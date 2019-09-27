WICKET! Just when things were starting to look good for South Africa, they lose yet another wicket. DA Jadeja strikes, as he gets Hamza lbw for 22 off 26 balls. South Africa lose their third wicket here. They are now 78/3
13:13 (IST)
WICKET! Theunis de Bruyn doesn't last long either, Ishan Porel gets him lbw for 6 off 17 balls. This is a good start now for Board President's XI. South Africa need a partnership here.
13:00 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav has struck here, that should give him some confidence. He removes Dean Elgar who is caught by Priyank Panchal. He departs for 6 of 18 balls and South Africa are 23/1. De Bruyn is the new man in the middle for Proteas.
12:02 (IST)
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first. We'll have to wait longer to see Rohit the opener!
11:11 (IST)
Better news. Toss will happen at 11.55 am. Weather permitting, of course. Start of play at 12.10. Looks like we could get some cricket today. South Africa will desperately need all the practise they can get.
13:55 (IST)
13:55 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
Hamza and Markram stitching some sort of a partnership here and they also take South Africa past 50 here. Markram looking good at the moment , batting on 33 with seven boundaries. SA are 56/2
13:13 (IST)
13:00 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
This is an aggressive start from South Africa, Aiden Markram especially is going for his shots here. He already has four boundaries to his name while Markram has one. South Africa are now 23/0 after six overs here.
12:29 (IST)
Umesh Yadav starts the proceedings with the new ball for Board President XI. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are the two openers out for South Africa, both of them are off the mark and SA are 2/0 after the 1st over
12:02 (IST)
11:11 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
Not a good start to the day. In fact, no start yet. Rain and wet outfield, as was the case yesterday. Let's hope for better news.
Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: SA Lose Early Wickets
Live blog
13:55 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
Hamza and Markram stitching some sort of a partnership here and they also take South Africa past 50 here. Markram looking good at the moment , batting on 33 with seven boundaries. SA are 56/2
13:13 (IST)
13:00 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
This is an aggressive start from South Africa, Aiden Markram especially is going for his shots here. He already has four boundaries to his name while Markram has one. South Africa are now 23/0 after six overs here.
12:29 (IST)
Umesh Yadav starts the proceedings with the new ball for Board President XI. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are the two openers out for South Africa, both of them are off the mark and SA are 2/0 after the 1st over
12:02 (IST)
11:11 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
Not a good start to the day. In fact, no start yet. Rain and wet outfield, as was the case yesterday. Let's hope for better news.
