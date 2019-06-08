Live Score, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Taunton: NZ Elect to Field

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first here on what looks like a green pitch.
Will the tables turn for Afghanistan or will New Zealand continue their march? From what we have seen so far this tournament, the latter increasingly looks like the possible scenario. New Zealand have looked potent with both bat and ball and Afghanistan, ragged. They will hope the spinners come out all guns blazing and restrict the Blackcaps.
Hello and welcome to match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Tonight's game will be between unbeaten New Zealand and a winless Afghanistan. Will Afghanistan finally snap their streak or will New Zealand carry on their winning run.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first here on what looks like a green pitch.
"Afghanistan are a force and spin is one of their strength areas. We expect that against some of the Asian sides in particular. We have played spin well in the past and maybe the pressure of the moment the other night made for some poor decisions." - New Zealand coach Gary Stead.
Will the tables turn for Afghanistan or will New Zealand continue their march? From what we have seen so far this tournament, the latter increasingly looks like the possible scenario. New Zealand have looked potent with both bat and ball and Afghanistan, ragged. They will hope the spinners come out all guns blazing and restrict the Blackcaps.
After their first two games, the Kane Williamson-led side are at the top of the standings over Australia on net run rate (NRR) thanks to them registering two consecutive yet contrasting victories. Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naib's side enter the match having been on the wrong end of a seven-wicket thrashing against Australia in Bristol before they were bowled out for 152 inside 33 overs chasing a victory target of 202 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
Hello and welcome to match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Tonight's game will be between unbeaten New Zealand and a winless Afghanistan. Will Afghanistan finally snap their streak or will New Zealand carry on their winning run.
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Taunton
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
"Afghanistan are a force and spin is one of their strength areas. We expect that against some of the Asian sides in particular. We have played spin well in the past and maybe the pressure of the moment the other night made for some poor decisions." - New Zealand coach Gary Stead.
After their first two games, the Kane Williamson-led side are at the top of the standings over Australia on net run rate (NRR) thanks to them registering two consecutive yet contrasting victories. Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naib's side enter the match having been on the wrong end of a seven-wicket thrashing against Australia in Bristol before they were bowled out for 152 inside 33 overs chasing a victory target of 202 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
