tournaments in the past few events. India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and they need to break the jinx on Sunday.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes that having a good grip on the ball and accuracy will be the key in combating dew if New Zealand are asked to bowl second in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Sunday’s match will take place in Dubai, a venue where chasing teams have won all five matches with dew coming into second innings as an uncontrollable element, barring South Africa’s win over West Indies, coming in a day match.

“I suppose it’s a hard one to understand how much dew is going to come in. But from the one game we’ve experienced so far, there hasn’t been too much of it, the overheat conditions. It cooled down a lot nicely. So you’ve just got to, I suppose, take your time and make sure you’ve got a good grip on the ball and just be as accurate as you can,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at a change in the playing XI for the mega clash.

“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said in a pre-match press conference.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

