England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3 Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. England bowl out West Indies for 318 and the visitors have a lead of 114 runs in the final session of Day 3.
Excellent batting from England's openers in the final hour as they keep West Indies at bay. England, at stumps on Day 3, are 15/0 and trail West Indies by 99 runs. See you folks tomorrow for Day 4.
23:21 (IST)
Another good battle in the last couple of overs with the bowlers bowling some probing lines to both Burns and Sibley, but they've so far shown a good idea of where the off-stump is. England are 11/0 and Jason Holder's brought himself into the attack.
23:14 (IST)
Four! Gabriel over pitches a slight bit and Burns is quick to pounce on to that. Four runs down to mid on will help as they look to get through the final phase without losing a wicket.
22:51 (IST)
England have their first runs in the second innings as Burns gets an edge of Roach and that has run away for a boundary rather rapidly.
22:41 (IST)
OUT! England have cleaned up the West Indies tail and they have been bowled out for 318 with Mark Wood getting Shannon Gabriel at the end. England will have a deficit of 114 runs to knock off before they can think of making the visitors bat again.
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for Ben Stokes and it is a big one as Shane Dowrich is dismissed for 61, looking to play a leg glance but keeper Buttler completes an easy catch. Ben Stokes has four wickets now in the innings and is carrying on despite an injury. WI lead by 109 runs with one wicket to go.
22:24 (IST)
OUT! Stokes has responded and how! Fast and through the gate to Joseph and knocks over the off stump! WI are 306/8 with the lead at 102 runs. Third wicket for Stokes in the innings.
22:23 (IST)
Four & Lead Crosses 100! Edged and four again for Joseph, that's 10 runs from the first three deliveries of the over. Lead at 102 now for WI.
22:20 (IST)
Four! Short to Joseph from Stokes, who's a little uncomfortable with a toe problem, and Joseph's guided it away to the third man fence. 300 up for West Indies.
21:59 (IST)
OUT! Ben Stokes with a short one to Jason Holder, who's looking for the stands but has not connected and Jofra Archer comes around to take the catch at fine leg. Holder gone for 5 with the WI lead at 77.
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:29 (IST)
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
Excellent batting from England's openers in the final hour as they keep West Indies at bay. England, at stumps on Day 3, are 15/0 and trail West Indies by 99 runs.
