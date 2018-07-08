Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Buttler, Roy Take the Attack to Young Indian Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 6:53 PM IST

3rd T20I, County Ground, Bristol 08 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:51(IST)

SIX! Stunning shot from Jason Roy, he had mistimed a pull there but now goes straight down the ground and lifts it over mid-off for a maximum. 14 runs from the over after a Hardik Pandya misfield also concedes a boundary. England move onto 43/0 after 4 overs here.

18:47(IST)

Good comeback by Chahar as he shortens his length a bit since he is hardly getting any swing at all here. He concedes just 6 runs in that over and England are 29/0 after three overs here.

18:42(IST)

Umesh Yadav had started well their getting the ball to swing and move, but then Buttler hits one straight down the ground which goes for a boundary. Then, Yadav goes short but Buttler pulls it away for a four. Two overs gone and England are 23/0 here

18:38(IST)

Excellent first over for England, Buttler gets three boundaries in that over and the hosts are 13/0 after the first over here. Just the start they would have wanted, pressure on young Chahar early in the game!

18:37(IST)

Deepak Chahar getting a tough introduction to international cricket here, the ball is not swinging at all and Buttler is playing through the lines, hitting the ball hard and for a couple of boundaries as well. He has hit the ball so hard that it is damaged! Four balls into the game and umpires call for a replacement. 

18:30(IST)

So, we are all set for live action then as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open the innings for England. Indian team is in the huddle as Kohli gives the final team talk! The fireworks are also out! We should be in for an absolute cracker here!

18:20(IST)

Interesting then, Kohli has decided to throw the yougsters into the deep-end here. It will be intriguing to see how they respond to such pressure! Can they deliver on the faith that team management has shown on them?

18:12(IST)

Eoin Morgan: We would have looked to chase. all set for a good game though. Cardiff flew through more than we expected. We have one change. Joe Root misses out and Ben comes in. Obviously great to have Ben back.

18:09(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:08(IST)

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball

18:05(IST)

Virat Kohli: We will bowl first. Looks like a pretty hard wicket. Not too much of moisture but there is a good covering of grass on it. We have got two changes. Bhuvi has a stiff back. Kaul replaces him. Deepak Chahar makes his debut. He is a new guy, swings the ball both ways and comes in for Kuldeep. Looking at the dimensions and the breeze flowing, we thought we will play an extra seamer. You have to weigh your options. What the best balance of the side would be. Unfortunate for Kuldeep to miss out but he has three ODI games left and he is as lethal as he has ever been. It is just about the balance of the side. A great opportunity for others. Looking at the World Cup in 10 or 12 months time, it is going to be paramount how these young players react in pressure situations. It is about how they show their character and that is what the management and me will have to see.

18:03(IST)

TOSS: Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first. That means India will chase! Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar misses out!

18:02(IST)

He really did play brilliantly. He has played a lot international T20 cricket and he has played a lot around the world. It was a mature innings. "But we played better than we did at Old Trafford and the plans we had we committed to more. There was a lot more clarity in the shots that we played. Hales struggled in the first T20 match in Manchester when England were beaten by eight wickets and young left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 24 runs to set up an Indian victory.

17:57(IST)

England insist Stokes has no injury worries and is fit for selection leaving Hales or Jake Ball, who made his international T20 debut in Friday’s last over five wicket win facing exclusion.
"He comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make,” Morgan said after the Cardiff win.
"We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI. Alex always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game. 

So, will Stokes play or not?

17:54(IST)

We are just minutes away from the toss and we are hearing there might be more changes in the line-up. Seems as if the pitch will favour the seamers today at Bristol. Interesting to see the combination India goes with here..

17:49(IST)

Virat Kohli has handed the cap to Deepak Chahar, who had an impressive IPL and was among the star performers for title-winning side Chennai Super Kings! Even MS Dhoni spoke highly about the youngster!

17:44(IST)
17:44(IST)

We have some news coming in from Bristol where Deepak Chahar is set for his T20I debut! Wow, that's some stage to make a debut. Can he handle the pressure?

17:36(IST) Meanwhile, the Indian team is on their way to the ground from the hotel..
17:25(IST)

Meanwhile, speaking after the second T20I, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised the way England handled Kuldeep Yadav, who was the wrecker-in-chief in the first T20I:
"Kuldeep had bowled really well in the last game but in this game they played him more carefully. They chose which delivery they wanted to play or not play. In the last game they made too many mistakes, but they have also come here to improve and play.""This time around they took calculate risks against Kuldeep. They did not hit out against him in the first three overs. Only in his last over, they hit out because at that stage we also had a chance to win the game. The fact that with a target of just 150-odd we took the game to the last over means we bowled well," he added.

17:16(IST)

Sri Lanka have finished with the lowest score, getting bowled out for just 82 with Ravichandran Ashwin running through the top order in Vishakhapatnam back in 2016. It is still early days in the two-month long tour, but the early bragging rights are on offer and a victory will stand them in good stead going into the rest of the series.

17:08(IST)

India’s average score while batting in such games is a high 162. Their highest score in deciders is 202/6 — scored against England in Bengaluru in 2017. Their lowest score is 138/6 — against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. On the other hand, India have conceded on an average just 138 in these deciders. Their opponents' highest score in a series finale is 165/6 — scored by the Proteas in Cape Town earlier this year. 

16:59(IST)

Momentum will be on England’s side come Sunday, having gained immense confidence from the manner in which they tackled the wrist-spinners, especially opening T20I Man of the Match Yadav at Cardiff.  However, the visitors have impressive numbers when the final game of a series turns out to be a decider. India have never lost a T20I decider in a bilateral series consisting of at least 3 games. They boast of an incredible 5-0 record in such do-or-die games — the latest one being a narrow seven-run victory over South Africa in Cape Town in February.

16:51(IST)

With the series level at 1-1 going into the third and final T20I in Bristol, both England and India will be hoping to stamp their authority as the better T20I side when they lock horns in the series finale at the County Ground on Sunday.
The visitors were clinical in the first game – with Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin and KL Rahul’s bat overpowering England by eight wickets in Manchester. But the hosts fought back in style in the second T20I — restricting the Indian batsmen and chasing down the 149-run target with five wickets to spare.

16:41(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game between England and India. With the series level at 1-1. we should be in for an exciting encounter in Bristol where both the teams will be looking to seal a famous series victory. Do join us for all the ball-by-ball updates and analysis!

England's Jos Buttler (C) looks on as India's Yuzvendra Chahal (front) drops a catch off his hit during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and India. (AFP PHOTO)

Latest Score and Update India vs England Third T20I: SIX! Stunning shot from Jason Roy, he had mistimed a pull there but now goes straight down the ground and lifts it over mid-off for a maximum. 14 runs from the over after a Hardik Pandya misfield also concedes a boundary. England move onto 43/0 after 4 overs here.

India will look to extend their unbeaten T20I series record against a resurgent England in the third and final match of series at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. India have won five consecutive bi-lateral series stretching back to September 2017. The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017 (one-off match). India's last series defeat with more one T20I game also came against the reigning T20I champions, in Florida in 2016.
The live telecast of 3rd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 6:30 PM (IST) on July 8, 2018(Friday) in Bristol. England vs India, 3rd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
In between those two losses to West Indies, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home in January 2017. That contest is notable because India were 1-0 down, and came back to win the series 2-1. However, preserving that impressive record will require India to find their best form against a resurgent England. Following an 8-wicket defeat in the series opener at Manchester, the hosts hit back strongly in the second, winning the match by five wickets to force the series into a decider.
The key to India’s success may well lie yet again with the wrist-spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav scalped a career-best 5/24 in the first match but was rendered ineffective in the second where he recorded figures of 0/34. While his spin twin Yuzuvendra Chahal has claimed just one wicket in the two matches he has played so far in the series.
"They (England batsman) played Kuldeep really well. They did their homework on Kuldeep and they reaped the rewards. I think we competed quite well but England were the better side, that’s why they came through today (Friday)," Kohli said after the defeat in Cardiff.
India are already without the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the series and therefore, the job of rattling the oppositions batting-order remains with the wrist-spinners with fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not having made a very strong impression just yet. Yadav has managed to pick four wickets in two outings in the series so far but has leaked runs. Kumar has struggled of late and has just three scalps under his belt in his last five T20I innings.
India's top-order conundrum also remains a talking point for the team management ahead of the clash. The presence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has meant the in-form KL Rahul hasn’t been batting at his 'favourite' opening slot and it remains to be seen if India will consider restoring him to that role and dropping Sharma lower down the order.
England will be strengthened further by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes from injury though it creates a selection headache for skipper Eoin Morgan. Alex Hales was included in the side in place of the injured all-rounder, but having starred in the series levelling win on Friday, he will surely retain his spot.
"He (Ben Stokes) comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make. We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI," Morgan told reporters after the second T20I.
"Alex (Hales) always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game," he added.

Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes.
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

