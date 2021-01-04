AMY-W vs HRN-W Live Score, Match 1, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports T20 Nippon Cup 2021

Heron Sports vs Ameya Sports (T20)

Live Cricket Score AMY-W vs HRN-W, Match 1, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports T20 Nippon Cup 2021 | Leading India players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma, will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru from Monday even as uncertainty continues over the team's next international assignment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. The India players were last seen in the Women's T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Live Streaming details:

The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and can be live-streamed on FanCode

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Full Schedule

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 1

04 January, 2021 • 10:00 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 2

04 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 3

05 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 4

05 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 5

06 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 6

06 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 7

08 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 8

08 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 9

09 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 10

09 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 11

10 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 12

10 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Play-off

12 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Final

12 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore