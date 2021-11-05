India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Bumrah Removes Scotland Skipper

Live now
India vs Scotland, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: India have won the toss, a rare toss going by Virat Kohli’s record. They have decided to bowl first. Just one change: Chakrawarthy comes in and Shardul Thakur misses out. will be up against Scotland tonight where they would look to beat their opponents with a huge margin, again. Read More
Scotland openers had attacked India from the word ‘go’, but Bumrah gets the captain Kyle Coetzer and that would pull things back for sure. Straight and full, a clear case of ‘you miss, I hit.’
That was always the idea. India are banking on three spinners: Jaddu, Ash and Varun. Kohli bringing the KKR spinner right away. Holding Ashwin and Jaddu so that the ball gets a little old.
Jasprit Bumrah gives away a six off his final ball. What a shot! It was on his legs and Munsey just helps it over deep mid wicket. Takes Indian fans by surprise. Nice start from Scotland.
Jasprit Bumrah gets the new ball and makes an instant impact. No runs off the first two balls. It was straight, it was full and no room given. Then came the third ball a bit wide and Scotland are away.
India could have batted first…posted a huge total like they did against Afghanistan and put the opposition under pressure. Instead, they chose to bowl and backed their spinners to bundle them out ASAP; then knock off the runs.
No Shardul Thakur tonight. Even as Indian bowlers excelled, the Mumbaikar gave away lot of runs against Afghanistan. He pulled things back to end with figures of 0/31 by the time India romped home. Pays the price.
So, India went in with a second spinner. Ravi Ashwin holds his place from last match where he picked up a couple of wickets. Meanwhile, Chakrawarthy will look to excel as he returns to Dubai. Had a forgettable debut against Pakistan.
India have won the toss and they have chosen to bowl first. “We should have played our first game on my birthday,” Kohli jokes. Sctoland skipper Coetzer says this is a big moment for their cricket to face players like Kohli.
Namibia loses to New Zealand by 52 runs. That’s huge. This means India will have to beat Scotland by 80 runs or more; chase down the total in 12 overs. This is stiff; moreover, everything now depends on Afghanistan vs New Zealand. If Afghanistan wins, India are through.
India can only qualify to the semis if Afghanistan beat New Zealand, no matter what the margin is. The loss of Black Caps will ensure India’s way ahead, given the Men in Blue defeated Scotland and Namibia, just like they did against Mohammad Nabi & Co on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
India and Scotland have only faced each other once in T20I, in a world cup and India won this game quite comfortably. India are the clear favourites going into the match, but such has been their form in the first two games that they cannot take Scotland lightly as the Scots can certainly spring a surprise.
All eyes will be on birthday boy Virat Kohli when India square off against Scotland in a Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The Indian captain turned 33 on Friday and the fans would love to see the Men in Blue clinching another big win in the fight for a ticket to the semi-final. If Team India can manage to continue the momentum gained in the last encounter against Afghanistan, it would surely be one of the best birthdays for Kohli.
Namibia have moved to 77/3 and need 87 off 40 with seven wickets remaining. If they beat New Zealand, India will certainly benefit from it. No win means zero points for NZ who had lost to Pakistan earlier. Just imagine the points table if India beat Scotland.
India are pretty much in the contest as they witnessed their run-rate getting improved from -1.609 to + 0.073. They needed to restrict Afghanistan to 147 or win by at least 63 runs, and that’s what they did. Now Kohli’s team will face Scotland on Friday and Namibia on Monday in their next fixtures which they need to win with bigger margins. However, their dependency on New Zealand’s next game against Afghanistan still persists.
After thrashing Afghanistan by 66 runs, Virat Kohli & Co will take on Scotland on Friday in Dubai, aiming to secure another much-needed win in the T20 World Cup 2021. With the qualification scenario getting intense, they need to outclass Kyle Coetzer & Co with a bigger margin to better their net run-rate.
Rohit, his opening partner KL Rahul, and the swashbuckling duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, fired against the Afghans and they will fancy their chances of doing an encore on Friday evening.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Scotland in Dubai. India might have beaten Afghanistan quite heavily, but the sword hangs on Virat Kohli and his men.
Anything less than that can be fatal for Kohli and his men whose semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread. Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2.
However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up. Rohit, his opening partner KL Rahul, and the swashbuckling duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, fired against the Afghans and they will fancy their chances of doing an encore on Friday evening.
The last two if they get a chance to bat as the likes of skipper Kohli are slotted above them in the line-up. Back in the team after missing the New Zealand game, Suryakumar Yadav will be there as well to bolster the batting, and so will be all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. If the batting was all about aggression, India’s bowling too delivered against Afghanistan, with seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin signalling his T20I return after a four-year gap with an excellent spell.
Finally, featuring in the playing XI after endless chatter around his absence, Ashwin not only picked up two wickets but was also very economical with the ball, giving away only 14 runs in his full quota of four overs.
Needless to say, skipper Kohli was delighted with Ashwin’s returns and lauded his effort after the game. “The return of Ash was the biggest positive, it was something he has worked really hard for,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation when asked what was biggest takeaway from the massive win. “He (Ashwin) showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket taker and a smart bowler as well.” Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months.
He was named in the playing XI after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy developed a left calf issue. That Chakravarthy is not ready for high pressure international cricket has been exposed and it is unlikely he will feature any further in the tournament. Seamer Mohammed Shami will have his tails up after a three-wicket haul in the last match and so will be Jasprit Bumrah.
