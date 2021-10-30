Australia vs England Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup Today's Match Latest Updates: Marcus Stoinis Departs as Australia Continue to Crumble

Live now
Live Score Australia vs England T20 World Cup Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 WC Super 12 stage match between England and Australia from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Read More
Morgan continues to put pressure on Australia by sticking with Adil Rashid from one end. The leg-spinner bowled another tight over here as Aaron Finch looked to break the shackles but failed. Finch need to bat cautiously here as if he gets out there then it will be chaos in the Australia batting line-up. AUS 37/4 in 9 overs
A very tidy first over from Liam Livingstone as only five runs came from it. Both Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade are batting with a cautious approach here to rebuild Australia’s innings. It’s a tough task ahead of the duo to achieve. Morgan is using his bowlers pretty well here. AUS 32/4 in 8 overs
Absolute madness here in Dubai as Australia lose their fourth wicket. Adil Rashid gets Marcus Stoinis plumb in front of the wicket with a sharp leg spin. England are all over Australia at the moment and they need something big from Aaron Finch to get out of this situation. AUS 21/4 in 6.1 overs
Another tidy over from Chris Woakes as only two runs came from it and England finish the powerplay on a high. Australia are in some serious trouble here and they need a game-changing partnership to revive the innings. Nothing has gone in their favour so far tonight. AUS 21/3 in 6 overs
And the top-order collapse continues as Australia lose Glenn Maxwell. It’s an absolute masterclass from Chris Woakes here in Dubai. Australia are in deep trouble now as Woakes is asking some seriously tough questions to them. It was a sharp inswinger from the bowler which breached Maxwell’s defence and hit his pads. AUS 15/3 in 3.5 overs
WHAT A CATCH! Chris Woakes is everywhere in this match as this time he hurt Australia with his exemplary fielding. The English all-rounder takes a stunning catch to send Steve Smith back in the hut. A very big wicket for Chris Jordan who struggled a bit in the last match against Bangladesh. AUS 8/2 in 2.1 overs
Chris Woakes draws the first blood in the mega clash as he gets the better of big man David Warner. It was a typical ‘David Warner’ dismissal as he edged the bowl going away from his body to the wicketkeeper. Huge blow for Australia straightaway. Steve Smith is the new man in. AUS 7/1 in 1.2 overs
A very fine first over from Adil Rashid as only six runs came from it. Aaron Finch is looking to take the charge over the bowlers in the powerplay while David Warner is expected to play the anchor’s role here. It’s a big call from Morgan to start the bowling with Adil Rashid. AUS 6/0 in 1 over
Aaron Finch and David Warner are out in the middle to open the innings for Australia. Adil Rashid will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Eoin Morgan opens up on Mark Wood fitness at the toss: “We’ll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass, it actually looks a good wicket. It’s been played on throughout the IPL as well. There could be dew factor later on, whether it comes or not who knows. We’ve got the same team. (On Mark Wood) Unsure as it stands now, he’s progressed quite nicely coming into every game, hasn’t been 100% yet. Delighted with the way we have started. Two comprehensive wins in the two games that we have played, a tougher test today against a good side.”
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
England skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to field first against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Australia vs England T20 World Cup Super 12 match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
England have beaten West Indies and Bangladesh in the tournament, while Australia have emerged victorious over South Africa and Sri Lanka. The two teams are the favourites to seal a place in the semifinals from Group 1 and tonight’s clash will make their case even stronger. Bowling attacks of both teams have performed exceedingly well in the tournament and the return of David Warner’s form is going to give Eoin Morgan and Co some extra stress for the mega clash.
Ahead of the match, Morgan said, “I think it’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games in this group stage. Australia are a very strong side. They’ve gone 2 for 2, very much like us, and they’ve started the tournament well. Coming into the tournament, they probably would be considered joint second-favourites, along with us. They’re a side that we know pretty well. We played against them a lot over two or three years. So, looking forward to a really good game.”
England vs Australia predicted playing XI:
England Possible Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Australia Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
