England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Semi-Final Match at Abu Dhabi: Moeen Ali Fifty Drives England to 166/4

Read more

England vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 Updates: England lost the toss and have to bat first on Abu Dhabi pitch which aided seamers right from the word ‘go.’ New Zealand bowled well to remove Bairstow, Buttler early in the game, but Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rebuild for England as they managed to reach 166/4 in the alotted 20 overs.

England News

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.

The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.

Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.

New Zealand News

Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.

New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here