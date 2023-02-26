AUS vs SA Final Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa by 19 Runs to Clinch Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Title

Live now
Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 21:55 IST
Cape Town
AUS-W vs SA-W Updates: Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup final at Newlands, Cape Town. The mighty Australian will look to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet on Sunday as they face South Africa in the summit clash of mega Women’s T20 WC. South Africa have played quality cricket so far in the tournament and produced some spirited show, notably in the semifinal against England.
South Africa’s women cricketers will go where none of their male counterparts have gone when they contest their very first World Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Australia complete the second hat-trick of ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup titles 🔥
WHAT A TEAM!#AUSvSA | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/wZTePUmRSr
— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2023
And Australia win their third back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies. A fine over from Ashleigh Gardner to end the World Cup as only 7 runs came off it. It was a thrilling finale where Laura Wolvaardt managed to put Australia under pressure a bit but in the end the might Aussies once again emerged as the champion side. A dominant show from one of the most dominant teams in the history of the game. Australia (156/6) beat South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs
Excellent penultimate over from Meghan Schutt as only eight runs came off it. Huge task for South Africa as they need 27 runs from the final over to lift the trophy. SA 130/6 in 19 overs
It was a risky double and Ellyse Perry with a sharp throw allowed Alyssa Healy enough time to dislodge the bails. Australia can smell the victory now. SA 122/6 in 18 overs
OUT! Jess Jonassen hits the timber here as Chloe Tryon departs for 25. She got hit for a six on the same over but pitched it short this time and Tryon failed to pick up the line and length and got castles. South Africa are losing way now in this chase. SA 121/5 in 17.4 overs
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Megan Schutt with a toe-crushing yorker gets Laura Wolvaardt plumb in front of wicket. The South African opener also took the review in the quest to escape the dismissal but the DRS showed no connection with bat there. SA 109/4 in 16.3 overs
Excellent over from Ashleigh Gardner as only 6 runs came off it. Gardner didn’t give any room to the South Africa batters to free their arms, she pitched it short and forced the batters to go for pull shots. 100 up for South Africa but a big task ahead. SA 104/3 in 16 overs
Laura Wolvaardt continues the fightback for South Africa as she completes her half-century with a fine cover drive for a four. South Africa are still in the game here but Wolvaardt needs support from the other end too to take this game closer to South Africa’s reach. SA 98/3 in 15 overs
Georgia Wareham into the attack as Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tyon managed to get 15 runs off it. The momentum is shifting slowly in Proteas’ favour as Wolvaardt is in no mood to step down from the challenge. SA 88/3 in 14 overs
A couple of no-balls from Tahlia McGrath and South Africa managed to collect 14 runs off it. Laura Wolvaardt is fighting a lone battle here as she is now in her 40s. The required run rate is still 12. SA 73/3 in 13 overs
4 runs came of Jess Jonassen’s over as South Africa batters continues to struggle. They continue to play the dot balls here and it is making things worse for them. The required run rate is well over 12. SA 59/3 in 12 overs
RUN OUT! Poor running between the wicket as Sune Luus has to go back in the pavilion. There was not a run there but the required run rate puts the pressure on the two batters and Luus is taking the long walk back towards the pavilion. Australia are in a comfortable position now. SA 54/3 in 10.4 overs
OUT! Ashleigh Gardner provides the much-needed breakthrough to Australia as dangerous Marizanne Kapp departs for 11. South Africa need something special now as the required run rate is also over 10 now. SA 46/2 in 9 overs
Laura Wolvaardt hits the first six of final for South Africa as she charged down the ground to hit Jess Jonassen for a maximum. 9 runs from the over and South Africa are crawling back into the game now after a miserable powerplay. SA 40/1 in 8 overs
Finally a decent over for South Africa as nine runs came off it. Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp both hit boundaries to put Darcie Brown under pressure. South Africa need to continue this momentum. SA 31/1 in 7 overs
Marizanne Kapp off the mark with a boundary but Australia hold the momentum at the moment as South Africa scored at below 4 run rate in the powerplay which is almost a crime in T20 cricket. South Africa need big overs to turn the tide here. SA 22/0 in 6 overs
OUT! Darcie Brown continued from the other end and she gets the first breakthrough here. It was bound to happen as the pressure was high due to dot balls as Tazmin Brits tried an aerial shot but got caught by McGrath. A good start with ball for Australia. SA 17/1 in 5 overs
Ellyse Perry into the attack as Australia have used four different bowlers in the first four overs. Meg Lanning doesn’t want South Africa openers to feel comfortable against one specific bowler here. Meanwhile, a midfield helped Tazmin Brits to get a boundary, five runs came off the over. SA 13/0 in 4 overs
Darcie Brown into the attack and only two runs came off it. The pressure is now mounting on South Africa as they are over cautious so far in this chase. The Australian bowlers are hitting the right line and not allowing the openers to free their arms. SA 8/0 in 3 overs
A tidy over from Ashleigh Gardner here as two runs came off it and a good start for Australia and they need to take advantage of the situation by claiming a wicket or two in the powerplay. South Africa openers should avoid dot balls here. SA 6/0 in 2 overs
The hosts reached the final of the women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.
The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.
On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 26.
Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.
What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women begin?
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 26.
Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women predicted starting lineups:
Australia Women probable playing 11: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
South Africa Women probable playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Get the latest Cricket News here