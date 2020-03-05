The rain has not abated in the slightest and as a result, the toss has officially been delayed. The cut-off time for the toss taking place is 4:36 PM local time - or 11:06 AM IST. Match must start 15 mins later and it needs to be a minimum 10-a-side game.
08:43 (IST)
Firm title contenders after a sensational unbeaten run in the group stages, India will have to ensure a solid all-round performance to get the better of formidable England in the semifinals of the ICC women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
09:20 (IST)
08:43 (IST)
09:07 (IST)
Also if the match is washed out, India make it to the finals on virtue of finishing top of their group.
☔ India v England weather update
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
India have been the best side so far and they would be seeking their maiden final appearance in the showpiece's history with a win over England on Thursday. In the earlier seven editions, India have never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.
India vs England Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, 1st Semi-final: Toss Delayed Due to Rain
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
09:07 (IST)
Also if the match is washed out, India make it to the finals on virtue of finishing top of their group.
08:59 (IST)
08:51 (IST)
Exactly what fans didn't want to hear (or see).
