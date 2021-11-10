England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Semi-Final Match at Abu Dhabi: England Attack After Slow Start

New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament. Opener Martin Guptill has been their leading run-getter with his partner Daryl Mitchell also in decent form.

Skipper Kane Williamson got runs in the last game and will be itching to make another memorable contribution in the all-important semifinal.

Abu Dhabi has had the best batting surface across the three venues of the showpiece so one can expect a high scoring affair.