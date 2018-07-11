Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kohli, Rohit Keep India on Track in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 12, 2018, 10:30 PM IST

1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 12 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:28(IST)

Kohli showing his class yet again as he creams one past mid off and into the boundary boards. 8 runs from that over and India are 122/1 after 18 overs here. Rohit on 45 and Kohli on 36 as India seem to be absolutely cruising towards the target.

22:24(IST)

Rashid concedes just 4 runs from the 17th over but England desperately need wickets here, they are not getting them yet! India are 114/1 after 17.1 overs here

22:21(IST)

India just seem to be making a habit out of this now, again a boundary of the last ball from Plunkett, spoiling what would have been a good over. India are 110/1 after 16 overs.

22:17(IST)

Again a boundary on the final delivery from Rashid as Sharma places a sweep perfectly. India cross 100 and are 104/1 after 15 overs here

22:15(IST)

Plunkett has been bowling well but the required run rate well under control here for India, they seem to be doing this in 1s and 2s with the required rate already below 5. India are 98/1 after 14 overs here

22:10(IST)

FOUR! Virat Kohli cuts one perfectly here to finish the over with a boundary and in some style, was turning out to be a good over but that boundary spoils it for England. India are 93/1 after 13 overs

22:07(IST)

Plunkett is certainly bowling tight lines and lengths here, again he concedes just 4 runs from his over and after 12 overs, India are 87/1

22:06(IST)

India after 10 overs are: 74/1 at a rate of 7.40 RPO hitting 13 boundaries (12 fours and 1 six) which amount to 72.97% of their runs in boundaries

England were 71/0 after 10 overs hitting 12 boundaries (11 fours and 1 six).

22:02(IST)

Network18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: There was a lot of speculation that like in the T20s, Rahul will be promoted to three in the ODIs and Kohli will drop down to four. That hasn't happened. Clearly, Kohli has such an outstanding record in that position in ODIs that India didn't think of dislodging him from that role and the way he has started shows yet again why he is such a colossus at number three.

21:59(IST)

A good over that by Liam Plunkett as he concedes just two runs from the tenth over and India move onto 74/1 after 10 overs

21:55(IST)

Flurry of boundaries here yet again for India, first Kohli gets off the mark with an exquisite trademark cover drive before Rohit gets into the action, showing his perfect timing to hit a square drive and then a punching one through the off side. India 72/1 after 9 overs

21:52(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan’s strike rate of 148.14 this innings is his highest Strike Rate on English soil in an innings where he has scored more than 30 runs.

His previous best was a strike rate of 135.29 vs Bangladesh at Birmingham in 2017. He scored 46 in that innings.

21:49(IST)

WICKET! That's the first wicket for England and its the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan who will have to walk back here. Looks to come down the track to hit one over mid-wicket but gets a thick outside edge and Adil Rashid completes a simple catch. India are 59/1 after 7.5 overs here.

21:46(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Fifty Partnership:
This is the 8th time these two have scored 50 or more for the opening wicket in England.

21:44(IST)

SIX! Rohit Sharma shows his class there as the openers bring up the 50-run stand. Rohit gets his front foot towards covers and just lofts it into the crowd, over mid-off and way back into the stands. The ball too has been damaged it seems, terrific shot that as India are now 53/0 after 6.5 overs

21:37(IST)

Big over for India there with Shikhar Dhawan getting three boundaries in that one and Wood paying the price for bowling on the pads of the left-hander. First one is picked from the hips and towards the fine leg boundary for a four. Then, Dhawan hits one straight past mid-on for a four before getting another on the pads and hitting it towards the fine leg boundary. India are 38/0 after 5 overs here.

21:32(IST)

A couple of quiet overs here from England with Wood conceding just 3 runs from the third over and then Willey conceding just 5 runs from the fourth over. India are 24/0 after 4 overs here

21:24(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Shikhar Dhawan starts with back to back boundaries through the covers. That just goes to show he is in fine nick. He ends the over with another four through mid wicket. David Willey is struggling to find the right line and length in his first over as he gives away 13 runs in the over. It's 16/0 after two overs.

21:19(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the second innings. Mark Wood would start the proceedings for England. He is right on the money from the first ball as opener Rohit Sharma misses a straight delivery. Wood manages to keep it tight for rest of the over as three runs come from it. India 3/0 after 1st over.

21:12(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Also, Kuldeep's effort is the fourth best in ODIs for India. All-rounder Stuart Binny tops the list with figures of 4/6 against Bangladesh in 2014.

21:11(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Kuldeep's Yadav's 6/25 is the best effort by an Indian spinner in overseas. He surpassed Amit Mishra's 6/48 against Zimbabwe in 2013. Third on the list is 5/15 by Ravi Shastri that came against Australia in 1991.

20:44(IST)

ALL OUT: England innings ends at 268 with the run out of Liam Plunkett on the penultimate ball of the innings. Yadav sends down a wide yorker to Plunkett, who hits it straight to Raina at backward point. A flat throw from Raina meant that Plunkett failed to make his ground.

20:41(IST)

WICKET: Adil Rashid's innings comes to an end in the last over. Umesh Yadav bowls a full-toss looking for a yorker. Rashid connects well but sends it straight into the hands of deep point fielder. England are 261/9.

20:38(IST)

SIX, FOUR: Kaul in his final over. Rashid has looked in good touch ever since he walked in to bat. This time he plays a cheeky paddle shot towards the fine leg boundary for a six. He plays a similar looking shot, but the ball kisses his thigh pad and races to the boundary for a four. 14 runs come from the over. it's 260/8 in 49 overs.

20:32(IST)

OUT: Little cameo from Moeen Ali comes to an end. He scored 24 from 23 balls to take England close to 250. Umesh Yadav has his first wicket here as he bowls a slower ball on the pads and Kohli takes an easy catch. This is great stuff by the Indians. It's 246/8 after 48 overs.

20:28(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Kaul starts his penultimate over and is greeted by a brilliant boundary by Rashid on the second ball. He creates room for himself and plucks the ball straight over the bowlers head for a four. Even Ali gets into the act and hammers the ball away for another four. 11 runs come from the over. England are 234/7 after 47 overs.

20:23(IST)

The new man in is Adil Rashid and he sends his very first ball for a boundary. The batsman edges a good length ball from Umesh and gets a four through the slips. Seven runs come from the over. England are crawling at 223/7 after 46 overs. 

20:19(IST)

SIX WICKETS: And here is another one for Kuldeep. David Willey goes for big shot through mid-wicket and finds the fielder there, who takes a simple catch. Yadav picks up his sixth wicket to put India in command. It's 216/7 in 45 overs.

20:16(IST)

FIVE WICKETS FOR KULDEEP: This is disaster for England as Stokes departs after scoring a fifty. He tries to be cheeky and plays a reverse sweep off Kuldeep. He gives a simple catch to the man at backward point. Kuldeep picks his maiden five wicket haul to put England in deep trouble. It's 214/6.

20:12(IST)

FIFTY FOR STOKES: It's the 44th over of the innings and England fail to get a boundary. Kaul pitches the ball up to the batsmen and they find it tough to play their shots. Just two runs come from the over as Ben Stokes brings up his fifty from 102 deliveries. It's 214/5.

LOAD MORE

LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kohli, Rohit Keep India on Track in Chase

Getty Images

Latest Update and latest score, 1st ODI: Kohli showing his class yet again as he creams one past mid off and into the boundary boards. 8 runs from that over and India are 122/1 after 18 overs here. Rohit on 45 and Kohli on 36 as India seem to be absolutely cruising towards the target.

Catch all the action from the first ODI between India and England in Trent Bridge through our live blog.

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to continue their T20I form into ODIs as India lock horns against England in the first of their three-matches in Nottingham on Thursday.

The live telecast of 1st ODI match between IND vs ENG will start at 5:00 PM (IST) on July 12, 2018 (Thursday) in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England vs India, 1st ODI live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

While there is a trophy on the line, the series is being seen as the curtain-raiser for the World Cup in England next year. Moreover, the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings is also at stake with England currently in top spot with India close behind in second. A 3-0 outcome will mean India can knock England off their pedestal but that will take some doing against the team that has redefined the ODI template in recent years. Eoin Morgan’s team is in fact coming off a 5-0 blanking of Australia.

England’s rapid rise since the ruins of the 2015 World Cup has been built on the strength of their batting and expect the conditions in Nottingham to provide yet another run-fest. Just recently, England’s power-packed batting line-up of England set the new world record of highest team total in ODIs when they smashed a hapless Australian bowling attack for 481/6 here. In List A matches, five 400+ scores have been hit at this venue and England have done so twice in international cricket here.

For India, the make-up of their playing XI will be their main concern. KL Rahul's stunning gives them a happy headache and if India follow the T20 template, it will be a demotion for Kohli to number four.

However, India will consider that move carefully as Kohli has an outstanding record while batting at number three but things not so different at four either. He has scored 7,495 runs at an astonishing average of 61.43 at and made 28 out of his 35 ODI tons while batting at this position. While at number four, Kohli has scored 1,744 runs at an average of 58.1 in 37 innings including seven centuries. Suresh Raina is likely to win the nod for a return to the middle order ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik, as much for providing a sixth bowling option as his batting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar — who is nursing a back problem — is not a certain starter for this game which will leave Umesh Yadav with the job of leading the pace attack. Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav (39 wickets in 20 ODIs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (43 wickets in 23 ODIs) will hold the key after their heroics since they were introduced to the team after last year’s Champions Trophy. Since then, India have played 27 ODIs (home and away) and at least one wrist spinner has featured in all these games.

England’s batting strength with powerful ball strikers such as Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes in the mix will present a formidable challenge to the Indian attack. Since 2016, the English batsmen have raked up most number of runs when it comes to the 50-over format — 14,297 (1,533 runs more than the second highest team). Moreover, they are the only team who have managed to achieve a strike rate of 100+ during this period, a feat that even the Galactico batsmen of India haven’t managed.

Since the disastrous 2015 World Cup, England have won 46 out of 69 ODIs and their last bilateral series' defeat came in India in January 2017. The stage is set for a mouth-watering opener.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Related Story

cricketEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018England vs India Previeweoin morganfirst odiIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018jason royJonny BairstowJos Buttlerlive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive england scoreLive india updatesNottinghamNottingham ODIshikhar dhawantrent bridge odivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking