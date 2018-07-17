LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: India Look For Early Wickets

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 9:22 PM IST

3rd ODI, Headingley, Leeds 17 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

21:21(IST)

And we have Hardik Pandya starting from the other end. Regular bowler Shardul Thakur doesn't get a chance first up. Panyda keeps it tight as batsmen don't find many scoring opportunities. Just two runs come from the over. It's 7/0 after two overs.  

21:18(IST)

FOUR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for India with a loosener. Bhuvi pitches outside off and James Vince cracks a boundary through the covers. He alters his length for rest of the over and that troubles both Vince and Bairstow. It's 5/0 after first over.

21:13(IST)

The onus is on the spinners to produce the wickets for India. By the looks of it both Kuldeep and Chahal should get some assistance from the surface. As for England, the batsmen would not want to take unnecessary risks.

21:04(IST)

England bowlers have done really well to restrict India to just 256. Kohli and boys struggled against the spinners and didn't get enough scoring opportunities off fast bowlers. Now India will be hoping their spinners can shine too. A lot depends on the way Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowl. We are just minutes away from start of the England chase.

20:59(IST)
20:51(IST)

No team has ever defended the total of below 275 in a 50-over match at Headingley.

20:34(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar departs on the final ball as he holes out to mid-wicket. But Thakur finishes unbeaten on 22 off just 13 balls as India end innings at 256/8 after 50 overs. England spinners, especially Adil Rashid have been sensational today and now the batsmen will look to back-up their effort. 

20:30(IST)

SIX! Another one from Shardul Thakur as he again gets underneath the ball and hits it over backwards square leg for a boundary. India have crossed 250 here and are 251/7 after 49 overs. Will this be decisive in the final outcome then?

20:28(IST)

Stunning effort from Plunkett on the boundary there, Thakur again connects and this time hits it straight down the ground. Plunkett on the long on boundary gets underneath it but he knows that the momentum will take him over the boundary, so he quickly throws the ball inside, saves four runs there.

20:25(IST)

SIX! First one for India in two games and you would have never guessed who has done it, Shardul Thakur of all people smashes Stokes for a six over mid-wicket. Can he get a few more here? India inching closer to 250 now.

20:24(IST)

Bhuvneshwar gets in a cheeky boundary there as he scoops one over the short fine-leg fielder which goes for a boundary, then four singles a double from the over as India pick up 10 runs from the over. India are 234/7 after 48 overs

20:19(IST)

No boundaries for India, England bowlers have been absolutely terrific today. They started well and are now finishing strongly as well. Wood concedes just 3 runs from the 47th over and India move to 228/7 here. Can Bhuvneshwar and Shardul give the final push here?

20:13(IST)

WICKET! Dhoni's painful stay at the crease comes to an end here. Willey - his CSK teammate - strikes, using the left-armer's angle, he squares up Dhoni who gets a thick edge through to Buttler. He departs for 42 off 66 balls here and India are 221/7.

20:09(IST)

Mark Wood now concedes just 3 runs in the 45th over here, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling to get bat onto ball here. The pressure is firmly on Dhoni if India are to reach a challenging total here. India are 217/6 after 45 overs here

20:05(IST)

Dhoni gets another boundary towards square leg there but still India get only six runs from that over. The score crawls on to 214/6 after 44 overs here, Dhoni has to get more boundaries consistently here if India are to win.

20:01(IST)

FOUR! Finally a boundary for India here, its a short ball and Dhoni pounces on it, pulling it for a boundary. India need him to score a few more here. Can this be the boundary that gets him up and running? India move onto 208/6 after 43 overs here.

19:56(IST)

Again just 2 runs from that over, Dhoni just looking to nudge around at the moment rather than go for the big shots. India not rotating strike as well and Morgan has done well by keeping 5 fielders inside the circle here, India are 201/6 after 42 overs here

19:52(IST)

Mark Wood has been sensational today, already bowled two maiden overs and now concedes just 3 runs from the 41st over. India are 199/6 here and really struggling, Dhoni batting on 28 from 50 balls. Bhuvneshwar on 4 off 11.

19:49(IST)

Ben Stokes comes back into the attack, he has bowled only two overs so far. So much depth in this England bowling, Stokes concedes just 1 run from the 40th over and India really struggling here. Both Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar not getting any boundaries here, India are 196/6 after 40 overs.

19:43(IST)

STAT ATTACK: It has been 9 ODI innings where Hardik Pandya has failed to score more than 30 runs in an innings.

The last time he scored 30 or more was against New Zealand in Pune in 2017.

His last 15 dismissals including this one have been caught.

19:41(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya departs, Mark Wood strikes. That was a quick delivery and Pandya is squared-up there, he only manages to get an edge on that one and Buttler takes a good catch behind the stumps. India are 194/6 after 38.2 overs here.

19:38(IST)

The spinners have bowled out here, Moeen concedes two runs from his final over here and he ends with figures of 0/47 after his 10 overs. He has bowled beautifully today, might have gone wicket-less but his contribution can't be overlooked. He hardly bowled any loose balls, piling the pressure on the batsmen. India 192/5 after 38 overs.

19:34(IST)

What a shot from Hardik there, if he meant it that is. Inside out and he times it beautifully, Plunkett feels he is in with a chance but the ball goes so quickly that it beats the fielder there. 37 overs have been bowled here and India are 190/5, Rashid meanwhile has bowled out and he ends with figures of 3/49 in 10 overs.

19:30(IST)

Five runs from the 36th over here as India move onto 181/5 here after 36 overs. Dhoni batting on 25 from 37 balls here, he has hit just two boundaries so far in the innings. Will he step on the gas now?

19:26(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Adil Rashid becomes the first legspinner to bowl Kohli out in ODIs. Adil Rashid has dismissed Kohli twice in ODIs, both of which are in this series.

It’s been 12 innings since the last time Kohli was bowled in ODIs.

This happened against Australia in Bengaluru in 2017.

19:21(IST)

Moeen Ali concedes 5 runs in that over, it will be interesting to see how Morgan approaches this now, will he continue with the spinners and look to get another wicket or will he look to bring in the fast bowlers. We have seen him preferring Rashid for the tail-enders. India are 173/5 after 34 overs here

19:18(IST)

Hardik Pandya gets a bottom edge there which beats the keeper and goes for a boundary. India pick-up six runs from that over and they are 169/5 here after 33 overs. Can they reach somewhere around 270-275 here? That will be a challenging total as the pitch has something for the spinners

19:14(IST)

Dhoni survives and India heave a sigh of relief here, again Moeen Ali beautifully tosses one up and Dhoni is struck right in front of the wicket. The umpire raises his finger but Dhoni straight away goes for a review. Luckily for him, the ball is missing the stumps. India are 162/5 after 32 overs here

19:10(IST)

WICKET! Rashid gets two in an over here! India struggling against spin, this time its Raina as he gets a bat pad which is taken by Root at leg-slip. Raina was looking for the glance there and it seems he didn't know there was a fielder there. India are 158/5 after 31 overs here and really tottering here.

19:05(IST)

WICKET! Adil Rashid strikes and what a ball that was, pitched at middle-stump and hits the top of off-stump. Kohli can't believe it and has a look of astonishment on his face. Rashid is delighted and he will talk about that for some time to come. Kohli departs for 71 off 72 balls and India are 156/4 here.

(AFP)

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 5PM on July 17 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six and Sony 3 HD and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out. Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1. India had previously won the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue have been on a high-flying streak in bilateral ODI cricket. Going as far back as January 2016, when they last lost 4-1 in Australia, India have won every bilateral ODI series since, beating Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away.It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 3-0 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.

Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way. England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket. While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs. 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs. This underlines India's dependence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Judging by his exploits on the last two tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa, Kumar is a huge miss for India in this ODI series and there is no official word on his fitness or availability yet. He did bowl in the nets at Lord's before the second ODI and is on path to recovery. But it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for this decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav.

At Pallekele last August, Kumar had scored a match-winning maiden half-century under MS Dhoni's company after India were reduced to 131-7 in the 237-run chase. In South Africa too, Kumar made vital contributions lower in the order. His continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order. The latter is especially over-burdened with the gaping hole at number four. It is considered the most vital position for any successful ODI side, yet India are struggling to find a solution to their revolving door conundrum for some time now. This series has marked the return of KL Rahul at number four since that Lankan tour. Lord's was his first big test, considering the good run of form he has been in lately. But it came to nought, literally. India have Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer on the bench. The former has been in fine nick of late, while the latter has two half-centuries in his first six ODIs. Iyer also gave a good account of himself in Port Elizabeth batting at number five. Despite his slow knock at Lord's, it is nearly inconceivable that the team management will consider favouring Karthik ahead of Dhoni.

It is to be noted that the previous ODI was only the third instance on this UK tour where Dhoni got a chance to bat in the middle, after T20 outings in Dublin and Cardiff. In a way, that lack of batting time showed in his incoherent innings. While Dhoni has the backing of both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, once again it underlines India's dependence on the top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. In the last two seasons, the trio have scored nearly 60 percent of India's ODI runs and became a cornerstone to the team's repeated successes in this format. For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time. With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes. It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
