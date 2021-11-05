India vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Scotland In 39 Balls, Moves to Third Spot in Group 'B'

Live now
India vs Scotland, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: India beat Scotland in 39 balls and with eight wickets remaining. This means India moves to third spot in group 2 and a huge booster for India’s net run rate. KL Rahul slammed fifty in just 19 balls. Earlier spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets as India bundle Scotland out for just 85 runs. Read More
“A dominating performance…we are striving to this again and now we are sitting under that line..Toss can be crucial..these small things matter a lot in T20. We are back in our mojo”
-Kohli.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: India made a statement in Dubai, beating Scotland with 81 balls, yes 81 balls to spare. So now India’s net run rate is 1.619 and they move to third spot. That was some match.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Wow, what a match. India knock off the winning runs in 6.3 overs. This one is a huge booster for India’s net run rate. Now all eyes on Afghanistan vs New Zealand this weekend.
KL Rahul is the man dismissed, but what an innings. A 19-ball fifty which six boundaries and three maximums. A strike rate of 263.15. India need 3 off 83 balls!
Fifty for KL Rahul in just 18 balls. This was a really fast innings and paved the way for India to snatch an epic win here in Dubai. And he departs with win right at the brink…what a shame.
In the air….and dropped. KL Rahul slams a six after slamming Wheal for boundary. KL Rahul’s strike rate is above 200! Remember all that hullabaloo in IPL regarding his ‘slow batting.’
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: 45 runs off last 2.5 overs…thanks to Rohit Sharma who slammed Safiyaan Sharif for 14 runs. Rohit Sharma reaches 26 off 14; KL Rahul is on 28 off 13.
After KL Rahul onslaught, Rohit Sharma gets into the act. India have raced to 49/0 in just 3.3 overs.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score:16 Runs coming off that one off Evans. A six and a four from KL Rahul is followed by a Rohit Sharma boundary. Great over for India’s perspective who need to knock off the runs in just 43 balls.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: KL Rahul smashes a couple of boundaries and India are off to great start. A superb shot over long on and then just helps the next ball towards the leg side boundary….then comes another boundary. All in all, three boundaries off this over.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Four runs from Rohit! He makes room and carves out the bowler through the covers. India need runs and they need it fast.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score : India need to knock these runs as soon as possible to stand a chance. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle. The quickest India have ever reached 86 runs in a T20I is against Sri Lanka in 2009, scoring 88 runs after just 6.4 overs.
Career best figures for Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Three wickets for 15 runs for both of them—outstanding. Two for ten runs for Jasprit Bumrah. All credit to Ravindra Jadeja who actually triggered the collapse.
Can India chase this down within 7.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was asked in the post match PC what he thinks about the game and he replied that KL and Rohit has to show some fireworks.
Well, that’s it. End of Scotland innings. They are bowled out for just 85 runs..can India chase this down within 12 overs. It will boost their NRR. Coming back to India’s bowling…it was superb. Three fors for Jadeja and Shami. Top effort from Men in Blue tonight.
Back-to-back wickets in no time! After Mohammed Shami clean bowls Callum Macloed. Ishan Kishan run outs Safiyaan Sharif. Shami returns to the scene and bowls Alasdair Evans for a duck. India just one wicket away.
Rishabh Pant misses an easy stumping chance. Had it been taken, Ashwin could have gotten his second wicket. The senior pro gave 29 runs in his four overs, a tad expensive compared to his best competition Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja finished his spell. His figures are outstanding. Four overs, three wickets for fifteen runs. Accounted for Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross and Michael Leask. Two off them came in same over.
After Ravindra Jadeja’s spin, Ashwin is doing some magic with the ball. Now Chris Greaves departs just for one run to his name. That was the carrom ball, but tossed up in the air. He hits it straight to Hardik Pandya who was placed there expertly.
Ravindra Jadeja is all over Scotland middle order, 3 wickets in just 14 balls and Scotland 58 for 5. Michael Leask who was looking to hit Shami out of the park, surrenders to Jadeja’s off spin. Classic Jadeja, straight ball, but just skidded on.
Anything less than that can be fatal for Kohli and his men whose semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread. Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2.
However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up. Rohit, his opening partner KL Rahul, and the swashbuckling duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, fired against the Afghans and they will fancy their chances of doing an encore on Friday evening.
The last two if they get a chance to bat as the likes of skipper Kohli are slotted above them in the line-up. Back in the team after missing the New Zealand game, Suryakumar Yadav will be there as well to bolster the batting, and so will be all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. If the batting was all about aggression, India’s bowling too delivered against Afghanistan, with seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin signalling his T20I return after a four-year gap with an excellent spell.
Finally, featuring in the playing XI after endless chatter around his absence, Ashwin not only picked up two wickets but was also very economical with the ball, giving away only 14 runs in his full quota of four overs.
Needless to say, skipper Kohli was delighted with Ashwin’s returns and lauded his effort after the game. “The return of Ash was the biggest positive, it was something he has worked really hard for,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation when asked what was biggest takeaway from the massive win. “He (Ashwin) showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket taker and a smart bowler as well.” Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months.
He was named in the playing XI after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy developed a left calf issue. That Chakravarthy is not ready for high pressure international cricket has been exposed and it is unlikely he will feature any further in the tournament. Seamer Mohammed Shami will have his tails up after a three-wicket haul in the last match and so will be Jasprit Bumrah.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking