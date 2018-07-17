Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Root, Morgan's Half-centuries Put England in Command

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 11:22 PM IST

3rd ODI, Headingley, Leeds 17 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:25(IST)

With the match in their grasp, England are taking their time to finish the match. They see off Kuldeep over safely as three runs come from it. England 196/2 after 34 overs.

23:22(IST)

Indian shoulders have dropped and it looks like they have given up. On a pitch where England spinner looked really good and bagged important wickets, Indian spinners have not delivered. Chahal completes another over with five runs coming from it. England 193/2 after 33 overs.

23:18(IST)

Amidst boos from the crowd, Kuldeep comes to deliver his seventh over. This is the period where English batsmen are just taking singles and doubles. Nothing has worked for the wrist spinner today. Four runs come from his over. England 188/2 after 32 overs. 

23:14(IST)

Chahal comes back into the attack for his final spell. He would look to produce a wicket here. But England are marching towards the target without any problems. Three runs come from the over. England 184/2 after 31 overs.

23:10(IST)

Morgan is looking to wrap up the match quickly. He starts Thakur's over with a pull that races to the boundary for a four. Rest of the over is negotiated by the batsmen. England 181/2 after 30 overs.  

23:07(IST)

100 PARTNERSHIP: Hardik Pandya continues. Both Morgan and Root have taken England closer to the target. Just three runs come from the over as India's search for a wicket continues. England 175/2 after 29 overs.

23:02(IST)

FIFTY FOR MORGAN: India is having a forgettable day in the field. Yet another fielding blooper by the Indians. This time the culprit was Bhuvneshwar, at the third man boundary. Morgan edged a Thakur delivery as the ball flies for a four. Morgan brings up his fifty too. England 172/2 after 28 overs. 

22:59(IST)

Pandya comes back into the attack. Can he produce a much-needed wicket for India? Root and Morgan are cruising their way to India's total at the moment. Six runs come from the over as England are 165/2 after 27 overs. 

22:54(IST)

Morgan and Root are looking very comfortable at the crease and are scoring boundaries at will. This time Morgan plays a brilliant cover drive off Shardul. He fails to trouble the batsmen in the over. England 159/2 after 26 overs. 

22:50(IST)

FIFTY FOR ROOT: Joe Root smashes Kuldeep for a four through the covers for a four and brings up yet another fifty. He is certainly taking England close to the target. On the last ball of the over Morgan hits a straight boundary. England 152/2 after 25 overs.

22:46(IST)

It's time for pace once again. Shardul Thakur replaces Chahal. In his second spell of the match, he comes up with better performance and gives away five runs. England 143/2 in 24 overs. 

22:41(IST)

England are in total command here. They are more than happy to take singles and doubles as required rate is not an issue. Meanwhile Root sweeps Kuldeep for a four. All the good work in the over has been undone. Four runs come from the over. It's 138/2 after 23 overs. 

22:38(IST)

In what has been an ordinary day for the Indians, Chahal has bowled his heart out. But unfortunately he hasn't picked up a wicket yet. Just three runs come from his over. England 134/2 in 22 overs.

22:35(IST)

50 Partnership: Now it's time for Morgan to break the shackles. He had been kept quiet for a long time but he takes on part-timer Raina and hits two fours in the over. That also brings up 50 partnership between Root and Morgan. England 131/2 after 21 overs.

22:32(IST)

Chahal into his sixth over. If they manage to get Root's wicket, they can certainly make a comeback in the match. He keeps it tight in the over and doesn't bowl a loose ball. That means just two runs come from the over. England 121/2 in 20 overs. 

22:27(IST)

A change in bowling here as Suresh Raina replaces Kuldeep. The good part about Raina is that he completes his overs very quickly and doesn't let the batsmen settle. He would be looking to do just that. On the last ball of the over Raina is dispatched for a four through mid-wicket. Six runs come from the over. It's 119/2 after 19 overs. 

22:23(IST)

Out of the two batsmen, Morgan isn't looking comfortable against spin, especially Chahal. The Indians should be looking to have him on strike as much as possible. A good over from Chahal comes to an end. England 113/2 after 18 overs.

22:21(IST)

Finally Kuldeep has realised that bowling full is only way he can stop the run flow. He does not give any room to the batsmen to hit. The result is that only four runs come from the over. England 112/2 after 17 overs.

22:17(IST)

If Chahal gets support from the fielders, a wicket is not far away. Right now the runs are coming far too easily, but the batsmen are taking their share of risks. Five runs come from the over. England 108/2 after 16 overs. 

22:14(IST)

Kuldeep starts his third over. Another fielding lapse by India. The ball goes to Kohli as he throws it back to Kuldeep. But the bowler does not collect the ball. That results in another three runs. Meanwhile English batsmen are looking far more comfortable against Kuldeep here. 7 runs come from the over. It's 103/ 2 after 15 overs.

22:11(IST)

Chahal has looked the best Indian bowler till now as he has tossed the ball up and allowed it to spin. But right after that he delivers a full toss that is dispatched for a four with ease by Root. A decent 5-run over comes to an end. England 96/2 in 14 overs.

22:08(IST)

What is hurting India the most apart from the constant boundaries is their shoddy fielding. Root plays a shot off Kuldeep through the covers but Pandya fails to stop the ball. It's another four. Easy six runs come from the over. It's 91/2 after 13 overs.

22:05(IST)

Chahal continues. He pitches the ball up and Morgan has no answers to his spin. He is struck on the pads as Indians appeal. But Morgan is safe as the ball was going down the leg. Just one run comes from the over. England 85/2 after 12 overs. 

22:02(IST)

Now we have spin from both ends as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. But as has been the norm in this match, Indian bowlers can't help but bowl short. Root makes the most of the gift from wrist spinner and dispatches the ball for a four in mid wicket region. England 84/2 after 11 overs. 

21:59(IST)

Spin reaps rewards for India straightaway. Apart from the run out of Vince, Chahal manages to keep it tight and troubles the new man Eoin Morgan. Shoddy piece of fielding at covers sees England get a four. It's 78/2 after 10 overs. 

21:57(IST)

RUN OUT: We have a change in the bowling as spin is introduced by Kohli. And it's a run out. Chahal bowls a good delivery as both batsmen try to steal a run. But a sharp throw from Pandya and brilliant work behind the stumps by Dhoni end's Vince's stay at the wicket. England 74/2.

21:52(IST)

The boundaries are just not stopping. Another four for Root as he hits Thakur for a four on square on the leg side. Virat Kohli definitely needs to get his spinners on here. Seven runs come from the 9th over. England 74/1. 

21:49(IST)

This is brilliant batting by England. They are playing fearless cricket. Bhuvi tries something different as Dhoni comes up to the stumps. He is still hit for couple of fours in the over. It's 67/1 after eight overs.

21:44(IST)

Even after Bairstow's departure, the momentum is still with England. Joe Root gets a couple of more boundaries as England stamp their authority in the match. Eight runs come from Shardul's over. England 57/1 after 7 overs.

21:40(IST)

Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There is a mix up between Vince and Root, but Chahal doesn't get a throw at the keeper's end. Vince survives. This is the right time when India can come back in the match. They should be looking for a couple of more wickets. Vince has luck on his side as he edges a ball that goes for a four through fine leg. Six runs come from the over, it's 49/1 after 6 overs. 

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 5PM on July 17 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six and Sony 3 HD and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out. Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1. India had previously won the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue have been on a high-flying streak in bilateral ODI cricket. Going as far back as January 2016, when they last lost 4-1 in Australia, India have won every bilateral ODI series since, beating Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away.It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 3-0 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.

Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way. England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket. While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs. 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs. This underlines India's dependence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Judging by his exploits on the last two tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa, Kumar is a huge miss for India in this ODI series and there is no official word on his fitness or availability yet. He did bowl in the nets at Lord's before the second ODI and is on path to recovery. But it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for this decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav.

At Pallekele last August, Kumar had scored a match-winning maiden half-century under MS Dhoni's company after India were reduced to 131-7 in the 237-run chase. In South Africa too, Kumar made vital contributions lower in the order. His continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order. The latter is especially over-burdened with the gaping hole at number four. It is considered the most vital position for any successful ODI side, yet India are struggling to find a solution to their revolving door conundrum for some time now. This series has marked the return of KL Rahul at number four since that Lankan tour. Lord's was his first big test, considering the good run of form he has been in lately. But it came to nought, literally. India have Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer on the bench. The former has been in fine nick of late, while the latter has two half-centuries in his first six ODIs. Iyer also gave a good account of himself in Port Elizabeth batting at number five. Despite his slow knock at Lord's, it is nearly inconceivable that the team management will consider favouring Karthik ahead of Dhoni.

It is to be noted that the previous ODI was only the third instance on this UK tour where Dhoni got a chance to bat in the middle, after T20 outings in Dublin and Cardiff. In a way, that lack of batting time showed in his incoherent innings. While Dhoni has the backing of both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, once again it underlines India's dependence on the top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. In the last two seasons, the trio have scored nearly 60 percent of India's ODI runs and became a cornerstone to the team's repeated successes in this format. For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time. With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes. It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
