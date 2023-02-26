AUS vs SA Final Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa by 19 Runs to Clinch Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Title

AUS-W vs SA-W Updates: Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup final at Newlands, Cape Town. The mighty Australian will look to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet on Sunday as they face South Africa in the summit clash of mega Women’s T20 WC. South Africa have played quality cricket so far in the tournament and produced some spirited show, notably in the semifinal against England.

