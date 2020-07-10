LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3: Dowrich Completes Fifty, WI Lead Nearing 100
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Quiet phase in play for West Indies, much needed as they would not want to lose a second wicket quickly here. Wood, Archer and Anderson together have conceded three runs since the wicket in three overs. WI are 270/6 with the lead at 66. Ben Stokes is bringing himself on now.
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:29 (IST)
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
20:28 (IST)
TEA: Finally tea has been called after an extended session, dominated by Dowrich and Chase. A partenrship of 49 took West Indies to a lead of 31 and the score of 235/5. Join us for more action in 20 minutes from now.
19:38 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase have ensured that they take Windies beyond England's total. Their lead is of 1 run. The score is 205/5 and Windies are in driver's seat now.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:29 (IST)
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
20:28 (IST)
TEA: Finally tea has been called after an extended session, dominated by Dowrich and Chase. A partenrship of 49 took West Indies to a lead of 31 and the score of 235/5. Join us for more action in 20 minutes from now.
19:38 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase have ensured that they take Windies beyond England's total. Their lead is of 1 run. The score is 205/5 and Windies are in driver's seat now.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:44 (IST)
Quiet phase in play for West Indies, much needed as they would not want to lose a second wicket quickly here. Wood, Archer and Anderson together have conceded three runs since the wicket in three overs. WI are 270/6 with the lead at 66. Ben Stokes is bringing himself on now.
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:19 (IST)
Six runs of that Anderson over, who has not enjoyed bowling with the new ball post tea as yet! West Indies motoring along and lead by 62 runs.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:14 (IST)
Archer's responded with a good fast and probing over here as Chase and Dowrich manage a single each. WI are 260/5 after 86 overs and the batsmen aren't having much trouble against the new ball on a surface that has eased out due to the sun today.
21:11 (IST)
Dowrich ends the Anderson over with a good pull shot for a couple runs and the veteran bowler is not impressed. WI are 258/5 and lead by 54 runs.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
21:01 (IST)
Good over in response by Anderson as he beats Chase's bat more than a few times in that over with the ball taking good shape. Chase is feeling outside off stump a little and he won't want to prod away down that line. Single of the over, fantastic bowling by Anderson. WI are 244/5.
20:58 (IST)
Jofra Archer takes the new ball from the other end for England and it is a quiet over for the West Indies batsmen. WI are 243/5 after 82 overs.
20:53 (IST)
Good start to the final session of the day for West Indies' batsmen as they pick off seven runs from the Anderson over. England need to make the newball count here. WI lead by 38 runs.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
20:28 (IST)
TEA: Finally tea has been called after an extended session, dominated by Dowrich and Chase. A partenrship of 49 took West Indies to a lead of 31 and the score of 235/5. Join us for more action in 20 minutes from now.
20:16 (IST)
We are into the last over before tea. It has been a balanced session, but overall West Indies have their noses ahead. Dowrich ends the over with a drive through point. The score moves to 232/5 and the lead is 28.
20:06 (IST)
England are now just bowling out overs to get to the new ball now, which is five overs away. That might not be the right ploy though as this partnership is growing between Dorwich and Chase. The score moves to 227/5.
19:58 (IST)
The shoulders have dropped and the fielders aren't putting much effort in the field -- best way to describe England's plight at the moment. The lead is increasing at a decent pace for Windies. It is 21 runs now as the score moves to 225/5.
19:50 (IST)
Mark Wood comes into the attack now. Maybe he can pick up a much-needed wicket for his side, since all the other pacers have looked ineffective. The way forward for England would be to give bulk of the bowling to Bess. Windies are 212/5.
19:44 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase look settled in the middle for now. They are getting boundaries at regular intervals and dealing in ones and twos as well. They should look to get a lead of at least 150 now. West Indies are 210/5.
19:38 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase have ensured that they take Windies beyond England's total. Their lead is of 1 run. The score is 205/5 and Windies are in driver's seat now.
19:29 (IST)
Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
19:00 (IST)
Bess had an expensive over here. Despite building the pressure, the runs are coming at a fast rate for Windies. The score has now moved to 185/4 and trail by just 19 runs. Windies are clearly in the driver's seat.
18:53 (IST)
Now the English bowlers have started to build some pressure on the batsmen and that's showing. West Indies batsmen are looking shaky too. They shouldn't lose a wicket here or England will be right back in the match. It's 189/4.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:39 (IST)
Back-to-back maidens here from England. The pressure is building, but the Windies are in no hurry too. The key for the visitors will be to not lose a wicket in this session, and then look to reach 320 by the end of the day.
18:32 (IST)
The sun is out and West Indies batsmen are looking very comfortable out in the middle. They trail by only 33 runs as the score now moves to 171/3. England desperately need wickets over here.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3: Dowrich Completes Fifty, WI Lead Nearing 100
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Quiet phase in play for West Indies, much needed as they would not want to lose a second wicket quickly here. Wood, Archer and Anderson together have conceded three runs since the wicket in three overs. WI are 270/6 with the lead at 66. Ben Stokes is bringing himself on now.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
LIVE
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
204
(67.3) RR 3.02
West Indies
276/6
(93.0) RR 2.96
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
TEA: Finally tea has been called after an extended session, dominated by Dowrich and Chase. A partenrship of 49 took West Indies to a lead of 31 and the score of 235/5. Join us for more action in 20 minutes from now.
Dowrich and Chase have ensured that they take Windies beyond England's total. Their lead is of 1 run. The score is 205/5 and Windies are in driver's seat now.
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:44 (IST)
Quiet phase in play for West Indies, much needed as they would not want to lose a second wicket quickly here. Wood, Archer and Anderson together have conceded three runs since the wicket in three overs. WI are 270/6 with the lead at 66. Ben Stokes is bringing himself on now.
21:32 (IST)
Not what they wanted!
21:29 (IST)
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:19 (IST)
Six runs of that Anderson over, who has not enjoyed bowling with the new ball post tea as yet! West Indies motoring along and lead by 62 runs.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:14 (IST)
Archer's responded with a good fast and probing over here as Chase and Dowrich manage a single each. WI are 260/5 after 86 overs and the batsmen aren't having much trouble against the new ball on a surface that has eased out due to the sun today.
21:11 (IST)
Dowrich ends the Anderson over with a good pull shot for a couple runs and the veteran bowler is not impressed. WI are 258/5 and lead by 54 runs.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
21:01 (IST)
Good over in response by Anderson as he beats Chase's bat more than a few times in that over with the ball taking good shape. Chase is feeling outside off stump a little and he won't want to prod away down that line. Single of the over, fantastic bowling by Anderson. WI are 244/5.
20:58 (IST)
Jofra Archer takes the new ball from the other end for England and it is a quiet over for the West Indies batsmen. WI are 243/5 after 82 overs.
20:53 (IST)
Good start to the final session of the day for West Indies' batsmen as they pick off seven runs from the Anderson over. England need to make the newball count here. WI lead by 38 runs.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
20:28 (IST)
TEA: Finally tea has been called after an extended session, dominated by Dowrich and Chase. A partenrship of 49 took West Indies to a lead of 31 and the score of 235/5. Join us for more action in 20 minutes from now.
20:16 (IST)
We are into the last over before tea. It has been a balanced session, but overall West Indies have their noses ahead. Dowrich ends the over with a drive through point. The score moves to 232/5 and the lead is 28.
20:06 (IST)
England are now just bowling out overs to get to the new ball now, which is five overs away. That might not be the right ploy though as this partnership is growing between Dorwich and Chase. The score moves to 227/5.
19:58 (IST)
The shoulders have dropped and the fielders aren't putting much effort in the field -- best way to describe England's plight at the moment. The lead is increasing at a decent pace for Windies. It is 21 runs now as the score moves to 225/5.
19:50 (IST)
Mark Wood comes into the attack now. Maybe he can pick up a much-needed wicket for his side, since all the other pacers have looked ineffective. The way forward for England would be to give bulk of the bowling to Bess. Windies are 212/5.
19:44 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase look settled in the middle for now. They are getting boundaries at regular intervals and dealing in ones and twos as well. They should look to get a lead of at least 150 now. West Indies are 210/5.
19:38 (IST)
Dowrich and Chase have ensured that they take Windies beyond England's total. Their lead is of 1 run. The score is 205/5 and Windies are in driver's seat now.
19:29 (IST)
Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
19:00 (IST)
Bess had an expensive over here. Despite building the pressure, the runs are coming at a fast rate for Windies. The score has now moved to 185/4 and trail by just 19 runs. Windies are clearly in the driver's seat.
18:53 (IST)
Now the English bowlers have started to build some pressure on the batsmen and that's showing. West Indies batsmen are looking shaky too. They shouldn't lose a wicket here or England will be right back in the match. It's 189/4.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:39 (IST)
Back-to-back maidens here from England. The pressure is building, but the Windies are in no hurry too. The key for the visitors will be to not lose a wicket in this session, and then look to reach 320 by the end of the day.
18:32 (IST)
The sun is out and West Indies batsmen are looking very comfortable out in the middle. They trail by only 33 runs as the score now moves to 171/3. England desperately need wickets over here.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings