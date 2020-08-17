England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 5, As it Happened: Match Ends in Tame Draw
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 5, Eng vs Pak latest updates: And that's the end to the game, completely affected by rain. Azhar Ali runs in to bowl a delivery after which players end proceedings. It's bright now, but the last few days were wet which means the game ends in a draw.
22:18 (IST)
WICKET! Yasir Shah gets Pope. Skids on, hits pad first and then bat. Pope reviews thinking it's bat first but it's not. Plumb in front, England 105/4.
22:00 (IST)
WICKET! Sibley is gone. Abbas slides this down leg side, Sibley gets a faint edge and Rizwan takes it. England 92/3.
21:47 (IST)
Out Lbw!! Abbas has deserved this wicket. He has been accurate and beat the bat numerous times and finally he manages to beat Crawley. Good length ball that straightens late, Crawley was playing for the original angle and ended beaten on the outside edge, the ball strikes him on the back pad and the only question was height, umpire Richard Kettleborough thought it was hitting and ball-tracking shows it was clipping.
21:44 (IST)
FOUR, fifty for Crawley. He has been positive and made the most of the opportunity. Yes, he did get a reprieve but apart from that he has looked good. The attempted slider ends up as a long hop, Crawley pulls it in front of square past mid-wicket and there's no one in the deep to stop the boundary
21:18 (IST)
Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi in tandem. England have found the going easy so far. This game is heading towards a draw, but the positives gained from this passage of play will stand them in good stead for the third Test.
20:53 (IST)
Naseem Shah is working up some good pace and bounce. He's bowling short ones from around the stumps into Sibley's ribs. Handled well so far.
20:23 (IST)
A change of bowling, Naseem Shah comes on. Can he provide the breakthrough? England 33/1.
20:03 (IST)
Abbas and Shaheen Afridi in tandem, but no wicket yet. Tame, dull draw? Or will we see an action-packed draw?
19:51 (IST)
And finally, we've got some play. Mohammad Abbas with the ball to Zak Crawley.
19:03 (IST)
Play to start at 3.20 PM local time, which is 7.50 PM IST. Unless it rains again! Not that the game is going to give a result, but they have no option but to play if the conditions are good.
18:36 (IST)
No rain, but there will be another inspection at 14.20 local time.
17:41 (IST)
Lunch is taken, and another inspection will be held at 13.40 local time. This is heading nowhere...
16:38 (IST)
There's going to be another inspection at 12.50 local time, or 5.20 PM IST.
16:13 (IST)
An inspection scheduled at 12 local time, of 4.30 PM IST. Let's see what comes out of it.
15:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to fifth and final day of the second Test between England and Pakistan. There is no doubt that this match is heading for a draw as we are only in the second innings right now. But hopefully for players and the fans there is some action on the cards.
Pakistan vs England (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020
Pakistan
236/10
(91.2) RR 2.58
England
110/4
(43.1) RR 2.55
