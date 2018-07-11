LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kuldeep Stars as India Restrict England to 268

19:29(IST)

This is the period where England should be looking to score runs. They have faced the fast bowlers much better as compared to the spinners. But it wouldn't be easy to dispatch Umesh Yadav for easy runs. He too has bowled tight lines. On the last ball of the over Buttler walks down the track and guides the ball through the covers for a four. It's 179/4 after 34 overs.