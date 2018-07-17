Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Spinners Strike For England as India Struggle

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 7:11 PM IST

3rd ODI, Headingley, Leeds 17 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:18(IST)

Hardik Pandya gets a bottom edge there which beats the keeper and goes for a boundary. India pick-up six runs from that over and they are 169/5 here after 33 overs. Can they reach somewhere around 270-275 here? That will be a challenging total as the pitch has something for the spinners

19:14(IST)

Dhoni survives and India heave a sigh of relief here, again Moeen Ali beautifully tosses one up and Dhoni is struck right in front of the wicket. The umpire raises his finger but Dhoni straight away goes for a review. Luckily for him, the ball is missing the stumps. India are 162/5 after 32 overs here

19:10(IST)

WICKET! Rashid gets two in an over here! India struggling against spin, this time its Raina as he gets a bat pad which is taken by Root at leg-slip. Raina was looking for the glance there and it seems he didn't know there was a fielder there. India are 158/5 after 31 overs here and really tottering here.

19:05(IST)

WICKET! Adil Rashid strikes and what a ball that was, pitched at middle-stump and hits the top of off-stump. Kohli can't believe it and has a look of astonishment on his face. Rashid is delighted and he will talk about that for some time to come. Kohli departs for 71 off 72 balls and India are 156/4 here.

19:01(IST)

Kohli and Dhoni finally step on the gas here, Dhoni gives the charge first ball but fails to get the ball away. But the second one he sweeps perfectly for a boundary - one of the shots he has added to his arsenal in the past few years. Kohli also gets a boundary off the backfoot, punching one through the covers. India are 156/3 after 30 overs here

18:59(IST)

Adil Rashid now concedes just 2 runs from the 29th over, the England spinners are rushing through their overs here and not giving away any loose balls at all. India struggling to get the boundaries away here. They are 146/3 after 29 overs

18:57(IST)

England spinners are doing the job that Morgan expects them to do here, another quiet over here as Ali concedes just 3 runs in that over. Dhoni also playing a few dot balls here, India are 144/3 after 28 overs.

18:53(IST)

Good over that for India, Kohli gets a boundary from the first ball as he puts one away towards the deep square leg boundary, again using his wrists to perfection. Five singles to follow that boundary and India are 141/3 here after 27 overs

18:49(IST)

Spinners from both ends here for England, Moeen Ali comes into the attack here and concedes 4 singles in that over. Dhoni looks for the cut from the final ball but just misses it, India meanwhile move onto 132/3 after 26 overs.

18:46(IST)

Dhoni getting started with a couple of quick singles here, he came in to a loud cheer from the crowd. He still has a lot of overs here to settle in before going big. You have to say this is the perfect situation for him to build an innings and the bat the way he wants to. 25 overs gone here and India are 128/3

18:43(IST)

WICKET! Karthik departs, he was looking good there but then again looks to go for the big cover drive but only manages to get an inside edge onto the stumps. Delight for Rashid but disappointment for Karthik. India are 125/3 after 24.3 overs here.

18:40(IST)

50! What a way to complete his half-century, gets on top of the bounce and just guides it past point for a boundary. Sensational shot from the captain, reaching the half-century mark from just 55 balls. He knows that the job is not done yet so just raises the bat to acknowledge the loud crowd. India are 124/2 after 24 overs here.

18:38(IST)

Rashid concedes three runs in that over as he maintains tight lines and lengths there, Kohli is looking to up the ante but not being successful in finding the boundaries yet. India are 113/2 after 23 overs

18:34(IST)

Kohli is the key wicket here,  another beautiful shot as he glances one towards third man for a boundary. Plunkett concedes 7 runs in that over and they are now 110/2 after 22 overs. 

18:30(IST)

Another quiet over here as Adil Rashid concedes just three runs there. India will be looking to consolidate at this stage and get a big partnership in. England meanwhile will want a couple more wickets to make a big dent in this Indian batting. India are 103/2 after 21 overs

18:28(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 50 run split:

1-50 runs: 77 balls

51-100 runs: 42 runs.

IND: 101/2

18:27(IST)

Good over from Plunkett there, he concedes just two runs in that one but India have reached 100 here after 20 overs. A big test today for the Indian middle-order which hasn't been among the runs so far. If Karthik scores today, he can seal a spot in the team for sure. India are 100/2 after 20 overs

18:23(IST)

FOUR! Dinesh Karthik is looking in great touch here, first a boundary to get off the mark and now an exquisite cover drive. Uses the bottom hand and times it perfectly all along the ground for a boundary. He has quickly moved to 9 off 3 balls, India 98/2 after 19 overs here.

18:18(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is gone here, that's disaster for India. He was looking good and will be disappointed as he again fails to convert a decent start here. Kohli hits it to Stokes at square leg and Dhawan is off, he wants a quick single but its hit well so ball goes quickly to Stokes, he picks and gets in a direct hit. Dhawan departs for 44 and India are 89/2.

18:12(IST)

Virat Kohli is taking the attack to England here, a couple of boundaries in that Stokes over early on. A short ball which Kohli deposits for a boundary past mid on and then glides one past third man for a boundary. India getting a move on here and they are 82/1 after 17 overs

18:06(IST)

After a sluggish start, where India were scoring at a rate of less than 4, because of Dhawan's hard-hitting, India have finally managed to increase the run-rate in excess of four. Kohli has been relatively quieter of the two as Dhawan has upped the gear in scintillating style here. 

18:04(IST)

Stat Attack: This is the second time an Indian pair has scored a fifty-plus partnership at Headingley. The partnership of Sanjay Manjrekar and NS Sidhu hold the current highest partnership for the second wicket at Headingley among Indian batsman.They scored 75 runs at this venue in 1990. Also, this is the 19th time these two have scored 50 or more for the second wicket.

18:03(IST)

50: Dhawan has upped the ante in the last few overs and he hits his seventh four of the innings towards mid-wicket to bring up the 50-run partnership between him and Kohli. After a rather slow start, India seemed to have recovered well. 

17:58(IST)

Chance: Moeen Ali almost got a wicket in his first over as the ball took a top edge and went towards the bowler. However, the ball landed a bit wide of the diving Ali and Dhawan survived. 5 runs came from Ali's first over. 

17:55(IST)

Four, Four and Four: Plunkett bowls full and on to the pads of Dhawan and the southpaw simply flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Then, Dhawan hits back to back boundary towards the covers as India cross the fifty run mark in 13 overs. 

17:50(IST)

Stat Attack: So far, India have played 47 dot balls in the innings and we are in the 12th over of the game, which means that India have played almost 8 overs of dots. Credit must be given to the English bowlers who have been very good so far. 

17:47(IST)

Four: Liam Plunkeet bowls a bit wide and Shikhar Dhawan launches into the shot and hits the ball through the covers for a boundary. Third boundary of the innings for Dhawan and he along with Kohli are building a good partnership here. 

17:44(IST)

Like their bowling, England's fielding has been top notch today as well. The fielders on the off side have stopped couple of boundaries in the last two overs after diving to get in the path of the ball. First it was Sam Billings and now its James Vince.

17:41(IST)

Stat Attack: Virat Kohli has now crossed the 3000-run mark as captain of the Indian team. He has taken 52 ODIs to reach this milestone and so far, his average has been an unbelievable 89. India: 32/1 in 10 overs. 

17:39(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli must have his heart in his mouth for a moment when he chipped the ball in the air. But thankfully for the Indian team, the ball wen over the head of the mid on fielder and he gets a boundary for it. Second four of the innings for the India skipper. 

LOAD MORE

LIVE Score Cricket India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley: Spinners Strike For England as India Struggle

England players leave the field after their win in the second ODI against India. (AFP)

Live Updates: WICKET! Rashid gets two in an over here! India struggling against spin, this time its Raina as he gets a bat pad which is taken by Root at leg-slip. Raina was looking for the glance there and it seems he didn't know there was a fielder there. India are 158/5 after 31 overs here and really tottering here.

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 5PM on July 17 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six and Sony 3 HD and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out. Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1. India had previously won the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue have been on a high-flying streak in bilateral ODI cricket. Going as far back as January 2016, when they last lost 4-1 in Australia, India have won every bilateral ODI series since, beating Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away.It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 3-0 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.

Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way. England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket. While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs. 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs. This underlines India's dependence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Judging by his exploits on the last two tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa, Kumar is a huge miss for India in this ODI series and there is no official word on his fitness or availability yet. He did bowl in the nets at Lord's before the second ODI and is on path to recovery. But it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for this decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav.

At Pallekele last August, Kumar had scored a match-winning maiden half-century under MS Dhoni's company after India were reduced to 131-7 in the 237-run chase. In South Africa too, Kumar made vital contributions lower in the order. His continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order. The latter is especially over-burdened with the gaping hole at number four. It is considered the most vital position for any successful ODI side, yet India are struggling to find a solution to their revolving door conundrum for some time now. This series has marked the return of KL Rahul at number four since that Lankan tour. Lord's was his first big test, considering the good run of form he has been in lately. But it came to nought, literally. India have Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer on the bench. The former has been in fine nick of late, while the latter has two half-centuries in his first six ODIs. Iyer also gave a good account of himself in Port Elizabeth batting at number five. Despite his slow knock at Lord's, it is nearly inconceivable that the team management will consider favouring Karthik ahead of Dhoni.

It is to be noted that the previous ODI was only the third instance on this UK tour where Dhoni got a chance to bat in the middle, after T20 outings in Dublin and Cardiff. In a way, that lack of batting time showed in his incoherent innings. While Dhoni has the backing of both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, once again it underlines India's dependence on the top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. In the last two seasons, the trio have scored nearly 60 percent of India's ODI runs and became a cornerstone to the team's repeated successes in this format. For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time. With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes. It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ben StokesEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india liveEngland vs India Live Cricket Scoreengland vs india live scoreeoin morganIND vs ENG LiveIND vs ENG Live StreamingIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveIndia vs England Live Cricket Scoreindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingJoe RootKuldeep YadavMS Dhonivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking