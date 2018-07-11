LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, 1st ODI in Trent Bridge: Kuldeep Stars as India Restrict England to 268

SIX, FOUR: Kaul in his final over. Rashid has looked in good touch ever since he walked in to bat. This time he plays a cheeky paddle shot towards the fine leg boundary for a six. He plays a similar looking shot, but the ball kisses his thigh pad and races to the boundary for a four. 14 runs come from the over. it's 260/8 in 49 overs.
FOUR, FOUR: Kaul starts his penultimate over and is greeted by a brilliant boundary by Rashid on the second ball. He creates room for himself and plucks the ball straight over the bowlers head for a four. Even Ali gets into the act and hammers the ball away for another four. 11 runs come from the over. England are 234/7 after 47 overs.
FIVE WICKETS FOR KULDEEP: This is disaster for England as Stokes departs after scoring a fifty. He tries to be cheeky and plays a reverse sweep off Kuldeep. He gives a simple catch to the man at backward point. Kuldeep picks his maiden five wicket haul to put England in deep trouble. It's 214/6.
After Buttler's departure, in comes Moeen Ali. Now England need to accelerate and score some quick runs. Ali is capable of playing the big shots, but it remains to be seen if he can target the spinners. 200 comes up for England in Chahal's over. But unfortunately they can't get a boundary. England 202/5 in 40 overs.
OUT: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. And straightaway he manages to beat Stokes thrice in three deliveries. This is great bowling by him. And he strikes. A shortish delivery pitched outside leg takes a faint edge off Buttlers bat. Dhoni completes a brilliant catch. Buttler departs for 53. It's 198/5 after 39 overs.
All the Indian bowlers have played their part in this match. What has been really impressive from the bowling unit is that they haven't bowled too many loose balls expect for an odd extra. Pandya too has been spot on with his line and length to deny boundaries to the English. Four runs come from the over. It's 195/4 after 38 overs.
Kaul starts a fresh over. Although he has not picked up a wicket yet, he has certainly impressed with his tight line and length. Even towards the end of the innings he is not giving English batsmen any chance to freeze their arms. Three runs scored from the over. It's 191/4 after 37 overs.
This is the period where England should be looking to score runs. They have faced the fast bowlers much better as compared to the spinners. But it wouldn't be easy to dispatch Umesh Yadav for easy runs. He too has bowled tight lines. On the last ball of the over Buttler walks down the track and guides the ball through the covers for a four. It's 179/4 after 34 overs.
Kaul is back into the attack. This is a good opportunity for him to get a wicket in his debut game and when England are under pressure. Stokes abruptly moves away from the stumps when Kaul is in his delivery stride. Will we see another heated exchange between the two teams? The bowler keeps his calm and gives away 6 runs in the over. It's 172/4 in 33 overs.
CHANCE: Pandya runs in and delivers it in the perfect spot to get Buttler's edge. But there is no one in the slips to take the catch. In fact the ball goes for a four. Buttler makes a fine comeback as he dispatches the ball for another four through the covers. 10 runs come from the over. It's 134/4 in 25 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking