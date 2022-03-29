Live: New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI Latest Score And Updates From Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI Latest Score And Updates: Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

NZ vs NED 2022, 1st ODI: Scorecard | Commentary

The ODI series is crucial for both sides in the context of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification, as the hosts are wedged in 12th having only played three matches in the cycle, and the Dutch winning just two games in three series.

When will the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED) start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED) be played?

The 1st ODI between NZ vs NED will be played at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui.

What time will the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED) begin?

Advertisement

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED)?

The 1st ODI match between New Zealand and the Netherlands is not televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED)?

All the matches of the New Zealand vs Netherlands series will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (captain), Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk/captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here