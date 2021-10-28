Live Score Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Today's Match Updates From Dubai: Aaron Finch Opts to Bowl First Against Sri Lanka

Live now
Live Score Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Read More
It will be interesting to see whether Aaron Finch once again use Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay overs to get the better of Sri Lanka southpaws, especially, Kusal Perera who can take away the game from oppositions’ reach on his own.
Australia will be relived with Mitchell Starc’s availability in the playing XI after having some fitness issues before the match. Starc is going to be key for Australia in their battle against Sri Lanka’s left-handed batters.
Playing XIs of both teams are out as Australia decide to go unchanged while Sri Lanka made one for the mega clash.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The pitch is going to be slightly different from what we witnessed during the IPL in Dubai. It is going to assist the swing bowlers if they hit the right line and length in initial overs. Dew will play a part in the second and hence, the captain winning the toss might elect to bowl first. The onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.
Both these two teams have faced each other on 16 occasions in T20Is and have won 8 matches each. As a matter of fact, Australia have beaten Sri Lanka in the last four T20I matches.
Australia and Sri Lanka have locked horns against one another in 3 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 3 games , Australia have won 2 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious on 1 occasion.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the T20 World Cup Super 12 contest between Australia and Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The two teams have a rich history of playing against each other in ICC events but in the past few years, Sri Lanka’s cricket standards have dipped a bit after the retirement of their legendary players. However, in the ongoing T20 WC, the Sri Lanka players have played quality cricket and impressed many. (AUS vs SL Live Streaming T20 World Cup)
On the other side, some of the senior Australian players are struggling with the form including David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Stac. Despite that, Australia will enter the match as favourites but Sri Lanka are also expected to play the spoilsport for them.
In warm-up matches, Warner had scores of 0 and 1 while Finch, returning from a knee surgery, made 24 and 8. In Australia’s first match against South Africa in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, Finch was dismissed for a duck while Warner struck three boundaries before falling for 14.
“I don’t see a lack of form at all. They’re terrific players. They’re just short of runs. To be honest, guys that are world-class players for as long as they have been in this format are never out of form. They’re just short of runs at the moment. We back them wholeheartedly,” said Wade in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
