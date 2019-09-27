Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: SA Lose Early Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 1:14 PM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:55 (IST)

    WICKET! Just when things were starting to look good for South Africa, they lose yet another wicket. DA Jadeja strikes, as he gets Hamza lbw for 22 off 26 balls. South Africa lose their third wicket here. They are now 78/3

  • 13:13 (IST)

    WICKET! Theunis de Bruyn doesn't last long either, Ishan Porel gets him lbw for 6 off 17 balls. This is a good start now for Board President's XI. South Africa need a partnership here.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    WICKET! Umesh Yadav has struck here, that should give him some confidence. He removes Dean Elgar who is caught by Priyank Panchal. He departs for 6 of 18 balls and South Africa are 23/1. De Bruyn is the new man in the middle for Proteas.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first. We'll have to wait longer to see Rohit the opener!

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Better news. Toss will happen at 11.55 am. Weather permitting, of course. Start of play at 12.10. Looks like we could get some cricket today. South Africa will desperately need all the practise they can get.

Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: SA Lose Early Wickets

Day 1 of the match was washed out by rain.

Catch all the live cricket scores from the practice match between India Board President's XI and South Africa from Vizianagaram.

PREVIEW: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as he prepares to take up the opener's slot when he leads the Board President's XI in a three-day warm-up game against South Africa in Vizianagaram on Thursday. With the national selection committee and the team management deciding to promote Rohit as an opener, the next five Tests could be a make or break for the 32-year-old. He will have Mayank Agarwal for company and the two would look to get comfortable with each other before the first Test starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam. A modern-day great in white-ball cricket, Rohit's average of 39.62 in 27 Tests, including three hundreds, doesn't do justice to his talent.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari consolidated their middle-order slots with impressive performances in the West Indies and the only remaining option for Rohit was to open. The three-day game against the quality South Afriacn attack, comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, will be a good dress rehearsal before the opening game in Visakhapatnam. Rohit's technique against the moving red ball has been suspect but this is a risk that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are ready to take keeping Virender Sehwag's stupendous success in mind. If it clicks, this will be considered a masterstroke but if it doesn't, the A team's supply line of openers comprising Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal will be there to fill in.

Even if Rohit succeeds on the low and slow sub-continental tracks, there's no guarantee that he would be able to replicate it on the grounds in New Zealand, where Trent Boult promises to bring it back in repeatedly. The road ahead will be tricky for one of India's finest ODI openers as the next six months will decide his fate in the game's traditional format. Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Test side as an injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, will also be looking to get back into the groove of things.

Squads

Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

