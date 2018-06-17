Live Score Cricket, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 in St Lucia

File image of Kusal Mendis while playing a shot. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

69.4 K Roach to Silva, No run. 241/6

69.3 K Roach to Silva, No run. 241/6

69.2 K Roach to R Silva, Full around off and driven to mid off for nothing. 241/6

69.1 K Roach to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 241/6

68.6 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Quicker delivery around leg, the batsman looks to flicks it fine but misses and gets hit on his pad once again. 241/6

68.5 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Pitches it outside and brings it in to the left-hander. The ball spins and hits the pads of Dickwella. 241/6

68.4 D Bishoo to Silva, Gives this one enough air near the off stump and spins it away from the face of the bat. The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and rolls towards third man. One run is added to the total. 241/6

68.3 D Bishoo to Silva, Copy past stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 240/6

68.2 D Bishoo to Silva, Floater around middle and leg, Silva happy to block it off the front foot. 240/6

68.1 D Bishoo to Silva, Flighted around off, spinning away and the batsman tucks it behind point for a brace. 240/6

67.6 K Roach to R Silva, Dropped and a run out chance missed! Oh goodness! It seemed that the intensity was dropping and that might have caused this. Shortish ball outside off, Silva flashes hard at it but gets a thick outside edge that flies towards gully. Shai Hope stationed there leaps to his left and is in a decent position to take it as well. However, the ball bursts out of his hands and rolls behind. The batsmen set off for the run. Bishoo is aware of the situation and attacks the stumps at the bowler's end coming from point. Misses the shy though as Silva struggles to make his crease. The replays show that if there was a direct hit, the batsman was not even in the frame. Roach could have collected it and thrown it at the stumps. A chance goes down abegging. 238/6

67.5 K Roach to Silva, Back of a length delivery, defended off the back foot. 237/6

67.4 K Roach to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 237/6

67.4 K Roach to Silva, No ball! Outside off, Roshen lets it go. Roach has overstepped by a long margin. There is certainly a drop in intensity from the Windies. 237/6

67.3 K Roach to Dickwella, Good game awareness! On a good length outside off, Niroshan taps it towards cover-point and pinches a brisk single. 236/6

67.2 K Roach to Dickwella, Streaky but effective! Full length ball attacking the stumps, Niroshan goes for a heave but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket. A couple of runs are taken. 235/6

67.1 K Roach to Dickwella, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled bat towards point. 233/6

66.6 D Bishoo to Dickwella, On a flatter trajectory, turned from deep within the crease towards square leg for a single. 233/6

66.5 D Bishoo to R Silva, Slow through the air, driven against the spin through mid on to rotate strike. 232/6

66.4 D Bishoo to Silva, Some lousy stuff from Roach! Full delivery outside off, Silva eases it through covers and takes a run. Kemar stationed near the ropes doesn't budge even an inch and Powell has to run after it. Hence, an extra run results. 231/6

66.3 D Bishoo to Silva, Straighter one from Bishoo. Roshen leans ahead in defense. 229/6

66.2 D Bishoo to Silva, Floated ball around off, spinning away. Silva keeps his bat inside the line and lets it be. 229/6

66.1 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Short and quick around off, tapped nicely towards short third man for a single. 229/6

65.6 K Roach to Silva, Angling in sharply this time on a fuller length, played defensively towards the leg side. 228/6

65.5 K Roach to Silva, Too far to make the batsman play and he remains circumspect in approach. 228/6

65.4 K Roach to Silva, Once again this is well outside off. Roshen doesn't fiddle with it. 228/6

65.3 K Roach to R Silva, Fuller in length this time and a bit closer to the batsman who tucks it towards mid on. 228/6

65.2 K Roach to Silva, Well outside off, left alone. 228/6

65.1 K Roach to Silva, Bowls this one wide outside off, ignored by the batsman. 228/6

Change of ends for Kemar Roach.

64.6 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Bishoo drags his length back and Niroshan defends it down the pitch. 228/6

64.5 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Slow through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 228/6

64.4 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Nicely played! On a flatter trajectory and quick in pace, Niroshan knows where the gap is. He dabs it late through short third man and comes back for a couple. 228/6

64.3 D Bishoo to Silva, Waits for the ball to spin into him and turns it around the corner for a run. 226/6

64.2 D Bishoo to Dickwella, Shorter in length, ample time for Dickwella to punch it past the diving mid on fielder. A run taken. 225/6

64.1 D Bishoo to Silva, Down the leg side, tucked through square leg for a single. 224/6

Gabriel is going back to the dressing room after his spell. Perhaps, to take a breather. Meanwhile, Devendra Bishoo is back for a bowl.

63.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Similar length into the stumps, flicked to the leg side for another single. 223/6

63.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Dishes a fuller ball outside off and entices the right-hander to go for the drive. The ball moves away just a touch after pitching and Silva does well to read that. He opens the face of his bat to guide it behind. The ball goes past to the right of the gully fielder and two runs are taken. 222/6

63.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Nice! Beautiful looking punch off the back foot from Silva. Gets a short and wide delivery and hangs back to put it through cover-point region. Slow outfield means the ball is stopped inside the ropes and two runs are taken. 220/6

63.3 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 218/6

63.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Leg Bye! Back of a length from 'round the wicket, Dickwella looks to flick but gets wrapped on the thigh pad. One run is taken in the end. 218/6

63.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 217/6

62.6 K Roach to Silva, Goes fuller and still targets his stumps. Silva hangs back and somehow manages to keep it out. 217/6

62.5 K Roach to Silva, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 217/6

62.4 K Roach to Silva, Back of a length outside off, the batsman wants to flick it to the leg side but is beaten. 217/6

62.3 K Roach to Silva, Drags back his length a touch and targets the stumps. Silva is happy to block it out. 217/6

62.2 K Roach to Silva, Touch fuller and another resolute defense from Silva. 217/6

62.1 K Roach to Silva, Back of a length around off, blocked off the front foot. 217/6

Kemar Roach is back on.

61.6 S Gabriel to Dickwella, A loud appeal for an LBW is turned down! Full around middle and leg and hits Dickwella on his pads. The bowler is appealing his heart out but the umpire isn't moving. He goes to his skipper to plead him for the review. But the skipper is unmoved as well. Gabriel isn't happy. The replays show that it would have been umpire's call as the ball just clipped the leg stump. 217/6

61.5 S Gabriel to N Dickwella, FOUR! He can bat, mind you! Gabriel tests him with an incoming short delivery and Dickwella stays put in his crease and slices it over the gully fielder for a boundary. He holds his pose for the cameras. 217/6

61.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Back of a length around the ribs of the left-hander who tucks it to the leg side for nothing. 213/6

61.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Bye! Full around off and another one which keeps low. Silva lets one through to the keeper but it bounces before him and evades him. The ball goes behind him and one run is taken. 213/6

There is a man at a catching position at short mid-wicket.

61.2 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 212/6

61.1 S Gabriel to Silva, Keeps it on a full length on the stumps and Silva guides to the leg side for nothing. 212/6

60.6 J Holder to N Dickwella, Full outside off and a nice looking drive but straight to covers. 212/6

60.5 J Holder to Dickwella, Gets behind the line and blocks it. 212/6

60.4 J Holder to Dickwella, Drags his length back, keeps it outside off and Dickwella goes after it. The ball keeps rising and goes past the outside edge. 212/6

60.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Full around off, the batsman punches with hard hands and almost hits it straight to the fielder. 212/6

60.2 J Holder to Dickwella, Wide outside off, left alone again. 212/6

60.1 J Holder to Dickwella, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 212/6

59.6 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Full and angled on his pads and sweetly clipped over the mid-wicket region. The ball has enough legs to reach the boundary. Silva remained unfazed by the previous delivery and that is a good sign for the visitors. 212/6

59.5 S Gabriel to Silva, That virtually crept down the pitch and it was bowled at 140 kph! On a good length around off and stays ever so low. Silva hangs his bat in anticipation but it misses his bat and the off stump. Pitch is playing its part here in St Lucia. 208/6

59.4 S Gabriel to Silva, On a good length outside off, Silva gets near the pitch of the delivery and turns it to gully with the outside half of the bat. 208/6

59.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Drags his length back, too wide and left alone by the batsman. 208/6

59.2 S Gabriel to Silva, Almost a yorker to back it up. Gabriel is targeting the stumps now. The batsman does well to keep it out. 208/6

59.1 S Gabriel to Silva, Full and on middle and off, Roshen gets behind the line and blocks it. 208/6

The umpires are once again having a look at the ball. Seems that we will have another change. Yes, the fourth umpire runs in with a box full of balls.

58.6 J Holder to Dickwella, Holder gets closer to the off stump and Dickwella plants his foot down the pitch to push it through covers. Two runs are taken to end the over. 208/6

58.5 J Holder to Dickwella, On a good length outside off, the batsman reaches for it from his crease and gets it from the inside half down the pitch. 206/6

58.4 J Holder to Dickwella, Wide outside off, left alone by Dickwella. 206/6

58.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Similar line and length and tucked to the leg side for nothing. 206/6

58.2 J Holder to Silva, Back of a length on middle and leg, the batsman flicks to the on side and changes strike. 206/6

58.1 J Holder to Silva, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 205/6

57.6 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Full around off and driven through covers for a couple. 205/6

57.5 S Gabriel to Dickwella, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 203/6

57.4 S Gabriel to N Dickwella, FOUR! Almost another one. Dishes this one full around off and invites the drive from the left-hander. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies between gully and slip cordon. No one moved and the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 200 up for Sri Lanka. 203/6

57.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, The batsman has driven the full ball straight down the ground. 199/6

Niroshan Dickwella is the new man in.

57.2 S Gabriel to Mendis, OUT! Rattled! A very, very important wicket for the home side. Gabriel didn't bowl in the last session and he comes back to provide the breakthrough straightaway. From wide of the crease, he angles the ball into to the right-hander, on a good length and it seams in after pitching. Mendis gets his bat down at an angle and also plays away from his body which proves to be his undoing. Ends up chopping it onto his stumps. The umpire checks upstairs regarding Gabriel has overstepped or not. On one occasion he had done so at a crucial stage but this time he is on the money. Kusal is shattered. He was playing really well but now he has to go. The visitors are ahead by 152 runs. 199/6

57.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, Class! Short and wide and nicely punched off the back foot through backward point. Mendis adds two to Sri Lanka's total. 199/5

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end.

56.6 J Holder to Silva, Drives to mid off for nothing. 197/5

56.5 J Holder to Silva, Similar line and length, Silva flicks it off his hips and takes two. 197/5

56.4 J Holder to Silva, Touch too straight and hits him on the pads. 195/5

56.3 J Holder to Silva, Some swing in the air, outside off, Silva keeps his bat close to his body. 195/5

56.2 J Holder to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 195/5

56.1 J Holder to Mendis, Bye! Starts with a gentle loosener down the leg side. The keeper fails to collect it. Appeal from Holder and he is backed up by the Snicko as well but there was clear daylight between bat and ball. One run taken from the fine leg region. 195/5

So, here we are again. Building up for the final phase of play. The sun is shining in all its glory and we want it to stay the same way. There are still 44 overs that can be roped in today. Jason Holder to steam in first up. Here we go...

Update 1507 Local - Everything seems alright. The pitch, the weather and the outfield. We are set to begin in about 8 minutes.

Update 1455 Local - An inspection has been scheduled in 5 minutes. Hopefully, play will resume soon.

Update 1440 Local - We should have got underway now but the outfield hasn't completely dried up yet and hence, the start is delayed as the mopping up is being done. Stay with us for further updates.

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

Early Tea has been taken due to the stoppage. A session which puts Sri Lanka in front and with Kusal Mendis in the middle, they can call the shots in the game now. Kemar Roach sent Dinesh Chandimal home earlier in the session, however, their other bowlers were wayward in their approach. It has been a snail-paced cricket with regular intervals due to something or the other. If the visitors are able to extend their lead up to 200, it will be a tough task for the home team. Surprisingly, Shannon Gabriel didn't bowl in this session. Jason Holder might have missed a trick here. Or was it a tactical decision? Catch us after the break for the evening session to find out.

Update 1405 Local - Covers are on the field. Dark clouds are looming just behind the stadium and it doesn't look too good. The weather has been switching on and off for a while now and ultimately, it has started to drizzle. Let's u hope its a passing shower. Stay tuned for further updates.

There is an issue once again. The umpires are having a look at Roshen Silva's bat. He had taken the sticker out of his bat. So, he is being asked to tape that area as it is sticky and affecting the ball.

55.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Short ball, pulled away to the leg side for a single. 194/5

55.5 M Cummins to Mendis, In the air... but safe! Another nervy moment but Mendis survives. Back of a length ball down the leg side, Mendis is early into his tuck and hence, gets a top edge that balloons over the pitch. Cummins and Hope (gully) run in to catch the ball but the ball falls down safely, tantalizingly close to the striker's end. The bowler has a wry smile on his face. 193/5

55.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Shortish ball outside off, cut away through point for a couple. 193/5

55.3 M Cummins to Mendis, In the channel outside off, left alone. 191/5

55.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length ball, angling in, Mendis makes use of the depth of the crease and defends it solidly. 191/5

55.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Good length ball outside off, Kusal points his bat skywards to let it be. 191/5

Time for Drinks.

54.6 J Holder to Silva, Length ball on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 191/5

54.5 J Holder to Silva, Nervy moment! In the corridor of uncertainty, coming in with the natural angle. Silva comes half-forward to deal with it but is late to bring his bat down. The ball goes under his bat and just misses the off stump. 191/5

54.4 J Holder to Silva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 191/5

54.3 J Holder to Silva, Full length ball around off, driven crisply towards mid off. 191/5

54.2 J Holder to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 191/5

54.1 J Holder to Mendis, Length ball on middle and leg, Mendis helps it through mid-wicket for a single. 191/5

54.1 J Holder to Mendis, Wide! Short and it is way down the leg side. Mendis lets it go. Wide signaled by the umpire. 190/5

53.6 M Cummins to Silva, Full and straight on this occasion, clipped nicely through mid-wicket for a brace. 189/5

53.5 M Cummins to Silva, Back of a length outside off, Roshen mistimes his cut shot towards point. 187/5

53.4 M Cummins to Silva, That is a jaffa! Pitched on a length outside off and straightens. Silva pushes at it tamely and gets foxed. 187/5

53.3 M Cummins to Silva, In the channel outside off, left alone. 187/5

53.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Hops in the crease and tucks it to the leg side for a run. 187/5

53.1 M Cummins to Silva, Safe! Just by an inch though! Mendis would have had his heart in his mouth. Fullish delivery in line of the stumps, Silva tries to flick it away but gets it off the inner half through backward square leg. Bishoo hares after it to keep the ball in play. The batsmen after having ran a couple hesitate a touch. The throw comes in towards Dowrich as Mendis dives in desperately to come back in. Dowrich flicks off the bails and appeals. Seems really close. The replays roll in. Well, Mendis has just about made his crease. Would have been a heartbreaking moment for Sri Lanka had he not. 186/5

That looks pretty close! A run out appeal against Mendis has been referred upstairs. Is he short of his crease?

Miguel Cummins comes back for a bowl.

52.6 J Holder to Mendis, Hangs back to the back of the length ball and defends it nicely. 183/5

52.5 J Holder to Mendis, Dug in short, ducked under comfortably. 183/5

52.4 J Holder to K Mendis, FOUR! Hammered! Short ball halfway down the pitch from Holder. Mendis stands tall and pulls it hard past the square leg fielder for a rocketing boundary. 183/5

52.3 J Holder to K Mendis, Slightly overpitched outside off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 179/5

52.2 J Holder to Mendis, Fuller in length on middle and leg, kept out watchfully. 179/5

52.1 J Holder to Mendis, Good length ball on leg stump, defended beside the pitch on the leg side. 179/5

Jason Holder is back on.

51.6 K Roach to Silva, Good length ball outside off, holding its line. Silva points his bat skywards to let it be. 179/5

51.5 K Roach to Silva, Slightly overpitched outside off, driven on the up through covers for a couple. 179/5

51.4 K Roach to Silva, Roach is probing around that off stump channel. This one is on the off stump and stays a bit low. Roshen does well to camp back and block it. 177/5

51.3 K Roach to Silva, Shaping in substantially on a fuller length from outside off. Roshen knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 177/5

51.2 K Roach to Mendis, Full on middle and leg, Kusal tucks it in front of square leg to rotate strike. 177/5

51.1 K Roach to Mendis, Roach attempts a bouncer but it is not well-directed. It is down the leg side as Mendis ducks under it comfortably. 176/5

50.6 R Chase to Mendis, Slower through the air, worked away towards mid-wicket for a run. 176/5

50.5 R Chase to Silva, Nicely done! Short delivery well outside off, Silva cuts it late towards third man and picks up three runs for doing so. 175/5

50.4 R Chase to Silva, Tossed up around leg stump, Roshen opts to pad it away. Not a risky thing to do so as it was spinning down leg as well. 172/5

50.3 R Chase to Silva, Spinning into Silva who tucks it with soft hands to the same region. 172/5

50.2 R Chase to Silva, Clipped with the spin towards mid-wicket. 172/5

50.1 R Chase to Silva, On middle and leg, played defensively towards the leg side. 172/5

49.6 K Roach to Mendis, Short delivery and a lot of room on offer, Mendis slashes at it but misses. 172/5

49.5 K Roach to Mendis, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 172/5

49.4 K Roach to Mendis, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 172/5

49.3 K Roach to Mendis, SIX! What a shot! He is very strong at anything which is on his pads. He stays stable and whips the fullish delivery over square leg for a maximum. Geez! Brilliant timing and he has also got a good bat with him. 172/5

49.2 K Roach to Mendis, In the channel outside off, left alone. 166/5

49.1 K Roach to Mendis, Back of a length ball, shaping in sharply. Mendis covers his off stump and lets it go. 166/5

The umpires are having a look at the ball. They go towards Jason Holder and are having a serious discussion with him. Now, together they go towards Roshen Silva. They are checking his bat, perhaps thinking there might be something which has been applied on it. The batsman calls in for a new bat. And the ball has been changed as well. A lot is happening.

48.6 R Chase to Silva, Plants his foot down the pitch and keeps it out to the on side. 166/5

48.5 R Chase to Silva, Pushed in with the angle and nicely defended by the batsman off the back foot. 166/5

48.4 R Chase to Silva, Gets on the front foot and flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket for nothing. 166/5

48.3 R Chase to Silva, A touch flatter in trajectory, Silva stays put and keep it out. 166/5

48.2 R Chase to Mendis, Flighted around off, Mendis comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a single. 166/5

48.1 R Chase to Mendis, Loopy delivery around off, the batsman stays behind the line and defends it. 165/5

47.6 K Roach to Silva, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 165/5

47.5 K Roach to Silva, In the channel outside off, left alone. 165/5

Roshen Silva is the new man in.

47.4 K Roach to Chandimal, OUT! You bet! This is a massive, massive wicket for the Windies! They are over the moon. They had missed a trick when they didn't review a caught behind appeal against Mendis but this time they have got it right. Coming back to the delivery, it is on a shortish length outside off which tempts Chandimal to go for an audacious shot. He does oblige and tries to cut it square of the wicket on the off side but the ball doesn't bounce as much he expected. Hence, the ball seems to have gone just under his bat and carries to Dowrich who takes it and appeals confidently. The rest of the team is in sync with him as well. Holder does challenge the decision. The replays roll in. Oh yes! The Ultra Edge shows a big spike as the ball goes past his bat. There is enough evidence to overturn the decision. OUT flashes on the giant screen. After riding his luck on a few occasions, the Sri Lankan skipper is walking back in disappointment. The 117-run stand has been broken. Sri Lanka are ahead by 118 runs with only 5 wickets in the kitty. 165/5

Can be a big moment in the game! Windies review a caught behind decision against Chandimal. The body language of the players is confident. Holder consults with his teammates and challenges the decision. Is there an edge?

47.3 K Roach to Chandimal, Full ball on the pads, clipped nicely through mid-wicket for a brace. 165/4

47.2 K Roach to Chandimal, Length delivery around off, stays a bit low. Dinesh keeps it out watchfully. 163/4

47.1 K Roach to Chandimal, Brilliant work! Good commitment shown. Short and room on offer, Chandimal pounces on it with a slap towards covers but Blackwood is sharp as a hawk. He dives to his right like a goalkeeper and saves a boundary for his side. 163/4

46.6 R Chase to Chandimal, Around off, spinning in, worked around the corner for a run. Sensible batting. 163/4

46.5 R Chase to Chandimal, Leans ahead and taps the floated ball towards mid-wicket. 162/4

46.4 R Chase to Chandimal, Spinning into Dinesh who defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 162/4

46.3 R Chase to Mendis, Spinning down the leg side, Mendis tries to work it away but gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg. A run taken. 162/4

46.2 R Chase to Chandimal, Nicely played! Once again it is shorter in length. Chandimal has ample time to rock back and cuts it through point. The fielder hares after it and saves a run for his side. 161/4

46.1 R Chase to Mendis, Shorter in length, Mendis goes for the sweep but gets an under edge towards short fine leg. A single taken. 158/4

45.6 K Roach to Chandimal, FOUR! First boundary for Chandimal in this innings! Quite a safe shot this. Shortish and width on offer, Chandimal throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge which goes over the slip cordon for a boundary. 157/4

45.5 K Roach to Chandimal, Well bowled! In the avenue of apprehension, shaping in. Chandimal knows where his off stump is and makes an assured leave. 153/4

45.4 K Roach to Chandimal, Short of a ball around off, defended with a straight bat. 153/4

45.3 K Roach to Chandimal, Short of a length ball outside off, keeps a touch low. Chandimal leaves it alone as the ball bounces twice before reaching the keeper. 153/4

45.2 K Roach to Chandimal, This one is fuller just outside the off stump, Dinesh leans ahead and defends it calmly down the track. 153/4

45.1 K Roach to Chandimal, On a length, shaping in from outside off. Chandimal reaches the pitch of the delivery and blocks it right under his eyes. 153/4

44.6 R Chase to Chandimal, Chandimal clears his front leg and Chase follows him. Knocked down nicely through mid on for a single. 153/4

44.5 R Chase to Chandimal, Slower through the air, the Sri Lankan skipper lunges forward in defense. 152/4

44.4 R Chase to Mendis, Erring in line as the ball goes down the leg side, Mendis helps it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 152/4

44.3 R Chase to Chandimal, Chandimal is nimble on his feet and works it down to long on to rotate strike. 151/4

44.2 R Chase to Chandimal, Tossed up on a fuller length outside off, Dinesh eases it to covers. 150/4

44.1 R Chase to Chandimal, On middle and leg, kept out towards short leg. 150/4

43.6 K Roach to Mendis, Roach goes wider of the crease and angles this one in. Mendis defends it with his bat and pad close together. 150/4

43.5 K Roach to Mendis, On a length around off, a bit of nibble in the air. Kusal is opened up a bit in his stance but manages to defend it. 150/4

43.4 K Roach to Mendis, Outside off, left alone. 150/4

43.3 K Roach to Mendis, Peach! Pitches on a length in the corridor of uncertainty and moves away late to go past the hanging bat of Mendis. 150/4

43.2 K Roach to Mendis, SIX! That is a shot of a man in prime form! Full length ball, angling in. Mendis lines it up and whips it away with complete authority. It is going, going and travels all the way over deep mid-wicket. The lead goes up past 100 runs and the 100-run stand comes up as well. It has come at a brisk pace too. Both of them are putting their foot down. 150/4

43.1 K Roach to Mendis, Back of a length ball, angling in, Mendis defends it stoutly. 144/4

42.6 R Chase to Chandimal, Spinning in nicely, defended solidly off the front foot. 144/4

42.5 R Chase to Chandimal, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 144/4

42.4 R Chase to D Chandimal, Fuller in length, played with soft hands towards mid on. 144/4

42.3 R Chase to Chandimal, Stays back and tucks it to short leg. 144/4

42.2 R Chase to Chandimal, Was there an edge? Seems like there wasn't. Tossed up delivery, takes off after pitching. Chandimal tries to ride the bounce and cut it away but gets beaten. Dowrich tries to take it with a hop but fails to do so. The Ultra Edge doesn't spot anything. 144/4

42.1 R Chase to Chandimal, Chase spots Chandimal moving in his crease and bowls it around his pads. He tries to work it away but fails to do so and is hit on the pads. 144/4

41.6 K Roach to Mendis, Good fielding! Every run matters in a close contest. Shortish ball and room on offer, the batsman slaps it towards Roston Chase at backward point, who dives to his left and saves certain runs for his side. 144/4

41.5 K Roach to Mendis, Good length ball well outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover-point. 144/4

41.4 K Roach to Mendis, That one shoots off! Back of a length ball outside off, seams away with extra bounce. Mendis has a poke at it but is beaten all ends up. 144/4

41.3 K Roach to K Mendis, Similar delivery, this time outside off. Kusal goes at it with hard hands but finds the man at covers. 144/4

41.2 K Roach to Mendis, FOUR! Nice positive stuff from Kusal Mendis! Fractionally overpitched around off, Mendis drives it crisply through wide mid on and finds the fence. He is looking really good. 144/4

41.1 K Roach to Mendis, In the channel outside off, Mendis lets it go. 140/4

41.1 K Roach to Mendis, No Ball! Lands it on a length well outside off, left alone. Roach has overstepped by a big margin. 140/4

Kemar Roach to bowl from the other end.

40.6 R Chase to Chandimal, Gets behind and defends it nicely. 139/4

40.5 R Chase to Chandimal, Two Byes! Floated one down the leg side. Keeper fails to collect it. Two runs taken. 139/4

40.4 R Chase to Chandimal, Hangs back in his crease and blocks it out. 137/4

40.3 R Chase to Chandimal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 137/4

40.2 R Chase to Chandimal, Similar delivery around middle, defends it to the on side. 137/4

We are set to get underway. Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal to resume their innings. Roston Chase to bowl first up after Lunch.

40.1 R Chase to K Mendis, Roston Chase starts with a loopy delivery around off, punched to the mid on region for a single. 137/4

Update 1240 Local - There was a brief passage of shower during the lunch break. However, the weather has brightened up and there is a bit of sunshine as well. Ian Bishop on air informs us that we will probably get underway in about 10 minutes. Be with us...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Amidst all this, Mendis has gone past a fifty. He has settled down and is getting good support from his skipper. The visitors lead by 89 and are placed nicely at the moment. The hosts need to find their mojo back to stay afloat. Join us shortly for the afternoon session.

However, the fortunes turned in the second half. The pair of Chandimal and Mendis took on Devendra Bishoo and scored some brisk runs. There was an instance when Mendis was caught off a no ball and there was a particular over from Shannon Gabriel which could still have a huge impact on this game. He got the better of the Sri Lankan skipper twice but once it was an illegal delivery and on another occasion the hosts didn't opt for the review. Such small events can make a lot of difference.

Session highlights - 31 overs, 102 runs, 3 wickets. It has been a really absorbing and eventful period of play. The first half belonged to the Windies hands down. Gabriel came out with aggressive intent and gave his side a couple of early breakthroughs to push the visitors on the back foot. He was well-supported by Roach who picked up a wicket as well.

39.6 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Short of a length around off, Chandimal gets behind the line and defends it down the ground. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 4! 136/4

39.5 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Chandimal is riding his luck and how! Another peach from Gabriel, pitching around off and straightening after pitching. Dinesh plays for the line but he is beaten all ends up. It was a whisker away from the edge and the off pole. So close and yet so far for Gabriel. Sri Lankan skipper survives, once again. 136/4

39.4 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Outside off and left alone by the batsman. 136/4

39.3 S Gabriel to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 136/4

39.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Chandimal hops and keeps the incoming short delivery down. Four more balls to negotiate. 136/4

39.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal blocks it from his crease. 136/4

38.6 R Chase to Mendis, Loopy around middle, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/4

38.5 R Chase to Mendis, Hangs back and blocks it to the bowler. 136/4

38.4 R Chase to Mendis, In the air... but no one there to pouch it. Mendis sweeps the flighted delivery towards fine leg. The fielder at square leg runs to his right and cuts it down to two. 136/4

38.3 R Chase to Mendis, Hangs back and dabs it to the left side of the fielder at short leg. 134/4

38.2 R Chase to Mendis, Comes in with the angle and blocked off the front foot for nothing. 134/4

38.1 R Chase to Mendis, 6th Test fifty for Mendis! He has looked solid and finally converted it into something substantial. But it's still not over yet. Gets a flatter delivery around leg and he flicks it through backward square leg for a couple. This has been a crucial knock from him and he gets a pat on the back from his skipper. 134/4

Deep mid-wicket in place now.

37.6 S Gabriel to Chandimal, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 132/4

37.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, AAH! Dicey from Mendis. He needs to be careful with these incoming deliveries. Gabriel has troubled the batsman throughout with such deliveries and he bowls another one. The ball lands around off and comes in with the angle. Mendis tries to flick it off his pads but gets it from the inside half of the bat. The ball rolls to the square leg region and one run is taken. 132/4

37.4 S Gabriel to Mendis, On a driveable length and asking to be hit. Mendis throws his bat at it, gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes between gully and point. Two more runs are added to the total. 131/4

37.3 S Gabriel to Mendis, Dishes this one fuller around off and the batsman punches it from the face of the bat. The ball goes past the umpire and two more runs are added to the total. 129/4

37.2 S Gabriel to Mendis, Similar delivery from Gabriel and blocked off the front foot by Mendis. 127/4

37.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Back of a length around middle and leg, Chandimal tucks it to square leg. One run added to the total. 127/4

36.6 R Chase to Mendis, FOUR! Floater on middle, Mendis comes down the track and picks it up to hit it over the mid-wicket fielder. A boundary to end the over. 126/4

36.5 R Chase to K Mendis, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 122/4

36.4 R Chase to Chandimal, Flatter on leg, Chandimal works it to fine leg for a single. 122/4

36.3 R Chase to Chandimal, Some extra bounce for Chase. Batsman comes forward to the flighted delivery but gets wrapped on his pads. 121/4

36.2 R Chase to Chandimal, Loopy around middle, Mendis plays it to mid-wicket for nothing. 121/4

36.1 R Chase to Mendis, Again short and on to the stumps, Mendis tucks it to the leg side and takes a single. Mendis moves into the forties. 121/4

35.6 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Another full ball and driven nicely to covers for nothing. 120/4

35.5 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Full outside off and on a driveable length, Chandimal pushes it to covers with a straight bat. 120/4

35.4 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Goes fuller and the ball jags back in. The batsman looks to cut but gets an under edge. No harm done. 120/4

35.3 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Back of a length around middle and off. Blocked by Chandimal. 120/4

35.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 120/4

35.1 Gabriel to Chandimal, Yorker to start with. Chandimal manages to keep it out. 120/4

34.6 R Chase to Chandimal, Hangs back and pushes it to the off side. One run results. 120/4

34.5 R Chase to Chandimal, OOH! Extra bounce once again and jumps from the length area. Chandimal does well to keep it down to the off side. 119/4

34.4 R Chase to Chandimal, He is guilty of bowling it short and Chandimal gets inside the line and nudges it fine. Two more runs are taken from the fine leg region. 119/4

34.3 R Chase to Mendis, Not the line he wants to work on. Another legsider and clipped to the leg side. One run added to the total. 117/4

34.2 R Chase to D Chandimal, Touch short around off, Chandimal goes back and cuts through point for another single. 116/4

34.1 R Chase to Mendis, Flatter down the leg side and swept to square leg for a single. 115/4

Roston Chase takes over from Devendra Bishoo.

33.6 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Pitched up delivery, Chandimal goes at it with hard hands but mistimes it down the track. End of a very eventful over. Gabriel got Chandimal twice but once they didn't go for the review and on another occasion it was an illegal delivery. 114/4

33.5 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Dinesh tries to flick that one but misses as the ball goes towards the keeper. 114/4

33.4 S Gabriel to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery, played with soft hands to mid off. 114/4

33.4 S Gabriel to D Chandimal, Caught off a no ball! Nothing is going right for the Windies. It was a terrific delivery but what a pity! Gabriel has overstepped. Great presence of mind from Mendis who suggested that the bowler has overstepped. Shortish delivery, takes off after pitching. Chandimal is caught in a tangle as he tries to fend it off but the ball hits the splice of his bat and lobs towards the gully region. Shai Hope takes it with ease and is all smiles. However, Mendis walks towards his skipper and stretches his right arm out. Umpire Ian Gould spots that and goes upstairs to check for the no ball. Well, Gabriel's front foot is way ahead of the popping crease when it lands. Chandimal gets a second life in a space of three deliveries. He will be thanking his stars. 114/4

33.3 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 113/4

33.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, So close but yet so far! Brilliant bowling from Gabriel. He goes a bit wider of the crease and angles in a full length ball on middle and leg. Chandimal attempts to drive it down the ground but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. The Windies appeal in unison but the umpire stays put. Holder doesn't go for the review. Oh no! The hosts have missed a trick. The Ultra Edge doesn't spot a nick. The Hawk Eye rolls in now and there are three reds. Perhaps, the sound of the bat hitting the pad confused the home side and hence, they didn't challenge the decision. Chandimal is a lucky man. 113/4

33.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Slants this one down the leg side, Dinesh tries to help it away but misses. 113/4

Shannon Gabriel is back on. He was breathing fire in the morning and will be aiming to replicate that once again before Lunch.

32.6 D Bishoo to Mendis, Floated on middle and leg, Mendis sweeps it away towards deep backward square leg. A couple of runs are taken. 113/4

32.5 D Bishoo to Mendis, Shorter in length, cut away towards point. 111/4

32.4 D Bishoo to D Chandimal, Similar delivery, milked down to the same region for a run. 111/4

32.3 D Bishoo to K Mendis, Tossed up ball, Kusal clears his front leg and knocks it down to long off for an easy run. 110/4

32.2 D Bishoo to Mendis, Drifting in on middle and leg, defended solidly off the front foot. 109/4

32.1 D Bishoo to Mendis, FOUR! The Sri Lankans are taking on the spinner! This is good aggressive batting. On a flatter trajectory around off, Mendis picks the length up in a jiffy and pulls it with aplomb over mid-wicket to find the fence. 109/4

31.6 J Holder to Chandimal, Gets behind the back of a length delivery and keeps it out. 105/4

31.5 J Holder to Chandimal, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 105/4

31.4 J Holder to Mendis, Flicks to square leg and changes strike. 105/4

31.3 J Holder to Mendis, Four Byes! Not good from the Windies skipper. Serves it on a fullish length on leg and it moves further away after pitching. Dowrich behind the stumps moves to his left but can't stop the ball. In the end, four more runs for the visitors. 104/4

31.2 J Holder to Mendis, FOUR! Mendis is relentless. He is looking to score and rightly so. Holder bangs it in and angles the ball into the batsman who swivels and pulls the ball to the left of the short mid-wicket fielder. The ball races away to the boundary and the 50-run stand is up between the two. 100/4

31.1 J Holder to D Chandimal, Back of a length into the body, Chandimal hops and flicks it to short mid-wicket for a run. The fielder is quick to reach the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end. No backing up behind the stumps means the ball goes away and a couple of extra runs are taken. 96/4

30.6 D Bishoo to Mendis, FOUR! BOOM! Out of nowhere, Mendis decides to take on the flighted ball. Gets hold of it and flat bats it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Sri Lanka getting a move on. 93/4

30.5 D Bishoo to D Chandimal, WOW! The bounce in the pitch is troubling the batsmen. Bishoo floats it around off and the ball grips, turns and takes off from there. Chandimal looks to cut it but it goes from the upper edge and over the slip fielder. Three runs are taken from the third man region. 89/4

30.4 D Bishoo to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 86/4

30.3 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Loopy delivery around off, Chandimal comes down the track once again and looks to play it over the bowler's head. The ball grips and turns away from the face of the bat and flies over the fielder at mid off from the outside half of the bat. Two runs are taken. 86/4

30.2 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Gives charge to the flighted delivery and defends it down the pitch. Some intent from Skip! 84/4

30.1 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Touch short outside off and the batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches it to the off side. 84/4

29.6 J Holder to Mendis, Similar back of a length around off and confidently defended off the back foot to end the over. 84/4

29.5 J Holder to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 84/4

29.4 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length around off, Mendis gets behind the line and blocks it. 84/4

29.3 J Holder to Chandimal, OOH! Another one takes off from length. Chandimal does well to guide it the vacant fine leg region. One run added to the total. 84/4

29.2 J Holder to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal stays in his crease and defends it nicely. 83/4

29.2 J Holder to Chandimal, Wide! Bumper but it is too high! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 83/4

29.1 J Holder to Chandimal, Close shave! Chandimal shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot to covers. The non-striker thinks there's a single and runs. But Chandimal loudly denies him and sends him back. A direct hit but the batsman makes it home. 82/4

28.6 D Bishoo to Mendis, Conventional leg break around off, the batsman hangs back and taps it to point. 82/4

28.5 D Bishoo to Mendis, Quicker around off, Mendis drives it to covers for nothing. 82/4

28.4 D Bishoo to Mendis, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 82/4

28.3 D Bishoo to Mendis, Now Mendis comes dancing down the pitch and creams the flighted delivery through covers for a brace. 82/4

28.2 D Bishoo to Chandimal, The batsman charges down the track and plays it to mid off for another run. 80/4

28.1 D Bishoo to Mendis, Touch short around middle and leg, Chandimal tries to work it to the leg side but hits the fielder at short leg. One run is taken. 79/4

27.6 J Holder to D Chandimal, Pitched right up there again, played with soft hands to the off side. 78/4

27.5 J Holder to Chandimal, In the channel outside off, left alone. 78/4

27.4 J Holder to Chandimal, Fuller in length, eased off the front foot to covers. 78/4

27.3 J Holder to Chandimal, Almost, almost! On a driveable length outside off, Chandimal falls for the bait. Goes for an ambitious drive but the ball just goes past the outside edge of his bat. Could have easily edged that one. 78/4

27.2 J Holder to Chandimal, Hangs back to the similar length ball and keeps it out with a straight bat. 78/4

27.1 J Holder to Chandimal, Length delivery on middle and leg, defended solidly off the back foot beside the pitch on the leg side. 78/4

Change of ends for Holder.

26.6 D Bishoo to Mendis, FOUR! Well played! That was not easy to play. Loopy delivery in line of the stumps, Mendis skips down the track and whips it against the spin through mid-wicket. A boundary results. 78/4

26.5 D Bishoo to Mendis, Straighter one from Bishoo, Mendis clips it straight to the short leg fielder. 74/4

26.4 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Flatter in trajectory, spinning away. Chandimal has ample time to work it towards mid-wicket for a run. 74/4

26.3 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, kept out watchfully. 73/4

26.2 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Shorter in length, Chandimal rocks back and cuts it straight to the cover fielder. 73/4

26.1 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 73/4

Time for spin. Devendra Bishoo to roll his arm over now.

25.6 M Cummins to Chandimal, Strays down the leg side and Chandimal flicks it off his hips and takes a single. 73/4

25.5 M Cummins to Chandimal, Short and outside off, the batsman keeps it down to the leg side for nothing. 72/4

25.4 M Cummins to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 72/4

25.3 M Cummins to Chandimal, Short of a length around off and blocked it off the back foot nicely. 72/4

25.2 M Cummins to Chandimal, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it at the last moment. 72/4

25.1 M Cummins to Chandimal, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 72/4

24.6 J Holder to Mendis, A short ball around off and the batsman pushes it mid-wicket. End of another eventful over. 72/4

24.5 J Holder to Mendis, Hangs back and defends it from his crease. 72/4

24.4 J Holder to Mendis, Outswinger around off, Mendis plays it to mid off for nothing. 72/4

24.3 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, the batsman blocks it. 72/4

24.2 J Holder to Mendis, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 72/4

24.2 J Holder to Mendis, No ball! Was there a nick? Oh man! Holder has his arms on his waist. He seems disappointed and why shouldn't he be. It was an edge but the no ball saved Mendis. Holder dishes it on a good length on middle and leg. The angle takes it further down the leg side and an edge is induced. Dowrich collects it safely. His body language indicates that he knows it and so does the batsman. The wicket-keeper appeals confidently but as soon as he does that, the umpire has his right arm outstretched. Well, the replays show that Holder has overstepped. He is gutted with himself. The Ultra Edge confirms there was a nick. Mendis survives! 72/4

24.1 J Holder to Chandimal, In the air... but safe! Short and into the body, Chandimal swivels and goes for the pull. It goes off the top edge to fine leg but the fielder was a bit too square. No harm done in the end. 71/4

Time for Drinks. The hosts have been relentless. They have bowled with a lot of discipline and have hardly given anything away. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, haven't shown enough application, losing three wickets this morning. A lot lies on the current pair of Mendis and Chandimal. They need to bat as long as possible and keep the scoreboard ticking as well. While, the Windies will be aiming to keep chipping away the wickets.

23.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Risky! It was asking to be hit and Chandimal didn't shy away either. Plays the cover drive uppishly and just wide of the diving fielder there. The ball stops inside the fence and two runs are taken. End of an eventful over. 70/4

23.5 M Cummins to Mendis, On a length around middle and off, flicked to the leg side for nothing. 68/4

23.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Jumps from the length once again and hits Mendis on his thigh pad. Out of nowhere, the ball is troubling the batsmen. 68/4

23.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Defended off the back foot to covers. 68/4

23.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Fullish ball, angling down. Mendis goes for the flick but is hit on the pads. An appeal follows but nothing from the umpire. That was probably going down leg. 68/4

23.1 M Cummins to Mendis, OUCH! That must have hurt. Cummins bowls an effort ball, pitches it on a short of a length around off and the ball flies off the pitch into the grille of Mendis. The batsman takes evasive action, tries to bring his bat in line but it hits him on his gloves and lobs in the air. It hangs there for a while and goes towards Shai Hope at gully. He doesn't go for the catch as he felt it was too far away. Mendis survives a scare. 68/4

22.6 J Holder to Chandimal, On the pads once again and pushed to the leg side for nothing. 68/4

22.5 J Holder to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by Chandimal by presenting the full face of the bat. 68/4

22.4 J Holder to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 68/4

22.3 J Holder to Chandimal, Four Byes! Oh dear me! Full and down the leg side. It seams further away from the batsman as well as the diving keeper who tries his best but fails to save the boundary. 68/4

22.2 J Holder to Chandimal, Lands it outside off, stays touch low, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 64/4

22.1 J Holder to Chandimal, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 64/4

21.6 M Cummins to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/4

21.5 M Cummins to Chandimal, Plants his foot down the pitch and pushes the full ball to wide mid off. The fielder cuts it out and keeps it down to one. 64/4

21.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Touch short, into the body and flicks it away to square leg for a single. 63/4

21.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Confident defense from the batsman off the similar looking delivery. 62/4

21.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Similar length just outside off, the batsman blocks it off the front foot. 62/4

21.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length around off and middle, Mendis gets behind and blocks it down the track. 62/4

20.6 J Holder to Chandimal, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 62/4

20.5 J Holder to Chandimal, Nice channel from Holder, probing the batsman outside off who defends it off the front foot. 62/4

20.4 J Holder to Chandimal, Gets into the body of the batsman who blocks it off nicely. 62/4

20.3 J Holder to Chandimal, Copy paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 62/4

20.2 J Holder to Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, Chandimal gets on his toes and punches it to mid off for nothing. 62/4

20.1 J Holder to Chandimal, Starts with a wide one outside off, left alone by the batsman. 62/4

Jason Holder comes in for a bowl.

19.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Similar looking delivery from the bowler and Mendis gets behind the line to block it. 62/4

19.5 M Cummins to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 62/4

19.4 M Cummins to Chandimal, On a good length outside off, Chandimal taps it to the vacant cover region and calls for an easy single. 62/4

19.3 M Cummins to Chandimal, Too straight and down the leg. Dowrich takes a tumbling catch. 61/4

19.2 M Cummins to Chandimal, Beautiful looking punch off the back foot from Chandimal. It is short and outside off and punched through cover-point. The fielder chases it and saves a couple. 61/4

19.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Waits for it and flicks the short ball to the leg side. One run added to the total. 59/4

18.6 K Roach to Chandimal, Hangs back and pushes it off the back foot for nothing. 58/4

18.5 K Roach to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 58/4

18.4 K Roach to Mendis, Roach drags his length back outside off and another punch from Mendis. He gets on top of the bounce and places it through cover-point. The ball is stopped inside the boundary and three more runs added to the total. 58/4

18.3 K Roach to K Mendis, FOUR! WOW! Power punch from Mendis. Another full ball around middle and leg, the batsman presents the full face of the bat and gets it from the middle. The ball races away to the long on fence. It didn't look that good a shot but the timing was immaculate. 55/4

18.2 K Roach to Chandimal, Touch fuller around middle and leg, the batsman gets it past the fielder at mid-wicket and takes a single. 51/4

18.1 K Roach to Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, left alone by Chandimal. 50/4

17.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 50/4

17.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Around off, the batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends it down the pitch. 50/4

17.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Similar delivery from Cummins and Mendis flicks it towards fine leg for nothing. 50/4

17.3 M Cummins to Chandimal, Too straight on the hips, the batsman flicks it to the vacant square leg region and changes strike. 50/4

17.2 M Cummins to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal plays it from his crease to the off side. 49/4

17.1 M Cummins to Chandimal, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 49/4

Miguel Cummins is into the attack.

16.6 K Roach to Mendis, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 49/4

16.5 K Roach to Mendis, Full around leg, Mendis tries to flick it but misses as the ball brushes his pads and goes to the keeper. 49/4

16.4 K Roach to Mendis, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 49/4

16.3 K Roach to Chandimal, Back of a length into the body, Chandimal flicks to square leg and opens his account. 49/4

16.2 Roach to Udawatte, OUT! BANG! Another one bites the St Lucian dust. A nothing shot from Udawatte. He was looking good out in the middle but couldn't hang on. Not an ideal start for him in Test cricket. Another full ball from Roach on off stump, pushed in and straightening after pitching. The batsman play an uppish drive but the ball goes straight to Devendra Bishoo at mid off, who takes a jumping catch. Sri Lanka are in some trouble. Meanwhile, the skipper, Dinesh Chandimal walks out to bat. 48/4

16.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Full around off, punched to the point region for nothing. 48/3

15.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, Too wide and another leave to end the over. 48/3

15.5 S Gabriel to K Mendis, Full outside off, punched to the off side for nothing. 48/3

15.4 S Gabriel to Mendis, In the same channel outside off. He needs to come closer to the batsman to make full use of the new ball. 48/3

15.3 S Gabriel to Mendis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 48/3

15.2 S Gabriel to Mendis, Too wide to entice the batsman. Perhaps a set up?? Let's see. 48/3

15.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, Wide outside off, left alone for the keeper. 48/3

14.6 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 48/3

14.5 K Roach to Mendis, Full around middle, the batsman flicks it through the mid-wicket region and takes three. Sri Lanka are into the lead now. 48/3

14.4 K Roach to Mendis, On a good length just outside off and close to the bat but misses the outside edge of the blade. Tentative from Mendis. 45/3

14.3 K Roach to Mendis, Touch fuller outside off, Mendis gets it behind point from the outer half. 45/3

14.2 K Roach to Mendis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/3

14.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Back of a length on the hips, the batsman flicks it to mid-wicket and changes strike. 45/3

Kusal Mendis strides out to bat.

13.6 S Gabriel to de Silva, OUT! In that probing channel again and the result is the same. Gabriel has his man and Devon Smith who had dropped Chandimal in the first innings doesn't spill it this time and collects it cleanly to his left. Another delivery well outside off, on a driveable length and de Silva tries to push it through the line with minimal feet movement. The ball holds its line and an outside edge is induced. Smith at first slip pouches it safely. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket and trail by 3 runs. Great start to the day for the hosts. 44/3

13.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Nice channel from Gabriel. Keeping it around off from back of a length and making the batsman have a feel for it. 44/2

13.4 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 44/2

13.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Enticing full ball outside off, de Silva goes for it without any foot movement and drags it down the pitch for nothing. 44/2

13.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Drags his length back, angles into his body and Mahela gets it to square leg from the inside half of the bat for a single. 44/2

13.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Full and on middle, the batsman digs it out back to the bowler. 43/2

12.6 K Roach to Silva, Short of a length around off, de Silva feels for it and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 43/2

12.5 K Roach to Silva, Stays put in his crease and plays it to the off side. 43/2

12.4 K Roach to Udawatte, Back of a length on middle and leg, Udawatte flicks to the leg side and changes strike. Trail is down to four now. 43/2

12.3 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/2

Roston Chase comes in at silly mid on.

12.2 K Roach to Silva, High elbow and straight bat, nice and easy from de Silva. Gets a full ball outside off and punches it through covers. The fielder from covers cuts it inside the boundary with some handy footwork. In the end, three runs added to the total. 42/2

12.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Full around off, Mahela pushes it off the front foot to vacant cover region and takes a single. 39/2

11.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Wide outside off and takes off after landing. The keeper is unable to collect it cleanly but no harm done. 38/2

11.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Copy past stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 38/2

11.4 S Gabriel to Silva, On a good length around off, de Silva presents the full face of the bat. 38/2

11.3 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 38/2

11.2 S Gabriel to Silva, This one bounces nicely. Similar length into the batsman, he blocks it off the back foot. 38/2

11.1 S Gabriel to Silva, OOH! It stayed a touch. Back of a length outside off, de Silva goes for the cut but the ball goes below the bat. 38/2

10.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Goes full on middle and leg, Udawatte blocks it to the leg side for nothing. 38/2

10.5 K Roach to Udawatte, Outside off, left alone. 38/2

10.4 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/2

10.3 K Roach to Udawatte, FOUR! Full, angling in and punched off the front foot down the pitch. The timing is good and the ball races to the long on fence for the first boundary of the day. 38/2

10.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Full around off, pushed to the point fielder for nothing. 34/2

10.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Starts from around the wicket and stays close to the off stump. Mahela blocks it from the crease to the off side. 34/2

Kemar Roach to bowl from the other end.

9.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Gets behind the line and defends it off the back foot. 34/2

9.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Outside off and left alone by the new batsman. 34/2

Dhananjaya de Silva comes out to bat.

9.4 S Gabriel to Rajitha, OUT! Gabriel tastes first blood with just the fourth ball of the day. Lands it on a fuller length and brings it in with the angle. The ball skids after pitching and wraps him on his pads. Rajitha tries to get his bat down but he's late. The Windies go up in appeal and the umpire obliges after a bit of thinking. He bowled it at 145 kph, an effort ball from Gabriel and he has got the desired result. 34/2

9.3 S Gabriel to Rajitha, Similar line and length, another leave from the nightwatchman. 34/1

9.2 S Gabriel to Rajitha, Jags back in from back of a length, Rajitha keeps his bat down and moves away from the line. 34/1

9.1 S Gabriel to Rajitha, Start with a gentle loosener outside off, left alone by Rajitha. 34/1

We are set to get underway. Mahela Udawatte and Kasun Rajitha to resume their innings. Shannon Gabriel to bowl first up this morning. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon assessing the surface says that it has dried up and the cracks have opened up as well. Mentions that the good length area is posing problems for the batsmen and they have to be careful.

After a controversial third day, we are moving into the penultimate day with much abuzz. Sri Lanka will feel that they have an upper hand after their exploits yesterday, while Windies will be banking on their bowling to come good. The onus is on Kemar Roach and company to make use of the pitch which still has something in it and get through the defenses of the visiting batsmen. The match hangs in the balance for now, and the first session itself could decide the fate. Should be another exciting contest to watch. Stay tuned for live action.

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth day of the second Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka in St Lucia. To start the day, the news coming in from the centre is that Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching 2.2.9 of the ICC code of conduct, which relates to tampering with the condition of the ball. The video from Day 2 shows Chandimal taking something out of his left pocket and putting it in his mouth. He immediately gets his finger to his mouth and uses it to shine the ball.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

From the point of view of the hosts, half centuries from Devon Smith and Shane Dowrich allowed them to sneak past the away side's total. The pitch seems to have eased down a bit as well, making batting relatively easier. The first hour of Day 4 holds the key as to which side the game will tilt. Join us to catch all the action on Sunday. Till then, Ciao!

The umpires are having a discussion and the play has been called off for the day. It's STUMPS ON DAY 3! Kusal Perera and debutant Mahela Udawatte managed to get through the initial 30 minutes of play but the former lost his wicket just the way he did in the first innings. However, it's a passage of play which belonged to Sri Lanka, for the first time in this series. Their bowlers came out all guns blazing after the Tea break and took the winds out of the Windies lower order. Four out of the five bowlers chipped in with wickets and managed to keep the lead down to 47. They were quite disciplined throughout and didn't allow the home side to run away with the show.

8.6 M Cummins to Udawatte, Not Out! The hosts lose a review! A very good decision from Aleem Dar. Cummins bowls a good length ball around leg stump and tries to angle it across Udawatte. He hops in an attempt to block it but misses to get hit on the pads. A strong appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Holder after a conversation with his teammates decides to challenge the decision. Time for the replays. The Ultra Edge doesn't detect anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in. Well, the ball has pitched outside the leg stump and that puts the argument to bed. 34/1

The Windies review an LBW decision against Mahela Udawatte. Seems to be a close call but the height might just save him.

8.5 M Cummins to Udawatte, Just wide of the man at gully! Not a good shot to play at the fag end of the day. Fullish ball well outside off, Udawatte throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. Hope at gully dives to his left but the ball goes past him in a flash. A couple of runs are taken. 34/1

The artificial lights have been switched on.

8.4 M Cummins to Udawatte, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 32/1

8.3 M Cummins to Udawatte, Cummins delivers this on a length outside off, Mahela points his bat skywards to let it be. 32/1

8.2 M Cummins to Udawatte, Another bouncer which is comfortably evaded by Mahela with a duck. 32/1

8.1 M Cummins to Udawatte, Short ball on leg stump, Udawatte ducks under it. 32/1

After the blow near the knee, Kasun Rajitha is getting his leg checked by the physio. Meanwhile, Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

7.6 S Gabriel to Rajitha, Good length ball, nipping in sharply to go past Rajitha's pads to hit him on the thigh pads. 32/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Rajitha, On a length outside off, left alone. 32/1

The nightwatchman, Kasun Rajitha walks out to bat. Still no signs of stumps, the play has probably been extended.

7.4 S Gabriel to Perera, OUT! Got him, gone! Gabriel draws first blood. He wasn't looking that convincing with the ball but has produced a beauty to give his side the breakthrough. He steams in from around the wicket and hits the deck hard on middle. Perera plays for the initial angle but after pitching, the ball seams away late to catch him off guard. An outside edge is induced and Shane Dowrich behind the stumps gets low to his left to take a good catch. Perera's chancy innings has been cut short. 32/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Gabriel has lost the plot once again. Slips this one down the leg side, Perera lets it go. 32/0

7.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 32/0

7.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Tight but safe eventually! Length ball, Perera places it towards mid off and calls his partner through. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. An overthrow results. Good game awareness from the Sri Lankans. 32/0

Well, we will get another over in.

6.6 J Holder to Udawatte, FOUR! Crisp! Fuller length ball on off, Mahela Udawatte offers the full face of the bat and punches it through mid on to find the fence. 30/0

6.5 J Holder to Udawatte, Pitched up this time, Udawatte puts his head down and defends it calmly down the pitch. 26/0

6.4 J Holder to Udawatte, On a length around off, defended from within the crease. 26/0

6.3 J Holder to Udawatte, Tight stump-to-stump line from the skipper. Mahela looks a bit nervy but manages to keep it out. 26/0

6.2 J Holder to Udawatte, Full length ball attacking the stumps, the batsman plays it defensively beside the pitch on the leg side. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, Holder comes around the wicket to change things up and lands the ball on a length outside off. Udawatte shuffles a touch and leaves it alone. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, No ball! Slower ball outside off, doesn't bounce much as Mahela sees it through. Well, Holder has overstepped. Needs to be more disciplined. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, Wide! Starts off with a shortish ball way outside off. Udawatte is not bothered to play at it. 25/0

This might well be the last over of the day. The skipper, Jason Holder brings himself on. Can he provide his side a breakthrough?

5.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Tentative! In the channel of uncertainty, Perera tries to work it away but is hit on the thigh pad. 24/0

5.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length ball, defended stoutly off the back foot. 24/0

A short leg in place now.

5.5 S Gabriel to Perera, No ball! Bowls this one short down the leg side, Perera lets it go. Gabriel has overstepped as he was striving for extra pace. This is also Sri Lanka's highest opening partnership of this series. 24/0

5.4 S Gabriel to Perera, FOUR! Streaky runs! Not that wide from Gabriel but it is too short. Perera rises on his toes and flashes at it only to top edge it over the slip cordon. A boundary results. 23/0

5.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Makes good use of the crease does Gabriel. He goes wide and angles in a short of a length ball. Perera is cramped for room as he tries to manufacture a glide through point but is beaten for pace. 19/0

5.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Short of a length ball in line of the stumps, tucked with a closed bat face towards wide mid on. A single taken. 19/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Beaten! One of the few deliveries he has got up there after a sequece of short ones. Udawatte comes forward tentatively and pushes at it tamely only to get foxed. 18/0

4.6 K Roach to Perera, Hangs back to the length ball and answers it with a straight bat. 18/0

4.5 K Roach to Perera, Bowls this one in the tight off stump channel. Perera chances his arms and tries to hit it down the ground but mistimes it over the bowler. A couple of runs is the result. 18/0

4.4 K Roach to Perera, Roach bowls this one closer to the stumps. The batsman with a still head defends it with authority. 16/0

4.3 K Roach to Perera, Short of a length outside off, Kusal Perera shuffles a touch and taps it towards cover-point. 16/0

4.2 K Roach to Perera, This one is wide outside off and this time Perera restricts himself as he lets it go. 16/0

4.1 K Roach to Perera, This is the fag end of the day but Perera is still taking some risks. Don't think this is the right approach. Fractionally overpitched outside off, Kusal tries to whack it over covers but gets beaten. 16/0

3.6 S Gabriel to Udawatte, A play and a miss! Back of a length and width on offer. Udawatte tries to slash it over point but only connects with thin air. 16/0

3.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Shortish delivery aimed at the body. Kusal pulls it through square leg to rotate strike. 16/0

3.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Makes use of the depth of the crease and turns this one towards mid-wicket for a single. 15/0

3.3 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Gabriel is struggling with his rhythm. Angles the shortish delivery down the leg side as Udawatte points his bat skywards to let it be. 14/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Back of a length delivery in that probing off stump corridor. Mahela shuffles a touch and defends it with a straight bat. 14/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Perera, On a good length around off, Perera punches it towards point where Chase dives full strectch to his left to make a good stop. A tight single taken. 14/0

2.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Lets one through to the keeper. 13/0

2.5 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 13/0

2.4 K Roach to Udawatte, OOH! What a comeback from Roach! Brings it closer to the batsman and makes him go for the delivery. On a full length outside off and Mahela goes for the cover drive but misses. 13/0

2.3 K Roach to Udawatte, Similar line and length and batsman ignores it once again. 13/0

2.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Too wide and another leave from Mahela. 13/0

2.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Full ball outside off and left alone by the batsman. 13/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Similar delivery around the hips, helped away to fine leg for a single. 13/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Gabriel once again loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side. 12/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, The batsman works it down the leg side. 12/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Shortish delivery, angling down leg. Mahela tries to glance it but misses. 12/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Udawatte avoids a pair and gets his first runs in Test cricket! A sigh of relief for him. Fullish ball outside off, stroked nicely through wide mid off for a brace. 12/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Short of a length ball outside off, played with an angled bat to point. 10/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Hammered! Perera is going with the flow. Back of a length ball outside off, doesn't bounce much. Perera flat-bats it through mid off for a rocketing boundary. 10 from the first over. 10/0

0.5 K Roach to Perera, That was so close! Perera has come out with an aggressive mindset but that can well backfire. Fullish length ball just outside off, Perera attempts a heave across the line but misses. The ball misses the off stump by a whisker. 6/0

0.4 K Roach to Perera, Short of a length outside off, punched nicely through covers for a couple. 6/0

0.3 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Brilliant shot to get underway! That will give him a lot of confidence. Full length ball on middle and off, Perera lines it up and whips it over square leg for a boundary. The bottom hand came into play there. 4/0

0.2 K Roach to Perera, Well bowled! Lands it on a similar length and gets the ball to skid after pitching. Kusal tries to work it away but is hit on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Perera, Kemar Roach runs in from around the wicket and bowls it in the avenue of apprehension. Perera shuffles a touch and blocks it right under his eyes. 0/0

