LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kohli, Rohit Keep India on Track in Chase

Network18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: There was a lot of speculation that like in the T20s, Rahul will be promoted to three in the ODIs and Kohli will drop down to four. That hasn't happened. Clearly, Kohli has such an outstanding record in that position in ODIs that India didn't think of dislodging him from that role and the way he has started shows yet again why he is such a colossus at number three.
SIX! Rohit Sharma shows his class there as the openers bring up the 50-run stand. Rohit gets his front foot towards covers and just lofts it into the crowd, over mid-off and way back into the stands. The ball too has been damaged it seems, terrific shot that as India are now 53/0 after 6.5 overs
Big over for India there with Shikhar Dhawan getting three boundaries in that one and Wood paying the price for bowling on the pads of the left-hander. First one is picked from the hips and towards the fine leg boundary for a four. Then, Dhawan hits one straight past mid-on for a four before getting another on the pads and hitting it towards the fine leg boundary. India are 38/0 after 5 overs here.
FOUR, FOUR: Shikhar Dhawan starts with back to back boundaries through the covers. That just goes to show he is in fine nick. He ends the over with another four through mid wicket. David Willey is struggling to find the right line and length in his first over as he gives away 13 runs in the over. It's 16/0 after two overs.
We are just minutes away from the start of the second innings. Mark Wood would start the proceedings for England. He is right on the money from the first ball as opener Rohit Sharma misses a straight delivery. Wood manages to keep it tight for rest of the over as three runs come from it. India 3/0 after 1st over.
SIX, FOUR: Kaul in his final over. Rashid has looked in good touch ever since he walked in to bat. This time he plays a cheeky paddle shot towards the fine leg boundary for a six. He plays a similar looking shot, but the ball kisses his thigh pad and races to the boundary for a four. 14 runs come from the over. it's 260/8 in 49 overs.
FOUR, FOUR: Kaul starts his penultimate over and is greeted by a brilliant boundary by Rashid on the second ball. He creates room for himself and plucks the ball straight over the bowlers head for a four. Even Ali gets into the act and hammers the ball away for another four. 11 runs come from the over. England are 234/7 after 47 overs.
FIVE WICKETS FOR KULDEEP: This is disaster for England as Stokes departs after scoring a fifty. He tries to be cheeky and plays a reverse sweep off Kuldeep. He gives a simple catch to the man at backward point. Kuldeep picks his maiden five wicket haul to put England in deep trouble. It's 214/6.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
