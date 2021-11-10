England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Semi-Final Match at Abu Dhabi: Neesham Cameo Powers New Zealand in Knockout

Live now
Neesham had already hit Jordan for two six and he hits the third one which was parried away by Bairstow at the boundary…England players appeal for the wicket as the ball parried was caught by Livingstone…this was NOT OUT says the third umpire who ruled in Neesham’s favour calling it a six. 22 runs off the over…game changing over.
Liam Livingstone is done with his four overs as he finishes his fourth over. While main English spinners did nothing, the part times has accounted for a two for. This could be the game changer.
And another one for Liam Livingstone as Glenn Phillips departs. With run rate rising, he just miscued that one which was easily taken. Great catch, great wicket. England needed it.
Conway might have departed, but Mitchell has kept at it. As a result, Mark Wood has given away ten runs off his third over…he has been expensive tonight. But more than that, English spinners just didn’t deliver. No sign of Moeen Ali yet.
Big big breakthrough as Livingstone dismisses dangerman Conway. He bowled it short and the batter stepped down the track only to miss the line completely. Wicket keeper Buttler did the rest. England are back in this.
The required run rate has risen to 13 as New Zealand face the heat, but so does England who have given away a six despite some superhuman effort from Chris Jordan at the boundary.
Devon Conway charges to Mark Wood as New Zealand gets to 73/2—well placed to chase down 167 in nine overs remaining. Wood had accounted for fifteen runs already. Crucial runs as NZ batter find their rhythm.
Liam Livingstone is the third change for England! Livingstone can be really good with the ball, if it comes to getting a breakthrough when your main bowlers are not able to do it.
Just nine runs coming off last two overs…England keeping it tight. Meanwhile Darryl Mitchell and Devon Conway both are looking good, using their steps really well.
Nice use of the feet from Devon Conway as he smashed Adil Rashid through the covers. A short but sweet little recovery underway for Kiwis after they lost their openers early.
Chris Woakes gets over with his third over: just 16 runs and two wickets. England bringing their spinners on now: Adil Rashid gets the ball.
Kane Williamson has played a nothing shot to get out.Reverse scoop as this stage where his team had lose opener Guptill early. England now in charge with his wicket.
Superb over from Chris Jordan….great five balls and then he is launched for a boundary from Devon Conway who played him on the up for a good looking shot. NZ need more of them as England tighten the screws here.
Disastrous start from New Zealand. but more than that great bowling from Chris Woakes who has accounted for two quick wickets. He had removed opener Martin Guptill early and now he has Kane Williamson out.
First world cup fifty from Moeen as he smashes Neesham for a superb boundary….as England finish at 166/4. Besides, skipper Morgan was also dropped off the final ball of the innings as Glenn Phillips slipped….yes it was that kind of day for the cricketer who had earlier crashed into the electronic advertisement board.
Jimmy Neesham was held back after he bowled just one over so far, and now we know why as he dismisses the batter at this very crucial juncture when England wouldn’t have mind a couple of maximums from their heaviest hitter.
No fifty from Moeen Ali in this over as Southee varies his length wisely to apply brakes on England.
Adam Milne, who had bowled so well, has been sent on a leather hunt by Livingstone, slamming him for 16..Hit him for a maximum on the first and last balls. The last one was a giant!
11 off this one as Ish Sodhi completed his four overs. Great bowling…altered his length as he saw Moeen taking him apart for a six earlier in the over. But after that, it was the batter who was doing all the catch up. Three overs to go for England.
England vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 Updates: England lost the toss and had to bat first on Abu Dhabi pitch which aided seamers right from the word ‘go.’ New Zealand bowled well to remove Bairstow, Buttler early in the game, but Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rebuild for England as they managed to reach 166/4 in the alotted 20 overs.
England News
England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.
Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.
New Zealand News
Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.
The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.
New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.
