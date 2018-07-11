Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kuldeep Stars as India Restrict England to 268

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 12, 2018, 8:45 PM IST

1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 12 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:44(IST)

ALL OUT: England innings ends at 268 with the run out of Liam Plunkett on the penultimate ball of the innings. Yadav sends down a wide yorker to Plunkett, who hits it straight to Raina at backward point. A flat throw from Raina meant that Plunkett failed to make his ground.

20:41(IST)

WICKET: Adil Rashid's innings comes to an end in the last over. Umesh Yadav bowls a full-toss looking for a yorker. Rashid connects well but sends it straight into the hands of deep point fielder. England are 261/9.

20:38(IST)

SIX, FOUR: Kaul in his final over. Rashid has looked in good touch ever since he walked in to bat. This time he plays a cheeky paddle shot towards the fine leg boundary for a six. He plays a similar looking shot, but the ball kisses his thigh pad and races to the boundary for a four. 14 runs come from the over. it's 260/8 in 49 overs.

20:32(IST)

OUT: Little cameo from Moeen Ali comes to an end. He scored 24 from 23 balls to take England close to 250. Umesh Yadav has his first wicket here as he bowls a slower ball on the pads and Kohli takes an easy catch. This is great stuff by the Indians. It's 246/8 after 48 overs.

20:28(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Kaul starts his penultimate over and is greeted by a brilliant boundary by Rashid on the second ball. He creates room for himself and plucks the ball straight over the bowlers head for a four. Even Ali gets into the act and hammers the ball away for another four. 11 runs come from the over. England are 234/7 after 47 overs.

20:23(IST)

The new man in is Adil Rashid and he sends his very first ball for a boundary. The batsman edges a good length ball from Umesh and gets a four through the slips. Seven runs come from the over. England are crawling at 223/7 after 46 overs. 

20:19(IST)

SIX WICKETS: And here is another one for Kuldeep. David Willey goes for big shot through mid-wicket and finds the fielder there, who takes a simple catch. Yadav picks up his sixth wicket to put India in command. It's 216/7 in 45 overs.

20:16(IST)

FIVE WICKETS FOR KULDEEP: This is disaster for England as Stokes departs after scoring a fifty. He tries to be cheeky and plays a reverse sweep off Kuldeep. He gives a simple catch to the man at backward point. Kuldeep picks his maiden five wicket haul to put England in deep trouble. It's 214/6.

20:12(IST)

FIFTY FOR STOKES: It's the 44th over of the innings and England fail to get a boundary. Kaul pitches the ball up to the batsmen and they find it tough to play their shots. Just two runs come from the over as Ben Stokes brings up his fifty from 102 deliveries. It's 214/5.

20:07(IST)

Umesh into his third spell. It looks like England will face a stiff challenge to post 250 also with the speed at which they are batting. There is no urgency to up the scoring rate. Three runs come from the 43rd over as Stokes is on 49. It's 212/5 after 43 overs.  

20:02(IST)

The fall of a wicket at this stage is not helping England. The boundaries have completely dried up and new man Ali is taking time to adjust. On the other hand Stokes is yet to fire all cylinders. Four runs come from Chahal's four overs. England 209/5 in 42 overs. 

20:01(IST)

Kuldeep continues to pile on the pressure on the batsmen and gives away three runs in his 9th over. He deserves all the credit for preventing England from putting up  a huge total. It's 205/5 in 41 overs.

19:55(IST)

After Buttler's departure, in comes Moeen Ali. Now England need to accelerate and score some quick runs. Ali is capable of playing the big shots, but it remains to be seen if he can target the spinners. 200 comes up for England in Chahal's over. But unfortunately they can't get a boundary. England 202/5 in 40 overs. 

19:50(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. And straightaway he manages to beat Stokes thrice in three deliveries. This is great bowling by him. And he strikes. A shortish delivery pitched outside leg takes a faint edge off Buttlers bat. Dhoni completes a brilliant catch. Buttler departs for 53. It's 198/5 after 39 overs.

19:46(IST)

All the Indian bowlers have played their part in this match. What has been really impressive from the bowling unit is that they haven't bowled too many loose balls expect for an odd extra. Pandya too has been spot on with his line and length to deny boundaries to the English. Four runs come from the over. It's 195/4 after 38 overs. 

19:42(IST)

Kaul starts a fresh over. Although he has not picked up a wicket yet, he has certainly impressed with his tight line and length. Even towards the end of the innings he is not giving English batsmen any chance to freeze their arms. Three runs scored from the over. It's 191/4 after 37 overs. 

19:37(IST)

FIFTY FOR BUTTLER: India are certainly looking to break this partnership and these two can change the game in last few overs. Pandya comes back for his 6th over and five runs come from it. More importantly Buttler brings up yet another fifty. England 188/4 after 36 overs. 

19:33(IST)

Buttler and Stokes have certainly revived England after they were reduced to 105/4. But the bigger question is whether they can power their way to 300 or not. Four runs come from Siddarth Kaul's over. It's 183/4 after 35 overs. 

19:29(IST)

This is the period where England should be looking to score runs. They have faced the fast bowlers much better as compared to the spinners. But it wouldn't be easy to dispatch Umesh Yadav for easy runs. He too has bowled tight lines. On the last ball of the over Buttler walks down the track and guides the ball through the covers for a four. It's 179/4 after 34 overs.

19:21(IST)

Kaul is back into the attack. This is a good opportunity for him to get a wicket in his debut game and when England are under pressure. Stokes abruptly moves away from the stumps when Kaul is in his delivery stride. Will we see another heated exchange between the two teams? The bowler keeps his calm and gives away 6 runs in the over. It's 172/4 in 33 overs. 

19:16(IST)

After a long while Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. In the last match England produced record score of 481, but they don't seem to getting anywhere close to 300 runs here. Yadav bowls a clean over here as just 4 runs come from it. England 166/4 in 32 overs.

19:11(IST)

It's clear that England batsmen will not take much chances against Kuldeep Yadav. They negotiate another over safely with four runs coming off it. England 162/4 in 31 overs. Kuldeep still has three overs to go. 

19:07(IST)

Chahal continues. Four runs come from the over. Now England would look to up the ante and score some quick runs. On a great pitch they haven't been allowed by the Indian batsmen to score freely. It's 158/4 after 30 overs. 

19:04(IST)

Kuldeep has been a class apart in this match. While Stokes and Buttler are starting to comfortable against other bowlers, they still don't have any answers to Kuldeep's wrist spin. Just one runs comes from the over. It's 154/4 after 29 overs. 

19:01(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: England are slowly gaining momentum here. Buttler cracks two boundaries in the same over and takes England past 150. Stokes and Buttler have combined well to provide much-needed relief for the home side. 11 runs come from the over. It's 153/4.

18:56(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. India would be looking to pick up another wicket here. Stokes is slowly, but surely gaining confidence. Just three runs come from the over. It's 142/4 in 27 overs.

18:53(IST)

Chahal comes up with a fine over. He is tossing the ball up to the batsman and inviting a drive. But both Buttler and Stokes are being cautious at the moment. They are waiting for the loose balls. Five runs come from the over. It's 139/4 in 26 overs.

18:49(IST)

CHANCE: Pandya runs in and delivers it in the perfect spot to get Buttler's edge. But there is no one in the slips to take the catch. In fact the ball goes for a four. Buttler makes a fine comeback as he dispatches the ball for another four through the covers. 10 runs come from the over. It's 134/4 in 25 overs.

18:45(IST)

Another good over for the Indian's comes to an end. But Stokes breaks free on the last ball and hits it for a four through deep extra cover. Eight runs come from the over. It's 124/4 in 24 overs.

18:42(IST)

Pandya has been in good bowling form but is yet to pick up a wicket in this match. Stokes finally gets into the act and gets his first boundary of the match. He punches the ball hard through covers for the boundary. It's 116/4 after 23 overs.

LOAD MORE

LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kuldeep Stars as India Restrict England to 268

AFP

Latest Update and latest score, 1st ODI:England innings ends at 268 with a run out of Liam Plunkett on the penultimate ball of the innings. Yadav sends down a wide yorker to Plunkett, who hits it straight to Raina at backward point. A flat throw from Raina meant that Plunkett failed to make his ground.

ENG 268 in 49.5 overs


Catch all the action from the first ODI between India and England in Trent Bridge through our live blog.

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to continue their T20I form into ODIs as India lock horns against England in the first of their three-matches in Nottingham on Thursday.

The live telecast of 1st ODI match between IND vs ENG will start at 5:00 PM (IST) on July 12, 2018 (Thursday) in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England vs India, 1st ODI live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

While there is a trophy on the line, the series is being seen as the curtain-raiser for the World Cup in England next year. Moreover, the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings is also at stake with England currently in top spot with India close behind in second. A 3-0 outcome will mean India can knock England off their pedestal but that will take some doing against the team that has redefined the ODI template in recent years. Eoin Morgan’s team is in fact coming off a 5-0 blanking of Australia.

England’s rapid rise since the ruins of the 2015 World Cup has been built on the strength of their batting and expect the conditions in Nottingham to provide yet another run-fest. Just recently, England’s power-packed batting line-up of England set the new world record of highest team total in ODIs when they smashed a hapless Australian bowling attack for 481/6 here. In List A matches, five 400+ scores have been hit at this venue and England have done so twice in international cricket here.

For India, the make-up of their playing XI will be their main concern. KL Rahul's stunning gives them a happy headache and if India follow the T20 template, it will be a demotion for Kohli to number four.

However, India will consider that move carefully as Kohli has an outstanding record while batting at number three but things not so different at four either. He has scored 7,495 runs at an astonishing average of 61.43 at and made 28 out of his 35 ODI tons while batting at this position. While at number four, Kohli has scored 1,744 runs at an average of 58.1 in 37 innings including seven centuries. Suresh Raina is likely to win the nod for a return to the middle order ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik, as much for providing a sixth bowling option as his batting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar — who is nursing a back problem — is not a certain starter for this game which will leave Umesh Yadav with the job of leading the pace attack. Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav (39 wickets in 20 ODIs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (43 wickets in 23 ODIs) will hold the key after their heroics since they were introduced to the team after last year’s Champions Trophy. Since then, India have played 27 ODIs (home and away) and at least one wrist spinner has featured in all these games.

England’s batting strength with powerful ball strikers such as Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes in the mix will present a formidable challenge to the Indian attack. Since 2016, the English batsmen have raked up most number of runs when it comes to the 50-over format — 14,297 (1,533 runs more than the second highest team). Moreover, they are the only team who have managed to achieve a strike rate of 100+ during this period, a feat that even the Galactico batsmen of India haven’t managed.

Since the disastrous 2015 World Cup, England have won 46 out of 69 ODIs and their last bilateral series' defeat came in India in January 2017. The stage is set for a mouth-watering opener.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Related Story

cricketEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018England vs India Previeweoin morganfirst odiIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018jason royJonny BairstowJos Buttlerlive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive england scoreLive india updatesNottinghamNottingham ODIshikhar dhawantrent bridge odivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking