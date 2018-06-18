Live Score Cricket, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 5 in St Lucia: Windies Lose Chase, Brathwaite Stands Tall

Getty Image

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Shai Hope coped a blow in his rib cage area from a 147 kph Lahiru Kumara delivery and got retired hurt. However, the news from the Windies camp is that he is alright now and will bat if needed. Just as when the pair of Brathwaite and Chase were showing promising signs, Lakmal got rid of the latter with a peach. With two sessions to bat out, it won't be an easy task for the home side. Will Sri Lanka continue to dominate? Or will the Windies stage a fightback and survive? Join us back for the second session which is set up to be a gripping one.

Brilliant passage of play for Sri Lanka and they are right on top. After setting a target of 296, their bowlers have been relentless, especially the likes of Kasun Rajitha and Suranga Lakmal. The youngster bowled with intent from the word go and struck twice in only his second over. Those blows were crucial ones as well as Smith and Powell can put pressure on the opposition with their positive strokeplay.

23.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Brathwaite ignores the delivery outside off and its LUNCH ON DAY 5. 55/3

23.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Back of a length into the body, Kraigg gets behind the line and blocks it off the back foot. 55/3

23.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 55/3

23.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and drives the ball straight back. 55/3

23.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Full around off and middle, the batsman punches it to the on side for nothing. 55/3

23.1 K Rajitha to Dowrich, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 55/3

Shane Dowrich comes out to bat. He played a really good knock in the first innings. He needs to stand tall in order to guide his side to safe harbours. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha returns for a bowl just before Lunch.

22.6 S Lakmal to R Chase, OUT! BOOM! What. A. Beauty! This is a proper set up from Suranga Lakmal. He brings the third slip forward, bowls short of a length deliveries and makes the batsman stay back in his crease. Then bowls in a full delivery around off and it nips back in after pitching. Chase doesn't come forward as he is waiting for a short one probably. The ball gets through the gap between the bat and pad, flicks his back pad and uproots the off pole from the ground. An absolute screamer. Lakmal has a cheeky smile and the whole Sri Lanka team is screaming in joy. A big wicket, just minutes before Lunch. 55/3

22.5 S Lakmal to Chase, What a delivery! Pushed in with the wrists, lands on a back of a length and seams away after pitching. The batsman is beaten all ends up outside off stump. 55/2

22.4 S Lakmal to Chase, Outside off, left alone. 55/2

22.3 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 55/2

An attacking move from Chandimal. The man at third slip comes up. Sensible move to wear a helmet as the ball can really fly in that area.

22.2 S Lakmal to R Chase, Full and just outside off, brings the batsman forward to play it. He gets an edge and the ball flies between gully and slip cordon. Two more runs added to the total. 55/2

22.1 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 53/2

21.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, the batsman gets forward and blocks it. 53/2

21.5 A Dananjaya to Chase, Too straight and tucked to the mid-wicket region for another single. 53/2

21.4 A Dananjaya to Chase, And this one goes the other way. But Chase is up to it and guides it behind point off the back foot. A couple of runs for the home team. 52/2

21.3 A Dananjaya to Chase, Floated around off and tentatively punched off the back foot. 50/2

21.2 A Dananjaya to Chase, Corrects his line and gets around off, the ball spins in after pitching and Chase gets an inside edge on his pads. No harm done in the end. 50/2

21.1 A Dananjaya to Chase, Flighted around middle and leg and it almost rolls to the batsman. 50/2

There is some good news from the Windies camp. Shai Hope is alright and will bat if needed.

20.6 S Lakmal to Chase, Almost creeps through but not to be. Lakmal goes full, around off and it comes in after pitching. Chase does well to get his bat close to the pads and gets it to the square leg region from the inside half of the bat. One run added to the total. 50/2

20.5 S Lakmal to Chase, Too straight once again and down the leg side. 49/2

20.4 S Lakmal to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 49/2

20.3 S Lakmal to Chase, Full around off, punched back to the bowler. 49/2

20.2 S Lakmal to Chase, FOUR! In the air... but safe! And not only safe, it has gone for a boundary as well. Too straight from Lakmal, trying to target the stumps considering the low bounce but this one bounces nicely for Chase. He flicks it off his pads and away from the fielder at short square leg. The ball rushes to the fence. 49/2

20.1 S Lakmal to Chase, Outside off and the batsman ignores it for the keeper. 45/2

Suranga Lakmal is back.

19.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 45/2

19.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Almost a yorker. These deliveries are not going to trouble the batsmen. He needs to get outside the off stump. 45/2

19.4 A Dananjaya to Chase, Similar line and length and pushed to the same region for another single. 45/2

19.3 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Too straight and too full, Brathwaite taps it to the vacant square leg region and changes strike. 44/2

19.2 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Touch short and down the leg side. Kraigg gets back and dabs it to the leg side for nothing. 43/2

19.1 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, gets forward and blocks it. 43/2

18.6 L Kumara to Chase, Drags his length back and Chase is up to it as he gets on his toes to block it. 43/2

18.5 L Kumara to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/2

18.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Full around middle and off, Brathwaite punches it off the front foot and gets it past the umpire down the ground. The fielder at mid on runs after it and saves a run for his team. 43/2

18.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. It's close but it will be counted as a good leave in the end. 40/2

18.2 L Kumara to Chase, Quick single to change strike. Fuller outside off and the batsman taps it to the off side and takes a single. 40/2

18.1 L Kumara to Chase, Touch short and tucked to the leg side for nothing. 39/2

17.6 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/2

17.5 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Flatter, on similar line, Kraigg goes back and blocks it. 39/2

17.4 A Dananjaya to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery around off, Brathwaite hangs back to play it off the back foot. 39/2

17.3 A Dananjaya to Chase, Floater around middle and off, Chase flicks it to mid-wicket and opens his account after 14 deliveries. 39/2

17.2 A Dananjaya to Chase, Goes back and pushes it to the off side. 38/2

17.1 A Dananjaya to Chase, Flighted around off, played to mid-wicket off the front foot. 38/2

Time for some spin. Akila Dananjaya to roll his arm over now.

16.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, FOUR! Much, much better from Brathwaite. Gets on top of the back of a length delivery and punches it through cover-point. The fielder chases it, puts in a desperate dive but fails to stop it from going to the boundary. Brathwaite getting a move on. 38/2

16.5 L Kumara to Brathwaite, FOUR! Drags his length back and creates the chance from outside the off stump. Kraigg gets his bat in line at an angle and the ball goes off the outer edge. It goes past the diving gully fielder and races to the third man fence. 34/2

16.4 L Kumara to K Brathwaite, Full around middle and off, the batsman flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two. 30/2

16.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/2

16.2 L Kumara to Chase, Bye! This one stays so low that it goes under the bat and takes a couple of bounces before reaching the keeper. Dickwella does well to get his gloves behind it but couldn't stop it from going behind. The slip fielder hares after it and throws it back in time. A single has been stolen. 28/2

16.1 L Kumara to Chase, He has been using the wider angle really nicely. Bowls it on a fullish length and keeps it outside off. The batsman goes after it but the extra bounce means it goes off the shoulder of the bat. It bounces before reaching the fielder at gully. 27/2

15.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, On a good length around off and defended off the front foot for nothing. 27/2

15.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 27/2

15.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Straying from the line and bowls it on the pads. Another flick from Brathwaite but straight to the fielder at short square leg. 27/2

15.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Flicks the fuller ball of his pads through mid-wicket. Two runs are taken before the fielder from short mid on could cut it out. 27/2

15.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Again not carrying to the keeper. It's bowled touch short outside off and left alone by Kraigg. 25/2

15.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Short of a length and touch too straight. The batsman gets away from the line and leaves it for the keeper. 25/2

14.6 L Kumara to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 25/2

14.5 L Kumara to Chase, Fuller in length and outside off, Chase throws his bat at it and gets it to the fielder at gully. 25/2

Dinesh Chandimal is up to the umpire and showing the seam of the ball. Some issue perhaps.

14.4 L Kumara to Chase, Short and over the head of ducking Chase. 25/2

14.3 L Kumara to Chase, Just outside off and guides to the point region with soft hands. 25/2

14.2 L Kumara to Chase, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

14.1 L Kumara to Chase, Slightly short of a length and directed at the stumps, Chase blocks it off the front foot. 25/2

13.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Another leave outside the off stump to end the over. 25/2

13.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar looking delivery and this time Kraigg gets forward and defends it. 25/2

13.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Just outside off, on a good length and left alone by the batsman. 25/2

13.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 25/2

13.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Gets fuller around off and almost gets the desired result. The ball goes off the outer edge but lands safe on the off side. 25/2

13.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

12.6 L Kumara to Chase, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 25/2

12.5 L Kumara to Chase, Gets forward and drives it to covers for nothing. 25/2

Short leg in place now.

12.4 L Kumara to Chase, Damn! These shortish deliveries from Lahiru are making the batsmen dance. Similar looking delivery which was bowled to Hope. Chase does well to block it to the on side. 25/2

12.3 L Kumara to Chase, Straightaway a chance is produced. Almost another wicket here. Kumara is looking venomous with the ball. Lands it on a full length outside off and makes the new batsman drive it who obliges. An outside edge is induced but falls just short of Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip. He straightaway signals to the umpire that it bounced. The Sri Lankans are showing they are very much in with the spirit of cricket. 25/2

Drinks has been taken. Meanwhile, the physio attends Shai Hope. Such blows can be really telling. He seems to be in real discomfort. Holds his rib cage and has a look of anguish on his face. That is why proper protection is important on this kind of a surface which has a lot of uncertain bounce on it. The physio has a chat with Ian Gould. Hope is slowly trudging off the field as he has been retired hurt. Not a good sign for the hosts, they are in some trouble. Roston Chase walks out to bat and replaces him.

12.2 L Kumara to Hope, OOH! Nasty! Hope is hopping in pain. Kumara bends his back and pitches it on a back of a length at 148 clicks. The ball skids off the pitch and comes in sharply. The batsman has no chance of getting his bat near the ball. In the end, he is hit in his rib cage and moves away agonizingly from the crease. He looks in a lot of pain. 25/2

12.1 L Kumara to Hope, Angled in from a length and left alone by the batsman. 25/2

11.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/2

11.5 K Rajitha to Hope, Touch short and onto the pads, Hope flicks it to the right of the fielder at short square leg and takes a quick single. 25/2

11.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Copy paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 24/2

11.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Nice curve on this one. Lands it on off stump and looks to swing it away from there. Hope is solid in his defense. 24/2

11.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Similar line and length but stays low and reaches the keeper on one bounce. 24/2

11.1 K Rajitha to Hope, On a good length around off, defended off the front foot. 24/2

10.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Similar length outside off and makes the batsman go for the cut who misses it. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 24/2

10.5 L Kumara to Hope, Short, into the body and tucked away to the leg side for a single. 24/2

10.4 L Kumara to Hope, Little too wide. No threat to the batsman as he lets it pass. 23/2

10.3 L Kumara to Hope, That jags back in from back of a length. Hope does well to defend it with soft hands to the on side. 23/2

10.2 L Kumara to Hope, Touch fuller this time and it goes off the outside half of the bat to the gully fielder. 23/2

10.1 L Kumara to Hope, Outside off, the batsman ignores it. 23/2

9.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Four runs saved here. It is full outside off once again and the batsman punches it to covers. The fielder there dives to his right and stops the ball. Good effort. 23/2

9.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Too wide for the batsman. Another leave by the opener. 23/2

9.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, An effort ball from the bowler, puts it on a back of a length and angles it into the batsman. A straight bat to meet it and keep it out. 23/2

9.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 23/2

9.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 23/2

9.1 K Rajitha to K Brathwaite, FOUR! SHOT! A lot of authority in this one. Full outside off and nicely driven through the line by Brathwaite. He gets a good stride in and plays it from the middle of the bat. The fielder chasing it from mid off has no chance of cutting it off even after a desperate dive near the fence. 23/2

8.6 L Kumara to Hope, Yorker. Hope does well to dig it out. 19/2

8.5 L Kumara to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 19/2

8.4 L Kumara to Hope, Was there an edge? No. Back of a length, angled in from wide of the crease. Some excitement in the Lankan camp as they feel an outside edge has been induced. However, the ball doesn't reach the keeper and the replays shows that it came off the top of his right arm. 19/2

8.3 L Kumara to Hope, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/2

8.2 L Kumara to S Hope, Back of a length around off, Hope looks to defend it but gets it from the outside edge. Lucky for him the ball doesn't carry to the fielder at third slip. 19/2

8.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Bowls a short one first up and the batsman tucks it away through mid-wicket. He keeps it down nicely and takes three before the fielder cuts it off acrobatically. 19/2

Lahiru Kumara is the new bowler in.

7.6 K Rajitha to Hope, Moves a touch wide of the crease and rips it in near the off stump. Hope is well aware and lets it pass. 16/2

7.5 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 16/2

7.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman off the back foot for nothing. 16/2

7.3 K Rajitha to S Hope, FOUR! That has raced to the boundary like a tracer bullet. Pitched up to the batsman and crunched off the front foot by Hope through cover-point. A welcome boundary for the Windies. 16/2

7.2 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. 12/2

7.1 K Rajitha to Hope, Full outside off and the ball went under the willow. The pitch is slowly showing its colours. 12/2

6.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Well outside off, another leave to end the over. 12/2

6.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Too wide to entice a shot. Left alone. 12/2

6.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar length angling into the batsman who gets behind the line and blocks it. 12/2

6.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 12/2

6.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, On a good length and on a probing line outside off. The batsman hangs his bat in anticipation but gets beaten. 12/2

6.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, FOUR! Short and outside off and rising onto the batsman who rides the bounce and plays it with soft hands through the gap between gully and slip cordon. The ball races to the fence for a boundary. 12/2

5.6 K Rajitha to S Hope, Full around off, punched to the cover-point region to end an eventful over. 8/2

5.5 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/2

5.4 K Rajitha to Hope, Jaffa! Drags his length back and keeps it in the same corridor of uncertainty outside off. The batsman has no chance of getting his bat to it. 8/2

5.3 K Rajitha to Hope, Goodness me! Rajitha is toying with the batsman with his lines and lengths. Goes full around off and just past the outside edge of the blade. 8/2

5.2 K Rajitha to Hope, Full outside off and swinging away from length. Hope gets his bat away from the line. 8/2

5.1 K Rajitha to Hope, An effort short ball around off, nicely defended by the batsman. 8/2

4.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Full around off, blocked off the front foot. 8/2

4.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, On a good length outside off and takes off after pitching. The batsman lets it pass. 8/2

4.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, This pitch is still doing something, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Suranga lands it on a back of a length outside off and the ball seams after pitching. A tentative push to the off side by the batsman. 8/2

4.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Touch short, into the batsman who tucks it to mid-wicket for nothing. 8/2

4.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Goes near the off stump and stays touch low. Kraigg does well to keep it out to the leg side. 8/2

4.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/2

3.6 K Rajitha to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 8/2

3.5 K Rajitha to Hope, Another good delivery around off. Hope goes after it but misses. 8/2

Shai Hope is the new man in. Meanwhile, the groundsmen are ready with the covers. Seems like a passing shower is on its way.

3.4 K Rajitha to Powell, OUT! Rajitha, you beauty! What a star he's turning out to be for Sri Lanka. Two wickets in a space of three deliveries to give his side a dream start. Dishes out a similar delivery, on a fullish length, swinging in from the off stump, into Powell and makes him play. The timing is really good on the flick shot but the placement is not. The ball goes straight into the hands of Mahela Udawatte at square leg who is standing a bit up from his normal position and he pouches it safely. Nice attacking captaincy from Chandimal. The visitors are running the show here in St Lucia. 8/2

3.3 K Rajitha to Powell, OOH! Nice. This youngster has been impressive. Tests the new batsman first up with an inswinging delivery around the pads. Considering there is short mid-wicket in place, Powell does well to play it fine. Two runs are taken. 8/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

3.2 K Rajitha to Smith, OUT! Bang! First one down. The same tactic from Rajitha which he used in the first innings. And it bores fruit for him once again. He goes wide of the crease and puts it on a full length outside off. Smith goes at it half-heartedly and gets a thick outside edge. De Silva at third slip takes a nice low catch to his right. Sri Lanka need 9 more wickets to win. 6/1

3.1 K Rajitha to Smith, Full and wide, left alone. 6/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Drags back his length a touch, outside off and Brathwaite dabs it to the vacant point region. Two run added to the total. 6/0

A short leg gully is in place.

2.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Full and too wide to entice the batsman with a shot. 4/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Gets closer to the off stump and makes the batsman play at it. Good probing line and length from Sri Lanka's premier bowler. 4/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Smith, Full and coming in with the angle once again. The batsman does well to keep it to the leg side and takes a single. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Smith, Back of a length, into the body, Smith blocks it off the back foot. 3/0

Landing area is taking some beating. Big sledge hammer is out. Lakmal isn't happy with the area and he complained about it to the umpire in the last over as well.

1.6 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar length, touch too wide. The batsman lets it pass. 3/0

1.5 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Some outward shape on this one. Serves on on a good length around off and left alone by Kraigg. 3/0

1.4 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Drags his length back a touch and keeps it around off. The batsman gets the ball off the outer half to gully. 3/0

1.3 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Similar length and just outside off. This is the channel he should be sticking to. A tentative push to the off side. 3/0

1.2 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, Full around off and asking some questions to the batsman. He gets his bat down in time and pushes it to mid-wicket for nothing. 3/0

1.1 K Rajitha to Brathwaite, On a good length on middle and leg, Brathwaite tucks it to backward square and takes two. 3/0

Kasun Rajitha to share the new ball.

0.6 S Lakmal to Smith, On a good length but the line isn't right. The ball goes down the leg side and straight into the hands of the keeper. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off and nicely punched off the back foot by the batsman. Chandimal runs after it and keeps it down to one. 1/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Back of a length into the batsman who gets behind the line and keeps it out. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, OOH! Good start from Lakmal. Dishes in one outside off and swings it away. Brathwaite tries to poke at it but misses. Nervy moment for the Windies opener. 0/0

First Published: June 18, 2018, 7:11 PM IST