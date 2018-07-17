LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Karthik Joins Kohli as India Look to Steady Proceedings

18:18(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is gone here, that's disaster for India. He was looking good and will be disappointed as he again fails to convert a decent start here. Kohli hits it to Stokes at square leg and Dhawan is off, he wants a quick single but its hit well so ball goes quickly to Stokes, he picks and gets in a direct hit. Dhawan departs for 44 and India are 89/2.