LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Karthik Joins Kohli as India Look to Steady Proceedings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 6:32 PM IST

3rd ODI, Headingley, Leeds 17 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:30(IST)

Another quiet over here as Adil Rashid concedes just three runs there. India will be looking to consolidate at this stage and get a big partnership in. England meanwhile will want a couple more wickets to make a big dent in this Indian batting. India are 103/2 after 21 overs

18:28(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 50 run split:

1-50 runs: 77 balls

51-100 runs: 42 runs.

IND: 101/2

18:27(IST)

Good over from Plunkett there, he concedes just two runs in that one but India have reached 100 here after 20 overs. A big test today for the Indian middle-order which hasn't been among the runs so far. If Karthik scores today, he can seal a spot in the team for sure. India are 100/2 after 20 overs

18:23(IST)

FOUR! Dinesh Karthik is looking in great touch here, first a boundary to get off the mark and now an exquisite cover drive. Uses the bottom hand and times it perfectly all along the ground for a boundary. He has quickly moved to 9 off 3 balls, India 98/2 after 19 overs here.

18:18(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is gone here, that's disaster for India. He was looking good and will be disappointed as he again fails to convert a decent start here. Kohli hits it to Stokes at square leg and Dhawan is off, he wants a quick single but its hit well so ball goes quickly to Stokes, he picks and gets in a direct hit. Dhawan departs for 44 and India are 89/2.

18:12(IST)

Virat Kohli is taking the attack to England here, a couple of boundaries in that Stokes over early on. A short ball which Kohli deposits for a boundary past mid on and then glides one past third man for a boundary. India getting a move on here and they are 82/1 after 17 overs

18:06(IST)

After a sluggish start, where India were scoring at a rate of less than 4, because of Dhawan's hard-hitting, India have finally managed to increase the run-rate in excess of four. Kohli has been relatively quieter of the two as Dhawan has upped the gear in scintillating style here. 

18:04(IST)

Stat Attack: This is the second time an Indian pair has scored a fifty-plus partnership at Headingley. The partnership of Sanjay Manjrekar and NS Sidhu hold the current highest partnership for the second wicket at Headingley among Indian batsman.They scored 75 runs at this venue in 1990. Also, this is the 19th time these two have scored 50 or more for the second wicket.

18:03(IST)

50: Dhawan has upped the ante in the last few overs and he hits his seventh four of the innings towards mid-wicket to bring up the 50-run partnership between him and Kohli. After a rather slow start, India seemed to have recovered well. 

17:58(IST)

Chance: Moeen Ali almost got a wicket in his first over as the ball took a top edge and went towards the bowler. However, the ball landed a bit wide of the diving Ali and Dhawan survived. 5 runs came from Ali's first over. 

17:55(IST)

Four, Four and Four: Plunkett bowls full and on to the pads of Dhawan and the southpaw simply flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Then, Dhawan hits back to back boundary towards the covers as India cross the fifty run mark in 13 overs. 

17:50(IST)

Stat Attack: So far, India have played 47 dot balls in the innings and we are in the 12th over of the game, which means that India have played almost 8 overs of dots. Credit must be given to the English bowlers who have been very good so far. 

17:47(IST)

Four: Liam Plunkeet bowls a bit wide and Shikhar Dhawan launches into the shot and hits the ball through the covers for a boundary. Third boundary of the innings for Dhawan and he along with Kohli are building a good partnership here. 

17:44(IST)

Like their bowling, England's fielding has been top notch today as well. The fielders on the off side have stopped couple of boundaries in the last two overs after diving to get in the path of the ball. First it was Sam Billings and now its James Vince.

17:41(IST)

Stat Attack: Virat Kohli has now crossed the 3000-run mark as captain of the Indian team. He has taken 52 ODIs to reach this milestone and so far, his average has been an unbelievable 89. India: 32/1 in 10 overs. 

17:39(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli must have his heart in his mouth for a moment when he chipped the ball in the air. But thankfully for the Indian team, the ball wen over the head of the mid on fielder and he gets a boundary for it. Second four of the innings for the India skipper. 

17:37(IST)

Virat Kohli is content with just taking the singles at the moment as the seamer are not giving the Indian batsmen anything cheaply at the moment. Wood and Willey have hit the right areas more often than not and that is not letting the Indian batsmen to free thier arms. 

17:34(IST)

Chance: Shikhar Dhawan almost got himself run-out after trying to take a suicidal run. Kohli hit the ball towards short mid wicket and Dhawan tried to go for a run but Kohli sent him back. The fielder had a shy at the stumps but missed and Dhawan survived.

17:31(IST)

Stat Attack: 1 – This was the 1st time that Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a single digit score in his last 5 ODIs. 7 - His mode of dismissal has been ‘Caught’ in 7 out of the last 8 ODIs. (Excluding Not-Outs)

17:29(IST)

The onus is now of Dhawan and Kohli to put on a good partnership here and take India to a big score. Both Dhawan and Kohli have had starts in the series but they have scored a big innings so far. Time for both of them to do so today maybe!

17:26(IST)

Four: India skipper Virat Kohli has made his intentions clear early on as he slams a boundary on the first ball that he faces. Full and wide from Wood and Kohli steers the ball towards backward point for a four. 

17:25(IST)

OUT:  Rohit Sharma's struggle in the middle ends as he is dismissed by Willey after scoring just 2 runs off 18 deliveries. Frustration got the better of Sharma as after a string of dots, he tried to come down the track and top edged the ball and got caught at mid wicket boundary. 

17:21(IST)

After 12 dot deliveries, India have finally managed to take a single to end the rut. The seamers are moving around the ball a lot and that is creating problems for the two India openers. Both Wood and Willey have been bowling at good areas so far. 

17:20(IST)

Maiden: Mark Wood bowls the second maiden of the day as Rohit Sharma continues to struggle out there. He has now played 16 deliveries and has managed to score just 2 runs. The English pacers are on top at the moment. 

17:17(IST)

David Willey now bowls an excellent over as he concedes just one run from it. The Indian openers have made a cautious start in the innings as the ball is moving quiet a lot and Wood and Willey both the bowlers have hit the right areas early on. 

17:11(IST)

Four and Four: Shikhar Dhawan finally got a chance to free his arms and he hits the ball through the covers for a boundary. Then on the penultimate ball of the over, Dhawan pulls Willey for a boundary towards deep fine leg for the second four of the over.

17:08(IST)

After 8 deliveries, Rohit Sharma is finally off the mark as he flicks a Willey delivery on the on side for a single towards mid-wicket. 2 overs have been bowled now and India have scored 3 runs. 

17:05(IST)

Left arm fast bowler David Willey has now come on to bowl the second over of the day and he will bowl to Shikhar Dhawan. India have finally managed to open their account following a wayward throw from bowler Willey and the visitors get an over throw. 

17:04(IST)

Maiden: Excellent start to the innings for England as Mark Wood bowls a maiden first up. All six deliveries moved away from Sharma's bat after pitching at the off stump line. Twice the India opener came close to nicking the ball as well.

17:00(IST)

The players are now coming out on the pitch and Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are taking strike in the middle for India. The duo will look to give the visitors a flying start in the match. While Mark Wood has the new ball in his hand and he will bowl the first over for England.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty Images)

Live Updates: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is gone here, that's disaster for India. He was looking good and will be disappointed as he again fails to convert a decent start here. Kohli hits it to Stokes at square leg and Dhawan is off, he wants a quick single but its hit well so ball goes quickly to Stokes, he picks and gets in a direct hit. Dhawan departs for 44 and India are 89/2.

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 5PM on July 17 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six and Sony 3 HD and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out. Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1. India had previously won the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue have been on a high-flying streak in bilateral ODI cricket. Going as far back as January 2016, when they last lost 4-1 in Australia, India have won every bilateral ODI series since, beating Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away.It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 3-0 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.

Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way. England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket. While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs. 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs. This underlines India's dependence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Judging by his exploits on the last two tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa, Kumar is a huge miss for India in this ODI series and there is no official word on his fitness or availability yet. He did bowl in the nets at Lord's before the second ODI and is on path to recovery. But it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for this decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav.

At Pallekele last August, Kumar had scored a match-winning maiden half-century under MS Dhoni's company after India were reduced to 131-7 in the 237-run chase. In South Africa too, Kumar made vital contributions lower in the order. His continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order. The latter is especially over-burdened with the gaping hole at number four. It is considered the most vital position for any successful ODI side, yet India are struggling to find a solution to their revolving door conundrum for some time now. This series has marked the return of KL Rahul at number four since that Lankan tour. Lord's was his first big test, considering the good run of form he has been in lately. But it came to nought, literally. India have Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer on the bench. The former has been in fine nick of late, while the latter has two half-centuries in his first six ODIs. Iyer also gave a good account of himself in Port Elizabeth batting at number five. Despite his slow knock at Lord's, it is nearly inconceivable that the team management will consider favouring Karthik ahead of Dhoni.

It is to be noted that the previous ODI was only the third instance on this UK tour where Dhoni got a chance to bat in the middle, after T20 outings in Dublin and Cardiff. In a way, that lack of batting time showed in his incoherent innings. While Dhoni has the backing of both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, once again it underlines India's dependence on the top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. In the last two seasons, the trio have scored nearly 60 percent of India's ODI runs and became a cornerstone to the team's repeated successes in this format. For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time. With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes. It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
