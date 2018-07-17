LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Root, Morgan's Half-centuries Put England in Command

22:27(IST)

A change in bowling here as Suresh Raina replaces Kuldeep. The good part about Raina is that he completes his overs very quickly and doesn't let the batsmen settle. He would be looking to do just that. On the last ball of the over Raina is dispatched for a four through mid-wicket. Six runs come from the over. It's 119/2 after 19 overs.