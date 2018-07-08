LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Buttler, Roy Take the Attack to Young Indian Bowlers

Deepak Chahar getting a tough introduction to international cricket here, the ball is not swinging at all and Buttler is playing through the lines, hitting the ball hard and for a couple of boundaries as well. He has hit the ball so hard that it is damaged! Four balls into the game and umpires call for a replacement.
Virat Kohli: We will bowl first. Looks like a pretty hard wicket. Not too much of moisture but there is a good covering of grass on it. We have got two changes. Bhuvi has a stiff back. Kaul replaces him. Deepak Chahar makes his debut. He is a new guy, swings the ball both ways and comes in for Kuldeep. Looking at the dimensions and the breeze flowing, we thought we will play an extra seamer. You have to weigh your options. What the best balance of the side would be. Unfortunate for Kuldeep to miss out but he has three ODI games left and he is as lethal as he has ever been. It is just about the balance of the side. A great opportunity for others. Looking at the World Cup in 10 or 12 months time, it is going to be paramount how these young players react in pressure situations. It is about how they show their character and that is what the management and me will have to see.
He really did play brilliantly. He has played a lot international T20 cricket and he has played a lot around the world. It was a mature innings. "But we played better than we did at Old Trafford and the plans we had we committed to more. There was a lot more clarity in the shots that we played. Hales struggled in the first T20 match in Manchester when England were beaten by eight wickets and young left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 24 runs to set up an Indian victory.
England insist Stokes has no injury worries and is fit for selection leaving Hales or Jake Ball, who made his international T20 debut in Friday’s last over five wicket win facing exclusion.
"He comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make,” Morgan said after the Cardiff win.
"We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI. Alex always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game.
So, will Stokes play or not?
Meanwhile, speaking after the second T20I, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised the way England handled Kuldeep Yadav, who was the wrecker-in-chief in the first T20I:
"Kuldeep had bowled really well in the last game but in this game they played him more carefully. They chose which delivery they wanted to play or not play. In the last game they made too many mistakes, but they have also come here to improve and play.""This time around they took calculate risks against Kuldeep. They did not hit out against him in the first three overs. Only in his last over, they hit out because at that stage we also had a chance to win the game. The fact that with a target of just 150-odd we took the game to the last over means we bowled well," he added.
Sri Lanka have finished with the lowest score, getting bowled out for just 82 with Ravichandran Ashwin running through the top order in Vishakhapatnam back in 2016. It is still early days in the two-month long tour, but the early bragging rights are on offer and a victory will stand them in good stead going into the rest of the series.
India’s average score while batting in such games is a high 162. Their highest score in deciders is 202/6 — scored against England in Bengaluru in 2017. Their lowest score is 138/6 — against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. On the other hand, India have conceded on an average just 138 in these deciders. Their opponents' highest score in a series finale is 165/6 — scored by the Proteas in Cape Town earlier this year.
Momentum will be on England’s side come Sunday, having gained immense confidence from the manner in which they tackled the wrist-spinners, especially opening T20I Man of the Match Yadav at Cardiff. However, the visitors have impressive numbers when the final game of a series turns out to be a decider. India have never lost a T20I decider in a bilateral series consisting of at least 3 games. They boast of an incredible 5-0 record in such do-or-die games — the latest one being a narrow seven-run victory over South Africa in Cape Town in February.
With the series level at 1-1 going into the third and final T20I in Bristol, both England and India will be hoping to stamp their authority as the better T20I side when they lock horns in the series finale at the County Ground on Sunday.
The visitors were clinical in the first game – with Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin and KL Rahul’s bat overpowering England by eight wickets in Manchester. But the hosts fought back in style in the second T20I — restricting the Indian batsmen and chasing down the 149-run target with five wickets to spare.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game between England and India. With the series level at 1-1. we should be in for an exciting encounter in Bristol where both the teams will be looking to seal a famous series victory. Do join us for all the ball-by-ball updates and analysis!
