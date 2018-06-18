Live Score Cricket, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 5

Getty Image

Commentary (West Indies innings)

This was coming!

57.6 A Dananjaya to Holder, Flighted around middle and leg, pushed to mid on and a single taken. 137/5

57.5 A Dananjaya to Holder, Loopy around middle and leg, hits Jason on his pads, lobs in the air and falls besides the pitch. Safe, in the end. 136/5

57.4 A Dananjaya to Holder, Shows the full face of the bat and keeps it out. 136/5

57.3 Dananjaya to Holder, FOUR! Tossed up under Holder's bat who picks it up and over the mid on fielder. Some intent from skip straightaway. 136/5

57.2 A Dananjaya to K Brathwaite, Flights it around off, the batsman gets forward, pushes it to vacant mid off region and scampers for a single. 132/5

57.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, From around the wicket, tucked to the leg side off the back foot. 131/5

56.6 S Lakmal to Holder, Too short and over the head of Holder, who lets it go. 131/5

56.5 S Lakmal to Holder, Too straight this time, on the leg side. The batsman tucks it behind and takes a couple. 131/5

56.4 S Lakmal to Holder, On a good length into the stumps, Holder presents the bat and punches it down the ground through mid on. Two runs added to the total. 129/5

56.3 S Lakmal to Holder, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 127/5

56.2 S Lakmal to Holder, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to the diving gully fielder. 127/5

56.1 S Lakmal to Holder, FOUR! Nice. Holder does it calmly. A back of a length ball around off and the batsman guides it between gully and slip cordon. The fielder runs after it but it has enough on it to reach the boundary. 127/5

55.6 A Dananjaya to K Brathwaite, Goes the other way with the finger, Kraigg reads it and pushes it to mid on. 123/5

55.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 123/5

55.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Near the bat, into the stumps and blocked off the front foot. 123/5

55.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and blocks it. 123/5

55.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, FOUR! 17th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite! He has mixed caution with aggression to perfection and is playing a really vital knock for his team. The Windies will want him to continue in the same vein. A flighted delivery around middle and off, he comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket to find the fence. 123/5

55.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 119/5

54.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar line and length and tucked to the on side for another single. End of a successful over for Lakmal and Sri Lanka. 119/5

54.5 S Lakmal to Holder, Back of a length into the body, pushed to the leg side for a single. 118/5

54.4 S Lakmal to Holder, OOH! Almost another one here. He serves another one just outside off, Jason Holder plays the line of the delivery but the ball holds its line and goes past the outside edge. 117/5

The skipper, Jason Holder comes out to bat.

54.3 S Lakmal to Hope, OUT! Reload and... Bang! The stumps are shattered. This match is far from over. Lakmal has that cheeky smile on his face once again. He has done the trick right after the Tea break. Lands it on a fuller length and the ball once again nips back in sharply. Hope misses the line while trying to defend it. The ball kisses his gloves, hits below his elbow and then deflects onto the stumps. A huge wicket in the context of the game. Half the Windies side is back in the hut now. 117/5

54.2 S Lakmal to Hope, FOUR! A rare wide half volley from Lakmal and Hope makes full use it. Creams it right of the fielder at point and it has enough legs to race away to the boundary. 117/4

54.1 S Lakmal to Hope, Full around off, pushed to the point region. 113/4

53.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Similar line and length, Kraigg comes down the track and chips it over the fielder at mid-wicket. The ball is stopped inside the boundary and two runs are taken. 113/4

53.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Changes angle, gives it air, around middle and leg and the batsman manages to keep it down the pitch with his glove. 111/4

53.4 A Dananjaya to Hope, Gets his stride out and pushes it to the off side. One run taken. 111/4

53.3 A Dananjaya to Hope, A touch faster around middle and leg, played off the front foot down the pitch. 110/4

53.2 A Dananjaya to Hope, Tossed up again and defended off the front foot this time. 110/4

53.1 A Dananjaya to S Hope, Flighted around leg, pushed to mid on for nothing. 110/4

52.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Hits the length and makes the batsman play at it from the back foot. 110/4

52.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Goes 'round and dishes a full one on pads. Brathwaite waits for it and flicks to the vacant mid-wicket region for a couple. 110/4

52.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Short and the batsman ducks under it. 108/4

52.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Copy paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 108/4

52.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar line and length, blocked off by the batsman. 108/4

52.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Starts with a fuller delivery around off, punched off the front foot back to the bowler. 108/4

Suranga Lakmal to continue his spell.

51.6 A Dananjaya to S Hope, Touch short and the batsman looks to pull it away but doesn't get the connection. 108/4

51.5 A Dananjaya to Hope, Gets back and blocks it out. 108/4

51.4 A Dananjaya to Hope, Floated outside off, driven to the mid off fielder. 108/4

51.3 A Dananjaya to Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 108/4

51.2 A Dananjaya to Hope, Around off and turning in from there, hits outside the line of off stump on his pad. Some appeal but Aleem Dar says no. 108/4

51.1 A Dananjaya to Hope, Loopy delivery around leg, flicked to the leg side for nothing. 108/4

We are back for the final phase of play of this game. 42 overs are still left in the day. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope to resume their innings. Akila Dananjaya to bowl first up after Tea.

... Final Day, Final Session ...

That brings us to an end of the snail-paced session of cricket. West Indies have been resolute and determined to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay. Apart from the solitary wicket of Shane Dowrich, the home team has been good throughout. Shai Hope came back after getting hit in his rib cage, was troubled by the short balls once again but he got confident as he spent time in the middle. Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara kept probing outside the off stump but have nothing to show in the wickets column. For the Windies, Kraigg Brathwaite has played sensibly and made sure that he held his end solidly. Last session of the day should reveal more than the session after Lunch did. Will the Windies continue with their blockathon? Or do the Sri Lankan bowlers still have it in them to trigger a collapse? Catch us in a while for the final session of the match.

50.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, In the corridor of uncertainty, seaming away sharply after pitching. Brathwaite watches it till the last moment and lets it sail into the gloves of the keeper. THAT IS TEA ON DAY 5! 108/4

50.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Short of a length on middle and leg, played defensively towards short mid-wicket. 108/4

50.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, All of a sudden, a couple of deliveries have once again caused doubts in the mind of the batsmen. Sri Lanka need to press on here. This one jumps off from a similar place and pings Brathwaite around the rib cage area. He takes some time to gather himself and has a chat with his partner. 108/4

50.3 S Lakmal to Hope, My word! That one really took off! That short of the length area once again playing tricks. Hope tries to rise with the bounce but the ball hits the splice of his bat and falls down safely towards the vacant backward square leg region. A single taken. 108/4

50.2 S Lakmal to Hope, This one takes off from a length outside off, Hope does well to keep his bat inside the line and lets it go. 107/4

50.1 S Lakmal to Hope, Hangs back to the length ball and defends it stoutly. 107/4

49.6 de Silva to Brathwaite, FOUR! Aggression from Brathwaite arrives once in a blue moon! Slow through the air on off, Brathwaite has his dancing shoes on and hits it hard over mid on for a boundary. Good going from the opener. 107/4

49.5 de Silva to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery, Kraigg puts his head down and defends it calmly. 103/4

49.4 de Silva to Brathwaite, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 103/4

49.3 de Silva to Brathwaite, Hangs back and helps it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 103/4

49.2 de Silva to Hope, Full ball on middle and leg, turned past the left side of the diving short mid-wicket fielder. A run taken. 103/4

49.1 de Silva to Hope, It almost works for them! De Silva from around the wicket pushes this one across Hope. He goes for a booming drive but the ball just whizzes past his outside edge. Oohs and Aahs from the Lankans. 102/4

Dhananjaya de Silva comes for a bowl. The visitors are trying something out of the box. Will it work for them?

48.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar length ball in that off stump channel, Brathwaite opts to come forward and pats it towards mid on. 102/4

48.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball well outside off, played with an angled blade towards backward point. 102/4

48.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 102/4

48.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Four Byes! Bonus runs! 100 also comes up for the Windies. Slips this one down the leg side, Kraigg tries to clip it away but misses. The ball goes past Dickwella and runs through to the fence. 102/4

48.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, kept out watchfully. 98/4

48.1 S Lakmal to S Hope, Shortish ball on off, coming on at a slow pace. Hope swivels across and help-pulls it through square leg to rotate strike. 98/4

Suranga Lakmal is back on.

47.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Quick ball outside leg, left alone. 97/4

47.5 A Dananjaya to Hope, Goes deep in the crease and turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 97/4

47.4 A Dananjaya to S Hope, Floated delivery outside off, driven towards wide mid off. 96/4

47.3 A Dananjaya to Hope, Slipping down the leg side, Dickwella moves to his left and collects it nicely. 96/4

47.2 A Dananjaya to Hope, Pushed quicker through the air on middle and leg, Hope gets low and dead-bats it. 96/4

47.1 A Dananjaya to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 96/4

The batsmen are taking a breather. Re-hydrating themselves with some water.

46.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Full delivery outside off, Brathwaite comes forward and blocks it right under his eyes. 96/4

46.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Shortish delivery outside off, Kraigg cuts it away towards backward point. 96/4

46.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 96/4

46.3 K Rajitha to Hope, That could have sneaked under the bat! Very full delivery, tailing in, Hope gets his bat down in the nick of time and helps it towards mid-wicket. 96/4

46.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Length delivery around off, defended with bat and pad close together. 95/4

46.1 K Rajitha to Hope, Back of a length outside off, holding its line. Hope points his bat skywards to let it be. 95/4

45.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Makes use of the depth of the crease and turns it to forward short leg. The blockathon against Dananjaya continues! 95/4

45.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, On a flatter trajectory, kept out from within the crease. 95/4

45.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Floated ball on middle, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/4

45.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 95/4

45.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Quicker one this time on off, Kraigg lunges forward to defend it with hard hands but only manages to do so from the outer half towards silly point. 95/4

45.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Full ball on middle, whipped away to the man at short mid-wicket. 95/4

44.6 K Rajitha to Hope, Fractionally overpitched outside off as Rajitha lets out a grunt. Hope comes forward and drives it beautifully to mid off. 95/4

44.5 K Rajitha to Hope, That is better from Rajitha! He lands this one on a length outside off and it takes off. The ball angles in as well but Hope leaves it nicely. 95/4

44.4 K Rajitha to Hope, This one is wide outside off and the batsman ignore it. 95/4

44.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Length delivery around off, Shai reaches the pitch of the delivery and eases it to the covers. 95/4

44.2 K Rajitha to Hope, In the channel outside off, left alone. 95/4

44.1 K Rajitha to S Hope, FOUR! Hope is growing in confidence! The short stuff has become predictable and he is taking advantage of those. Short ball on off, sits up nicely for Hope. He stands tall and hammer-pulls it all along the carpet through square leg. It has been timed really well and the ball whistles away to the fence. 95/4

43.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, In the air for a while but safe! Pushed quicker through the air on middle, spinning down. Hope is hurried a touch as he tries to block it. The ball just lands in front of short leg and goes past him. 91/4

43.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Fuller in length around the leg stump, kept out with ease. 91/4

43.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Pushed through the air outside off, driven crisply against the angle to mid on. 91/4

43.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tight stump-to-stump line, blocked down the pitch. 91/4

43.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Gives a lot of revs this one and lands it around off, Kraigg clears his front leg and lunges forward in defense. 91/4

43.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Full ball on middle, pushed back off the front foot to the bowler. 91/4

42.6 K Rajitha to Hope, On a driveable length well outside off, luring Hope to do something flamboyant. He doesn't fall for the bait and is cool as a cumcumber to allow it through. 91/4

42.5 K Rajitha to Hope, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, defended off the back foot to short mid-wicket. 91/4

42.4 K Rajitha to Hope, A yorker but the execution is not that great. It is outside off and the batsman jams it out with considerable ease. 91/4

42.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Well bowled! Rajitha goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller length ball. Hope falls over a bit but manages to work it to mid on. 91/4

42.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Good length ball well outside off, Shai covers his off stump and lets it go. 91/4

42.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Pitched up ball on off, knocked down to long off for a single. 91/4

41.6 A Dananjaya to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 90/4

41.5 A Dananjaya to Hope, Shoddy fielding! Eased off the front foot towards covers where Rajitha is late to get down and allows the ball to roll away. A couple of unnecessary runs are given. 90/4

41.4 A Dananjaya to Hope, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Juicy full toss on middle and leg, Hope stays leg side of the ball and drives it through mid off to find the fence. Once again Shai holds his left rib and has a look of anguish on his face. He is fighting on for his side. 88/4

41.3 A Dananjaya to Hope, Full delivery on middle, Hope clears his front leg and caresses it to covers. 84/4

41.2 A Dananjaya to Hope, Almost a replica of the previous ball as Shai is resolute in his defense. 84/4

41.1 A Dananjaya to Hope, Spinning in at quick pace, defended solidly off the back foot. 84/4

40.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, On a length on middle and leg, Kraigg gets low and pushes it to square leg. 84/4

40.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 84/4

40.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Well played! Shortish ball on off, Hope rises on his toes and pulls it towards fine leg. A run taken. 84/4

40.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Fuller length ball on middle and leg, stays a touch low. Shai adjusts in his crease and fends it to the leg side. 83/4

40.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Good length ball outside off, Hope shuffles a touch and blocks it. 83/4

40.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Starts off with a good length ball on middle, Brathwaite shuffles a touch in order to flick it away but only manages to get it off the inner half of the bat towards square leg. A run taken. That brings up 3000 runs for Kraigg Brathwaite in Test cricket. 83/4

Kasun Rajitha is back for a burst.

39.6 A Dananjaya to Hope, On a flatter trajectory on middle, defended towards short leg. 82/4

39.5 A Dananjaya to Hope, Leans ahead to this one with a still head and works it to mid-wicket. 82/4

39.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Makes use of the depth of the crease and punches it towards wide mid off for a single. 82/4

39.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The attempted leg spinner, it doesn't spin much though. Brathwaite rocks back and cuts it to the man at extra cover. 81/4

39.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg who turns it towards mid-wicket. 81/4

39.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Drifting in towards the pads, blocked towards short leg. 81/4

38.6 Kumara to Hope, The surprise delivery from Kumara, it is a pinpoint yorker on off. Hope is equal to the task and jams it out down the track. 81/4

38.5 L Kumara to Hope, Another bouncer but it is well outside off, Hope drops his wrists and ducks under it. 81/4

38.4 L Kumara to Hope, Good bowling! In the corridor of uncertainty, seaming in after landing. Shai hops to deal with it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge of his hanging bat. 81/4

38.3 L Kumara to S Hope, Shortish ball on off, Hope takes it on but mistimes it over the non-striker. A couple of runs are taken. 81/4

38.2 L Kumara to Hope, This one jumps off from a back of a length outside off. Hope shows good technique as he points his bat skywards and makes a good leave. 79/4

38.1 L Kumara to Hope, Short ball outside off, angling in. Hope ducks under it. 79/4

37.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Dananjaya comes around the wicket and tries to push this one across Kraigg. He hangs back and defends it towards short leg. 79/4

37.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 79/4

37.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, the result is the same as well. 79/4

37.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on middle and leg, turned to the man at short leg. 79/4

37.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, A bit closer to the off stump, Brathwaite is once again resolute in his defense. 79/4

37.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 79/4

Drinks has been called by Ian Gould. Time for some breather for the players and the umpires.

36.6 L Kumara to Hope, Fuller length ball on middle and leg, kept out watchfully. 79/4

36.5 L Kumara to Hope, Hits the deck hard and bowls this one around the leg stump, Hope moves inside the line and lets it go. 79/4

Now the third slip moves to deep square leg as Lahiru Kumara changes angle and goes around the wicket.

36.4 L Kumara to S Hope, SIX! What a response from Hope! He has been struggling throughout but this time he has stamped his authority. He is expecting a short ball and that is what he receives. Gets into a good position and pulls it with aplomb in front of square leg to clear the fence. Well, after he played that shot, he immediately held his rib cage. Looks like he is in a lot of pain. 79/4

36.3 L Kumara to Hope, Looking jittery once again! Length ball around leg stump, Hope moves inside the line awkwardly and misses the glance. 73/4

36.2 L Kumara to Hope, This one is better-directed, on middle and leg, this time Shai sits underneath in a jiffy. 73/4

36.1 L Kumara to Hope, As expected, Kumara tests Hope with a bouncer again. He again doesn't look convincing and ducks under it tentatively. 73/4

Another change in field. Leg slip moves to short leg.

35.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The wrong one from Akila, spinning away. Brathwaite reads it nicely and cuts it towards point. 73/4

35.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 73/4

35.4 Dananjaya to Brathwaite, A chirpy appeal hasn't been paid any heed to! On a flatter trajectory, spinning in. Brathwaite attempts to tuck it away but is hit on the pads. The Sri Lankans are interested but the umpire cuts the excitement short. It was high and looked like it was going down leg as well. 73/4

35.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, Kraigg has ample time to punch it through backward point. A couple taken. 73/4

35.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Leans forward confidently to the tossed up ball outside off and blocks it right under his eyes. 71/4

35.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Brathwaite is nimble on his feet and takes it on the full. Clips it towards short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop. 71/4

34.6 L Kumara to Hope, Hope is struggling against the short deliveries! Relentless pressure being applied by Kumara. He bends his back and hits the deck hard. It is climbing on Hope. He is late to react and just about sits under it. 71/4

34.5 L Kumara to Hope, Length delivery outside off, angling in. Hope hops and takes his bottom hand off the handle. Plays it with soft hands towards point eventually. 71/4

34.4 L Kumara to Hope, Short of a length on middle and leg, tucked with a closed bat face to mid-wicket. 71/4

34.3 L Kumara to Hope, Overpitched again, driven crisply but straight to the man at extra cover. 71/4

34.2 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Fractionally overpitched on off, driven sweetly through mid off for a single. This is the 100th delivery that Brathwaite has faced, resolute stuff from him. 71/4

34.1 L Kumara to Hope, Seems like the blow on the rib cage is still fresh in his mind. Shortish ball on off, Hope tries to evade it but gets into a really awkward position. Ends up getting a bottom edge somehow and the ball goes towards fine leg. A single taken. 70/4

Lahiru Kumara is back on. It will be interesting to see how Shai Hope will deal with him. He is sure to be tested with some fiery deliveries. A short leg has been put in place. Psychological warfare going on.

33.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, A slow turner that is going down the leg side, kept out defensively towards square leg. 69/4

33.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, This one straightens a touch after landing. The opener reads it off the pitch and dead-bats it. 69/4

33.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 69/4

33.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Kraigg puts his head down and defends it calmly. 69/4

33.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, On a flatter trajectory and just outside off, Kraigg watches it closely and lets it go. 69/4

33.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Spinning down the leg side, defended past the keeper. 69/4

A silly point comes in for Dananjaya. This is the time for Sri Lanka to seize the opportunity.

32.6 S Lakmal to Hope, That delivery shall tell you more about the surface! Pitches on a length well outside off and dies down after landing. Hope doesn't flirt with it. 69/4

32.5 S Lakmal to Hope, Back of a length ball outside off, played with soft hands to covers. 69/4

32.4 S Lakmal to Hope, In the zone outside off, Shai lets it go. 69/4

32.3 S Lakmal to Hope, Oh ho! Risky stuff! That kept alarmingly low. Short of a length ball around off, straightens a touch after bouncing and doesn't take off at all. Hope is squared up in his stance but blocks it in the end. 69/4

32.2 S Lakmal to Hope, Lakmal tests Hope with a bouncer outside off. He ducks under it nicely. 69/4

32.1 S Lakmal to Hope, Delightful stroke! Fullish delivery around off, Hope leans ahead and drives it confidently through mid off. The fielder from extra cover, Dinesh Chandimal hares after it and saves a couple of runs for his side. 69/4

31.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, Brathwaite comes down the track and jams it back towards the bowler. 67/4

31.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, pushed down the track. 67/4

31.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/4

31.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Full ball on middle and off, jammed down the track. 67/4

31.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 67/4

31.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Good effort from Silva! Brathwaite uses his feet and drills it towards mid on. The fielder dives to his left and saves certain runs for his side. 67/4

30.6 S Lakmal to Hope, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 67/4

30.5 S Lakmal to Hope, A play and a miss again! This is good stuff from Lakmal. He bowls this on a short of a length outside off and the ball shapes away after landing. Shai feels for it and is beaten. 67/4

30.4 S Lakmal to Hope, Full length ball attacking the stumps, played with soft hands towards mid off. 67/4

30.3 S Lakmal to Hope, Beaten! Back of a length ball, moves away after pitching. Hope tries to keep it out but is undone by it. 67/4

30.2 S Lakmal to Hope, On middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket. 67/4

30.1 Lakmal to Hope, Not Out! No harm done eventually. Full ball around off, Hope punches it straight back towards Lakmal who has to change direction in his followthrough to catch it. Stretches his right hand out, gets a hand to it but the ball bursts through and hits the stumps at his end. The visitors appeal for the run out and the umpire takes it upstairs. Was Brathwaite's bat out of the crease? No, the replays show that his bat is inside the crease. However, it was a lazy effort from him. He was hanging his bat in the air instead of dragging it in and just put it down at the last moment. Could have cost him his wicket. 67/4

Is this another wicket? It has been taken upstairs to the third umpire! Let's wait and watch.

29.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended tentatively off the front foot. 67/4

29.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle and leg, played defensively past short leg. 67/4

29.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Full ball outside off, left alone. 67/4

29.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Brathwaite is sitting on his back foot. Not a wise thing to do on this surface. Skidding after pitching, kept out. 67/4

29.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Attacking the stumps with a straighter one, Kraigg hangs back and tucks it to mid-wicket. 67/4

29.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Floated outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 67/4

28.6 S Lakmal to Hope, Similar length ball outside off, moves away after landing. Hope feels for it but gets foxed. End of an eventful over. 67/4

28.5 S Lakmal to Hope, Short of a length ball, keeps low again. Hope goes deep in his crease and defends it somehow. 67/4

28.4 S Lakmal to Hope, Almost, almost! Pitched up delivery in the avenue of apprehension. Hope reaches for it but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Ends up getting beaten all ends up. Lakmal has a wry smile on his face. 67/4

28.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on middle and off, tucked to wide mid on for a single. 67/4

28.2 S Lakmal to Hope, Bye! Shortish delivery outside off, comes slowly off the pitch. Shai tries to pull it across the line but is early into his shot and hence, gets beaten. The ball bounces before the keeper and he fails to collect it cleanly. A run taken. 66/4

28.1 S Lakmal to Hope, Length ball on off, stays low. Hope is alert to it and manages to jam it out. 65/4

27.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Pitched up around leg stump, spinning in this time. Kraigg is tentative with his foot movement and gets hit on the pads. End of a successful over for Dananjaya. 65/4

27.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tight stump-to-stump line, kept out watchfully. 65/4

27.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 65/4

27.3 A Dananjaya to S Hope, A lot is happening at the moment. Floated outside off, Hope tries to block it but gets an outside edge past the slip fielder. A run taken. 65/4

Shai Hope comes to bat again. He earlier went out of the field due to the blow on his ribs.

27.2 A Dananjaya to S Dowrich, OUT! This is a big, big wicket for Sri Lanka! Dowrich who played so well in the first innings fails to stand up for his team on this occasion. Dananjaya has taken off in celebration and his teammates barge towards him. He is looking in good rhythm and has struck at a crucial moment. Coming back to the ball, it is tossed up on off. Dowrich leans ahead a touch and plays for the turn but this one skids off after pitching. Hence, he gets an outside edge and the ball flies towards Dhananjaya de Silva at first slip. He is safe as a house and takes a fine catch. The visitors are 6 wickets shy of a victory. 64/4

27.1 A Dananjaya to Dowrich, Full ball on middle, eased back to the bowler. 64/3

26.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Well bowled! Bowls this one on a fuller length, letting the ball swing away outside off. Brathwaite shuffles across, watches the ball closely and leaves it alone. 64/3

26.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite hops and tucks it with a closed bat face to mid-wicket. 64/3

26.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, In the corridor of uncertainty, Kraigg covers his stumps and makes an assured leave. 64/3

26.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Angling in sharply, Brathwaite gets into a good position and tucks it to square leg. 64/3

26.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, On middle and leg this time, turned to the man in front of square leg. 64/3

26.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, holding its line. Kraigg lets it go. 64/3

25.6 A Dananjaya to Dowrich, Close shave! Tossed up around leg stump, spinning down. Dowrich tries to block it but misses. The ball just goes past the leg stump. 64/3

25.5 A Dananjaya to S Dowrich, Edged but safe! Quick and flat outside off, Dowrich plays at it but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. A couple of runs are taken. 64/3

25.4 A Dananjaya to Dowrich, Fullish ball in line of the stumps, patted back to the bowler. 62/3

25.3 A Dananjaya to Dowrich, Spinning down leg, Shane lets it go. 62/3

25.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Hangs back to this one and taps this one to the point region for a single. 62/3

25.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, kept out watchfully. 61/3

Akila Dananjaya to continue from the other end.

24.6 Lakmal to Dowrich, Not Out! Yes, it is going down the leg side! Dowrich must have had heart in his mouth but a judicious use of the DRS saves him. On a fuller length on middle and off, angling in. Dowrich is late on his flick shot and gets hit flush on the pads. Sri Lanka go up in unison and umpire Ian Gould obliges. The body language of Dowrich is confident. He looks at his partner and challenges the decision. To the naked eye, it looked like it is sliding down leg. Time for the replays. The Snicko doesn't show any edge. The Hawk Eye rolls in. Yes, it is missing the leg stump and Dowrich survives. 61/3

Big moment in the game! Dowrich has taken a review against an LBW decision. Seems close but it might just go down the leg side. Let us find out...

24.5 S Lakmal to Dowrich, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 61/3

24.4 S Lakmal to Dowrich, In the zone outside off, left alone. 61/3

24.3 S Lakmal to Dowrich, FOUR! Easy pickings! This is what the hosts need to do. Whenever an opportunity arises, do make full use of them. Full length ball slanting down the leg side, all Dowrich has to do is get a tickle on it which he does so. The ball races to the fine leg fence. 61/3

24.2 S Lakmal to Dowrich, In the tight off stump corridor, just outside off, Shane plants his front foot across and lets it be. 57/3

24.1 S Lakmal to Dowrich, Starts off with a length ball on middle and leg, Dowrich helps it through backward square leg and comes back for a brace. Opens his account with that. 57/3

We are back for the penultimate session of the game. A lot lies on the shoulders of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich to guide their team through. The visiting bowlers have their tails up as Suranga Lakmal starts off the proceedings post Lunch.

... Final Day, Session 2 ...

Shai Hope coped a blow in his rib cage area from a 147 kph Lahiru Kumara delivery and got retired hurt. However, the news from the Windies camp is that he is alright now and will bat if needed. Just as when the pair of Brathwaite and Chase were showing promising signs, Lakmal got rid of the latter with a peach. With two sessions to bat out, it won't be an easy task for the home side. Will Sri Lanka continue to dominate? Or will the Windies stage a fightback and survive? Join us back for the second session which is set up to be a gripping one.

Brilliant passage of play for Sri Lanka and they are right on top. After setting a target of 296, their bowlers have been relentless, especially the likes of Kasun Rajitha and Suranga Lakmal. The youngster bowled with intent from the word go and struck twice in only his second over. Those blows were crucial ones as well as Smith and Powell can put pressure on the opposition with their positive strokeplay.

23.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Brathwaite ignores the delivery outside off and it's LUNCH ON DAY 5. 55/3

23.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Back of a length into the body, Kraigg gets behind the line and blocks it off the back foot. 55/3

23.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 55/3

23.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and drives the ball straight back. 55/3

23.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Full around off and middle, the batsman punches it to the on side for nothing. 55/3

23.1 K Rajitha to Dowrich, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 55/3

Shane Dowrich comes out to bat. He played a really good knock in the first innings. He needs to stand tall in order to guide his side to safe harbours. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha returns for a bowl just before Lunch.

22.6 S Lakmal to R Chase, OUT! BOOM! What. A. Beauty! This is a proper set up from Suranga Lakmal. He brought the third slip forward, bowled a short of a length delivery and made the batsman stay back in his crease. Then he smartly bowls a fullish delivery around off and it nips back in after pitching. Chase doesn't come forward as he is waiting for a short one probably. The ball gets through the gap between the bat and pad, flicks his back pad and uproots the off pole from the ground. An absolute screamer. Lakmal has a cheeky smile and the entire Sri Lankan team is screaming in joy! A big wicket, just minutes before Lunch. 55/3

22.5 S Lakmal to Chase, What a delivery! Pushed in with the wrists, lands on a back of a length and seams away after pitching. The batsman is beaten all ends up outside off stump. 55/2

22.4 S Lakmal to Chase, Outside off, left alone. 55/2

22.3 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 55/2

An attacking move from Chandimal. The man at third slip comes up. Sensible move to wear a helmet as the ball can really fly in that area.

22.2 S Lakmal to R Chase, Full and just outside off, brings the batsman forward to play it. He gets an edge and the ball flies between gully and slip cordon. Two more runs added to the total. 55/2

22.1 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 53/2

21.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, the batsman gets forward and blocks it. 53/2

21.5 A Dananjaya to Chase, Too straight and tucked to the mid-wicket region for another single. 53/2

21.4 A Dananjaya to Chase, And this one goes the other way. But Chase is up to it and guides it behind point off the back foot. A couple of runs for the home team. 52/2

21.3 A Dananjaya to Chase, Floated around off and tentatively punched off the back foot. 50/2

21.2 A Dananjaya to Chase, Corrects his line and gets around off, the ball spins in after pitching and Chase gets an inside edge on his pads. No harm done in the end. 50/2

21.1 A Dananjaya to Chase, Flighted around middle and leg and it almost rolls to the batsman. 50/2

There is some good news from the Windies camp. Shai Hope is alright and will bat if needed.

20.6 S Lakmal to Chase, Almost creeps through but not to be. Lakmal goes full, around off and it comes in after pitching. Chase does well to get his bat close to the pads and gets it to the square leg region from the inside half of the bat. One run added to the total. 50/2

20.5 S Lakmal to Chase, Too straight once again and down the leg side. 49/2

20.4 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 49/2

20.3 S Lakmal to Chase, Full around off, punched back to the bowler. 49/2

20.2 S Lakmal to Chase, FOUR! In the air... but safe! And not only safe, it has gone for a boundary as well. Too straight from Lakmal, trying to target the stumps considering the low bounce but this one bounces nicely for Chase. He flicks it off his pads and away from the fielder at short square leg. The ball rushes to the fence. 49/2

20.1 S Lakmal to Chase, Outside off and the batsman ignores it for the keeper. 45/2

Suranga Lakmal is back.

19.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 45/2

19.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Almost a yorker. These deliveries are not going to trouble the batsmen. He needs to get outside the off stump. 45/2

19.4 A Dananjaya to Chase, Similar line and length and pushed to the same region for another single. 45/2

19.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Too straight and too full, Brathwaite taps it to the vacant square leg region and changes strike. 44/2

19.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Touch short and down the leg side. Kraigg gets back and dabs it to the leg side for nothing. 43/2

19.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, gets forward and blocks it. 43/2

18.6 L Kumara to Chase, Drags his length back and Chase is up to it as he gets on his toes to block it. 43/2

18.5 L Kumara to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/2

18.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Full around middle and off, Brathwaite punches it off the front foot and gets it past the umpire down the ground. The fielder at mid on runs after it and saves a run for his team. 43/2

18.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. It's close but it will be counted as a good leave in the end. 40/2

18.2 L Kumara to Chase, Quick single to change strike. Fuller outside off and the batsman taps it to the off side and takes a single. 40/2

18.1 L Kumara to Chase, Touch short and tucked to the leg side for nothing. 39/2

17.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/2

17.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Flatter, on similar line, Kraigg goes back and blocks it. 39/2

17.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery around off, Brathwaite hangs back to play it off the back foot. 39/2

17.3 A Dananjaya to Chase, Floater around middle and off, Chase flicks it to mid-wicket and opens his account after 14 deliveries. 39/2

17.2 A Dananjaya to Chase, Goes back and pushes it to the off side. 38/2

17.1 A Dananjaya to Chase, Flighted around off, played to mid-wicket off the front foot. 38/2

Time for some spin. Akila Dananjaya to roll his arm over now.

16.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, FOUR! Much, much better from Brathwaite. Gets on top of the back of a length delivery and punches it through cover-point. The fielder chases it, puts in a desperate dive but fails to stop it from going to the boundary. Brathwaite getting a move on. 38/2

16.5 L Kumara to Brathwaite, FOUR! Drags his length back and creates the chance from outside the off stump. Kraigg gets his bat in line at an angle and the ball goes off the outer edge. It goes past the diving gully fielder and races to the third man fence. 34/2

16.4 L Kumara to K Brathwaite, Full around middle and off, the batsman flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two. 30/2

16.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/2

16.2 L Kumara to Chase, Bye! This one stays so low that it goes under the bat and takes a couple of bounces before reaching the keeper. Dickwella does well to get his gloves behind it but couldn't stop it from going behind. The slip fielder hares after it and throws it back in time. A single has been stolen. 28/2

16.1 L Kumara to Chase, He has been using the wider angle really nicely. Bowls it on a fullish length and keeps it outside off. The batsman goes after it but the extra bounce means it goes off the shoulder of the bat. It bounces before reaching the fielder at gully. 27/2

15.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, On a good length around off and defended off the front foot for nothing. 27/2

15.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 27/2

15.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Straying from the line and bowls it on the pads. Another flick from Brathwaite but straight to the fielder at short square leg. 27/2

15.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Flicks the fuller ball of his pads through mid-wicket. Two runs are taken before the fielder from short mid on could cut it out. 27/2

15.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Again not carrying to the keeper. It's bowled touch short outside off and left alone by Kraigg. 25/2

15.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Short of a length and touch too straight. The batsman gets away from the line and leaves it for the keeper. 25/2

14.6 L Kumara to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 25/2

14.5 L Kumara to Chase, Fuller in length and outside off, Chase throws his bat at it and gets it to the fielder at gully. 25/2

Dinesh Chandimal is up to the umpire and showing the seam of the ball. Some issue perhaps.

14.4 L Kumara to Chase, Short and over the head of ducking Chase. 25/2

14.3 L Kumara to Chase, Just outside off and guides to the point region with soft hands. 25/2

14.2 L Kumara to Chase, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

14.1 L Kumara to Chase, Slightly short of a length and directed at the stumps, Chase blocks it off the front foot. 25/2

13.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Another leave outside the off stump to end the over. 25/2

13.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar looking delivery and this time Kraigg gets forward and defends it. 25/2

13.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Just outside off, on a good length and left alone by the batsman. 25/2

13.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 25/2

13.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Gets fuller around off and almost gets the desired result. The ball goes off the outer edge but lands safe on the off side. 25/2

13.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

12.6 L Kumara to Chase, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 25/2

12.5 L Kumara to Chase, Gets forward and drives it to covers for nothing. 25/2

Short leg in place now.

12.4 L Kumara to Chase, Damn! These shortish deliveries from Lahiru are making the batsmen dance. Similar looking delivery which was bowled to Hope. Chase does well to block it to the on side. 25/2

12.3 L Kumara to Chase, Straightaway a chance is produced. Almost another wicket here. Kumara is looking venomous with the ball. Lands it on a full length outside off and makes the new batsman drive it who obliges. An outside edge is induced but falls just short of Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip. He straightaway signals to the umpire that it bounced. The Sri Lankans are showing they are very much in with the spirit of cricket. 25/2

Drinks has been taken. Meanwhile, the physio attends Shai Hope. Such blows can be really telling. He seems to be in real discomfort. Holds his rib cage and has a look of anguish on his face. That is why proper protection is important on this kind of a surface which has a lot of uncertain bounce on it. The physio has a chat with Ian Gould. Hope is slowly trudging off the field as he has been retired hurt. Not a good sign for the hosts, they are in some trouble. Roston Chase walks out to bat and replaces him.

12.2 L Kumara to Hope, OOH! Nasty! Hope is hopping in pain. Kumara bends his back and pitches it on a back of a length at 148 clicks. The ball skids off the pitch and comes in sharply. The batsman has no chance of getting his bat near the ball. In the end, he is hit in his rib cage and moves away agonizingly from the crease. He looks in a lot of pain. 25/2

12.1 L Kumara to Hope, Angled in from a length and left alone by the batsman. 25/2

11.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

11.5 K Rajitha to Hope, Touch short and onto the pads, Hope flicks it to the right of the fielder at short square leg and takes a quick single. 25/2

11.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Copy paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 24/2

11.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Nice curve on this one. Lands it on off stump and looks to swing it away from there. Hope is solid in his defense. 24/2

11.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Similar line and length but stays low and reaches the keeper on one bounce. 24/2

11.1 K Rajitha to Hope, On a good length around off, defended off the front foot. 24/2

10.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Similar length outside off and makes the batsman go for the cut who misses it. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 24/2

10.5 L Kumara to Hope, Short, into the body and tucked away to the leg side for a single. 24/2

10.4 L Kumara to Hope, Little too wide. No threat to the batsman as he lets it pass. 23/2

10.3 L Kumara to Hope, That jags back in from back of a length. Hope does well to defend it with soft hands to the on side. 23/2

10.2 L Kumara to Hope, Touch fuller this time and it goes off the outside half of the bat to the gully fielder. 23/2

10.1 L Kumara to Hope, Outside off, the batsman ignores it. 23/2

9.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Four runs saved here. It is full outside off once again and the batsman punches it to covers. The fielder there dives to his right and stops the ball. Good effort. 23/2

9.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Too wide for the batsman. Another leave by the opener. 23/2

9.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, An effort ball from the bowler, puts it on a back of a length and angles it into the batsman. A straight bat to meet it and keep it out. 23/2

9.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 23/2

9.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 23/2

9.1 K Rajitha to K Brathwaite, FOUR! SHOT! A lot of authority in this one. Full outside off and nicely driven through the line by Brathwaite. He gets a good stride in and plays it from the middle of the bat. The fielder chasing it from mid off has no chance of cutting it off even after a desperate dive near the fence. 23/2

8.6 L Kumara to Hope, Yorker. Hope does well to dig it out. 19/2

8.5 L Kumara to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 19/2

8.4 L Kumara to Hope, Was there an edge? No. Back of a length, angled in from wide of the crease. Some excitement in the Lankan camp as they feel an outside edge has been induced. However, the ball doesn't reach the keeper and the replays shows that it came off the top of his right arm. 19/2

8.3 L Kumara to Hope, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/2

8.2 L Kumara to S Hope, Back of a length around off, Hope looks to defend it but gets it from the outside edge. Lucky for him the ball doesn't carry to the fielder at third slip. 19/2

8.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Bowls a short one first up and the batsman tucks it away through mid-wicket. He keeps it down nicely and takes three before the fielder cuts it off acrobatically. 19/2

Lahiru Kumara is the new bowler in.

7.6 K Rajitha to Hope, Moves a touch wide of the crease and rips it in near the off stump. Hope is well aware and lets it pass. 16/2

7.5 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 16/2

7.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman off the back foot for nothing. 16/2

7.3 K Rajitha to S Hope, FOUR! That has raced to the boundary like a tracer bullet. Pitched up to the batsman and crunched off the front foot by Hope through cover-point. A welcome boundary for the Windies. 16/2

7.2 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. 12/2

7.1 K Rajitha to Hope, Full outside off and the ball went under the willow. The pitch is slowly showing its colours. 12/2

6.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Well outside off, another leave to end the over. 12/2

6.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Too wide to entice a shot. Left alone. 12/2

6.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar length angling into the batsman who gets behind the line and blocks it. 12/2

6.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 12/2

6.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, On a good length and on a probing line outside off. The batsman hangs his bat in anticipation but gets beaten. 12/2

6.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, FOUR! Short and outside off and rising onto the batsman who rides the bounce and plays it with soft hands through the gap between gully and slip cordon. The ball races to the fence for a boundary. 12/2

5.6 K Rajitha to S Hope, Full around off, punched to the cover-point region to end an eventful over. 8/2

5.5 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/2

5.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Jaffa! Drags his length back and keeps it in the same corridor of uncertainty outside off. The batsman has no chance of getting his bat to it. 8/2

5.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Goodness me! Rajitha is toying with the batsman with his lines and lengths. Goes full around off and just past the outside edge of the blade. 8/2

5.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Full outside off and swinging away from length. Hope gets his bat away from the line. 8/2

5.1 K Rajitha to Hope, An effort short ball around off, nicely defended by the batsman. 8/2

4.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Full around off, blocked off the front foot. 8/2

4.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, On a good length outside off and takes off after pitching. The batsman lets it pass. 8/2

4.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, This pitch is still doing something, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Suranga lands it on a back of a length outside off and the ball seams after pitching. A tentative push to the off side by the batsman. 8/2

4.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Touch short, into the batsman who tucks it to mid-wicket for nothing. 8/2

4.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Goes near the off stump and stays touch low. Kraigg does well to keep it out to the leg side. 8/2

4.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/2

3.6 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 8/2

3.5 K Rajitha to Hope, Another good delivery around off. Hope goes after it but misses. 8/2

Shai Hope is the new man in. Meanwhile, the groundsmen are ready with the covers. Seems like a passing shower is on its way.

3.4 K Rajitha to Powell, OUT! Rajitha, you beauty! What a star he's turning out to be for Sri Lanka. Two wickets in a space of three deliveries to give his side a dream start. Dishes out a similar delivery, on a fullish length, swinging in from the off stump, into Powell and makes him play. The timing is really good on the flick shot but the placement is not. The ball goes straight into the hands of Mahela Udawatte at square leg who is standing a bit up from his normal position and he pouches it safely. Nice attacking captaincy from Chandimal. The visitors are running the show here in St Lucia. 8/2

3.3 K Rajitha to Powell, OOH! Nice. This youngster has been impressive. Tests the new batsman first up with an inswinging delivery around the pads. Considering there is short mid-wicket in place, Powell does well to play it fine. Two runs are taken. 8/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

3.2 K Rajitha to Smith, OUT! Bang! First one down. The same tactic from Rajitha which he used in the first innings. And it bores fruit for him once again. He goes wide of the crease and puts it on a full length outside off. Smith goes at it half-heartedly and gets a thick outside edge. De Silva at third slip takes a nice low catch to his right. Sri Lanka need 9 more wickets to win. 6/1

3.1 K Rajitha to Smith, Full and wide, left alone. 6/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Drags back his length a touch, outside off and Brathwaite dabs it to the vacant point region. Two run added to the total. 6/0

A short leg gully is in place.

2.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Full and too wide to entice the batsman with a shot. 4/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Gets closer to the off stump and makes the batsman play at it. Good probing line and length from Sri Lanka's premier bowler. 4/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Smith, Full and coming in with the angle once again. The batsman does well to keep it to the leg side and takes a single. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Smith, Back of a length, into the body, Smith blocks it off the back foot. 3/0

Landing area is taking some beating. Big sledge hammer is out. Lakmal isn't happy with the area and he complained about it to the umpire in the last over as well.

1.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar length, touch too wide. The batsman lets it pass. 3/0

1.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Some outward shape on this one. Serves on on a good length around off and left alone by Kraigg. 3/0

1.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Drags his length back a touch and keeps it around off. The batsman gets the ball off the outer half to gully. 3/0

1.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar length and just outside off. This is the channel he should be sticking to. A tentative push to the off side. 3/0

1.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Full around off and asking some questions to the batsman. He gets his bat down in time and pushes it to mid-wicket for nothing. 3/0

1.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, On a good length on middle and leg, Brathwaite tucks it to backward square and takes two. 3/0

Kasun Rajitha to share the new ball.

0.6 S Lakmal to Smith, On a good length but the line isn't right. The ball goes down the leg side and straight into the hands of the keeper. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off and nicely punched off the back foot by the batsman. Chandimal runs after it and keeps it down to one. 1/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length into the batsman who gets behind the line and keeps it out. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, OOH! Good start from Lakmal. Dishes in one outside off and swings it away. Brathwaite tries to poke at it but misses. Nervy moment for the Windies opener. 0/0

