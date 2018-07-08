Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
LIVE Score Cricket, India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Rohit, Dhawan Start Big Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 8:30 PM IST

3rd T20I, County Ground, Bristol 08 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:12(IST)

WICKET! Dhoni's pre-meditation pays off here. He had already removed his glove there and the ball goes through to him, he quickly throws and hits the stumps. India have actually done well to restrict England a bit after that flying start. They end at 198/7 after their 20 overs.

20:09(IST)

WICKET! Another one disappears, Dhoni gets his fifth catch and that's a record in itself. First time a keeper has taken five catches in a T20I game. Plunkett looks for the scoop and hits it straight to Dhoni. England are 194/8 here

20:06(IST)

Umesh Yadav's horror day comes to an end now. He has conceded 48 runs from his 4 overs as he sees a full toss disappear into the crowd. England are 191/7 after 19 overs

20:04(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, fine yorker from Umesh Yadav outside the off stump. Willey drags it onto the wickets, he departs for 1 and England are 189/7 now.

20:01(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya after that expensive first over is really turning out to be a game changer here, after Stokes, now gets Bairstow as well. He has really broken the back of this England batting. They are 181/6 after 18 overs here.

19:59(IST)

WICKET Pandya gets his third, Ben Stokes looks to go for the maximum but holes out to Virat Kohli at long off there. Good catch by the skipper. Stokes departs for 14 off 10 balls and England are 177/5 here

19:55(IST)

Umesh Yadav is proving to be really expensive here, Bairstow gets a boundary and a six there. Exquisite six as well as he clears his front leg and goes through the offside. Stokes then gets down on one knee and plays the scoop. 17 overs gone and England are 175/4

19:50(IST)

The bat flies there for Stokes, looks to heave one through the off side but sees the bat slip out of his hands there. Kaul concedes 9 runs from his 16th over there and England are 159/4 after 16 overs here

19:46(IST)

Bairstow whips one off the pads and it goes a long way back into the crowd. What a shot that was from Jonny Bairstow, England are 150/0 after 15 overs here. Chahar ends with figures of 1/43 after his 4 overs

19:44(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Pandya gets IND back into the game. Pandya’s first over: 22 runs

Next two overs : 10 runs and 2 wickets

19:41(IST)

WICKET! Pandya gets two in an over, Hales after hitting a huge six looks to play one down to third man but gets an edge and Dhoni takes the catch. India desperately need these wickets here. England are 140/4 after 14 overs.

19:38(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya finally gets the breakthrough, he should have had him on the previous ball but Chahal dropped a skier. Action replay on the next ball but this time it goes to Dhoni and he doesn't drop many, stumbles onto the stumps but takes a fine catch. Morgan departs for 6 and England are 134/3 here

19:34(IST)

Chahal's figures are spoiled there as he concedes a couple of boundaries in the end there. But given how the other bowlers have gone today, Chahal will be happy with figures of 0/30. Would have maybe liked a wicket as well there. England are 132/2 after 13 overs 

19:30(IST)

Hardik Pandya digging in short there and Hales gets a top edge onto his helmet there, surprisingly though the fielder doesn't go for the catch. Might have been a tough one but no effort at all from the man at point. Pandya seems bewildered and rightly so. England are 120/2 after 12 overs

19:29(IST) The master has given his verdict here!
19:27(IST)

That was turning out to be a good over from Chahal but then Hales picks up a boundary off the final ball there. England are 118/2 after 11.overs here. 

19:23(IST)

STAT ATTACK: MS Dhoni took his 50th catch in T20Is. First wicket-keeper to take 50 catches.

19:20(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Chahar gets his first T20I wicket dismissing Roy for 67. Roy scored 65.04 % of the team total (67/103)

19:18(IST)

WICKET! Chahar picks a debut wicket here. Jason Roy departs for 67 off just 31 balls! A strike-rate of more than 200. It was the slower ball and he looks to cut it but just manages a thin outside edge and Dhoni takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. England are 103/2

19:16(IST)

Some normalcy returns to the proceedings as Chahal bowls a quite over there, conceding just three runs in the ninth over. England are 97/1 after 9 overs here

19:11(IST)

WICKET! Finally a breakthrough here for India, Sidharth Kaul strikes as Jos Buttler's stumps are rattled there. It takes the bottom edge and clatters onto the stumps here. Buttler departs for 34. England are 94/1 after 7.5 overs here

19:09(IST)

Everything is finding the boundary here for England, first Roy picks the knuckle ball and hits it a long way into the crowd. After that a top-edge from Buttler goes for a four. England are 94/0

19:06(IST)

50! Jason Roy brings up his half-century here with a straight six off Chahal. He started slowly but then has just taken off like an airplane here. England are 82/0 after 7 overs. India desperately need a wicket here.

19:02(IST)

Big over yet again, 22 runs coming from Hardik Pandya's first over here. England are really looking set for 200 here. They are 73/0 here after six overs and are absolutely flying

19:00(IST)

FOUR FOUR SIX! Hardik Pandya fails to learn from his mistakes and he is paying a terrible price here. Digging in short and Roy pulls with ease, first two go for a boundary and then the third one sails into the crowd

18:57(IST)

Siddharth Kaul comes into the attack here and he concedes 8 runs from his first over. His third ball is smashed down the ground for a maximum. 50 is also up for England and that's another brisk start for the hosts here. England are 51/0 after 5 overs here

18:51(IST)

SIX! Stunning shot from Jason Roy, he had mistimed a pull there but now goes straight down the ground and lifts it over mid-off for a maximum. 14 runs from the over after a Hardik Pandya misfield also concedes a boundary. England move onto 43/0 after 4 overs here.

18:47(IST)

Good comeback by Chahar as he shortens his length a bit since he is hardly getting any swing at all here. He concedes just 6 runs in that over and England are 29/0 after three overs here.

18:42(IST)

Umesh Yadav had started well their getting the ball to swing and move, but then Buttler hits one straight down the ground which goes for a boundary. Then, Yadav goes short but Buttler pulls it away for a four. Two overs gone and England are 23/0 here

18:38(IST)

Excellent first over for England, Buttler gets three boundaries in that over and the hosts are 13/0 after the first over here. Just the start they would have wanted, pressure on young Chahar early in the game!

India opener Rohit Sharma is congratulated by Shikhar Dhawan after scoring a fifty. (Twitter/ ICC)

Latest Update Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I: Dhoni's pre-meditation pays off here. He had already removed his glove there and the ball goes through to him, he quickly throws and hits the stumps. India have actually done well to restrict England a bit after that flying start. They end at 198/7 after their 20 overs.

The live telecast of 3rd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 6:30 PM (IST) on July 8, 2018(Friday) in Bristol. England vs India, 3rd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India will look to extend their unbeaten T20I series record against a resurgent England in the third and final match of series at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. India have won five consecutive bi-lateral series stretching back to September 2017. The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017 (one-off match). India's last series defeat with more one T20I game also came against the reigning T20I champions, in Florida in 2016.
In between those two losses to West Indies, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home in January 2017. That contest is notable because India were 1-0 down, and came back to win the series 2-1. However, preserving that impressive record will require India to find their best form against a resurgent England. Following an 8-wicket defeat in the series opener at Manchester, the hosts hit back strongly in the second, winning the match by five wickets to force the series into a decider.
The key to India’s success may well lie yet again with the wrist-spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav scalped a career-best 5/24 in the first match but was rendered ineffective in the second where he recorded figures of 0/34. While his spin twin Yuzuvendra Chahal has claimed just one wicket in the two matches he has played so far in the series.
"They (England batsman) played Kuldeep really well. They did their homework on Kuldeep and they reaped the rewards. I think we competed quite well but England were the better side, that’s why they came through today (Friday)," Kohli said after the defeat in Cardiff.
India are already without the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the series and therefore, the job of rattling the oppositions batting-order remains with the wrist-spinners with fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not having made a very strong impression just yet. Yadav has managed to pick four wickets in two outings in the series so far but has leaked runs. Kumar has struggled of late and has just three scalps under his belt in his last five T20I innings.
India's top-order conundrum also remains a talking point for the team management ahead of the clash. The presence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has meant the in-form KL Rahul hasn’t been batting at his 'favourite' opening slot and it remains to be seen if India will consider restoring him to that role and dropping Sharma lower down the order.
England will be strengthened further by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes from injury though it creates a selection headache for skipper Eoin Morgan. Alex Hales was included in the side in place of the injured all-rounder, but having starred in the series levelling win on Friday, he will surely retain his spot.
"He (Ben Stokes) comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make. We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI," Morgan told reporters after the second T20I.
"Alex (Hales) always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game," he added.

Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes.
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

