LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3: Dom Bess Removes Blackwood for 12
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
17:34 (IST)
Expensive over from Wood to end the morning session. Eight runs to Chase who finds the fence twice in that over. WI are 159/3 after 47 overs and trail by 45 runs. Fantastic session for West Indies here. See you in half an hour with the post lunch session.
17:10 (IST)
OUT! So Stokes eventually has the last laugh against Brathwaite - lbw as he looks to flick again but Stokes hits the pads and it's given out. Brathwaite goes for 65 and WI are 140/3 after an eventful 42nd over.
17:08 (IST)
Four! Short and straight at the body from Stokes and Brathwaite has pulled him away through to fine leg. James Anderson dives but cannot prevent a third boundary.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Stokes has put in a silver platter wide outside off after that and Brathwaite gets down on one knee and sends it racing across the carpet for another boundary.
17:06 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches it short and with not too much pace which allows Brathwaite to get around and flick it away for a boundary. England's captain is not very impressed with himself.
16:54 (IST)
Four and Four! Brooks opens the face of the bat and drives Bess twice through the covers with sublime timing and beats the men on the boundary on both occassions. That though will encourage Bess to give the ball some more air and invite the shots.
16:47 (IST)
50! Brathwaite plays Bess through the vacant point region to pick up a single reach his half-century. Fantastic batting by the opener so far. WI trail by 96 runs.
16:37 (IST)
OUT! England have got the breakthrough! Bess invites Hope to drive expansively through the covers and it takes an edge which Ben Stokes gleefully catches! WI are 102/2 on Day 3 and trail by 102 runs.
16:09 (IST)
Jofra Archer into the attack, replacing Mark Wood. Spinner Dom Bess replaces Anderson. West Indies slowly making a move on, piling the pressure on England. 86 for 1 now.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
17:34 (IST)
Expensive over from Wood to end the morning session. Eight runs to Chase who finds the fence twice in that over. WI are 159/3 after 47 overs and trail by 45 runs. Fantastic session for West Indies here. See you in half an hour with the post lunch session.
17:10 (IST)
OUT! So Stokes eventually has the last laugh against Brathwaite - lbw as he looks to flick again but Stokes hits the pads and it's given out. Brathwaite goes for 65 and WI are 140/3 after an eventful 42nd over.
17:08 (IST)
Four! Short and straight at the body from Stokes and Brathwaite has pulled him away through to fine leg. James Anderson dives but cannot prevent a third boundary.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Stokes has put in a silver platter wide outside off after that and Brathwaite gets down on one knee and sends it racing across the carpet for another boundary.
17:06 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches it short and with not too much pace which allows Brathwaite to get around and flick it away for a boundary. England's captain is not very impressed with himself.
16:54 (IST)
Four and Four! Brooks opens the face of the bat and drives Bess twice through the covers with sublime timing and beats the men on the boundary on both occassions. That though will encourage Bess to give the ball some more air and invite the shots.
16:47 (IST)
50! Brathwaite plays Bess through the vacant point region to pick up a single reach his half-century. Fantastic batting by the opener so far. WI trail by 96 runs.
16:37 (IST)
OUT! England have got the breakthrough! Bess invites Hope to drive expansively through the covers and it takes an edge which Ben Stokes gleefully catches! WI are 102/2 on Day 3 and trail by 102 runs.
16:09 (IST)
Jofra Archer into the attack, replacing Mark Wood. Spinner Dom Bess replaces Anderson. West Indies slowly making a move on, piling the pressure on England. 86 for 1 now.
19:29 (IST)
Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
19:00 (IST)
Bess had an expensive over here. Despite building the pressure, the runs are coming at a fast rate for Windies. The score has now moved to 185/4 and trail by just 19 runs. Windies are clearly in the driver's seat.
18:53 (IST)
Now the English bowlers have started to build some pressure on the batsmen and that's showing. West Indies batsmen are looking shaky too. They shouldn't lose a wicket here or England will be right back in the match. It's 189/4.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:39 (IST)
Back-to-back maidens here from England. The pressure is building, but the Windies are in no hurry too. The key for the visitors will be to not lose a wicket in this session, and then look to reach 320 by the end of the day.
18:32 (IST)
The sun is out and West Indies batsmen are looking very comfortable out in the middle. They trail by only 33 runs as the score now moves to 171/3. England desperately need wickets over here.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
18:20 (IST)
Bess comes on from the other end. It's a fairly good over by the off-spinner. Windies are playing it safe at the momet and the batsman look wary for any sort of in-swing. The score moves to 163/3 and trial by 41.
18:14 (IST)
On to the second session now. And Anderson it will be who will start the proceedings. Windies would be hoping to wipe off deficit without losing any further wickets. It's 159/3.
17:34 (IST)
Expensive over from Wood to end the morning session. Eight runs to Chase who finds the fence twice in that over. WI are 159/3 after 47 overs and trail by 45 runs. Fantastic session for West Indies here. See you in half an hour with the post lunch session.
17:28 (IST)
Wood overpitches of the final ball of the over and Chase has driven him away beautifully for a four to complete a six run over. WI are 149/3 after 45 overs with Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain sharing a few laughs over the former dropping the latter in the series against West Indies when Brian Lara broke Gary Sobers' record and scored 375.
17:20 (IST)
Maiden over by Stokes as Brooks and Chase look to keep things risk free here in the final 15 minutes of the morning session. WI are 143/3 after 44 overs and trail by 61 runs.
17:16 (IST)
Fast paced over as one would expect from Mark Wood once again and Brooks has eased through to 25 off 29 deliveries, rather fast in the context of the game. He's got Roston Chase for company and the score is 143/3 after 43 overs.
17:10 (IST)
OUT! So Stokes eventually has the last laugh against Brathwaite - lbw as he looks to flick again but Stokes hits the pads and it's given out. Brathwaite goes for 65 and WI are 140/3 after an eventful 42nd over.
17:08 (IST)
Four! Short and straight at the body from Stokes and Brathwaite has pulled him away through to fine leg. James Anderson dives but cannot prevent a third boundary.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Stokes has put in a silver platter wide outside off after that and Brathwaite gets down on one knee and sends it racing across the carpet for another boundary.
17:06 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches it short and with not too much pace which allows Brathwaite to get around and flick it away for a boundary. England's captain is not very impressed with himself.
17:04 (IST)
Good fast over from Mark Wood here with a about half an hour to go for lunch. Brathwaite and Brooks pick him off for five runs of that over and take the score to 128/2 after 41 overs.
16:59 (IST)
England's captain Ben Stokes brings himself into the attack now, and he's started with a maiden over. WI are 123/2 and trail England by 81 runs. The hosts have used five bowlers so far and Mark Wood is coming back into the attack. Stokes is looking for another wicket before lunch.
16:54 (IST)
Four and Four! Brooks opens the face of the bat and drives Bess twice through the covers with sublime timing and beats the men on the boundary on both occassions. That though will encourage Bess to give the ball some more air and invite the shots.
16:52 (IST)
Brooks making good use of the pace of Archer as he tickles him away for a boundary to fine leg. Two more singles in the over, one each for him and Brathwaite takes WI to 114/2. They've had a good morning session on Day 3 so far and will not want to throw it away.
16:47 (IST)
50! Brathwaite plays Bess through the vacant point region to pick up a single reach his half-century. Fantastic batting by the opener so far. WI trail by 96 runs.
16:43 (IST)
England will look to make this chance count and get more wickets, but Archer's given the new man Shamarh Brooks a gift - a full toss on the pads that's promptly put away to help release some pressure. WI move on to 107/2 as Archer looks to crank up the intensity.
16:37 (IST)
OUT! England have got the breakthrough! Bess invites Hope to drive expansively through the covers and it takes an edge which Ben Stokes gleefully catches! WI are 102/2 on Day 3 and trail by 102 runs.
16:32 (IST)
Big appeal from Jofra Archer against Shai Hope for an lbw after having set him up very nicely. But alas, Archer had overstepped and that came to the fore only after Hope asked for a review on the original decision which was out. Archer responded after with an angry bouncer. The plan almost worked. WI are 101/4.
16:27 (IST)
Some luck going Hope's way as a miscued flick of Archer finds the fence over the gully region. No doubt the fast bowler's pace helped a lot in that. These two batsmen like playing against England and have had quite a bit of joy in the last six innings with three half century, one century and one double century stand between them. They've put on 57 runs already as West Indies are 100/1 after 33 overs. Trail by 104 runs.
16:19 (IST)
Bess and Archer go through another couple of overs without much ado. West Indies' batsmen also not too bothered and happy to keep the silent phase going. WI are 90/1.
16:09 (IST)
Jofra Archer into the attack, replacing Mark Wood. Spinner Dom Bess replaces Anderson. West Indies slowly making a move on, piling the pressure on England. 86 for 1 now.
LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3: Dom Bess Removes Blackwood for 12
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
LIVE
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
204
(67.3) RR 3.02
West Indies
203/5
(66.5) RR 3.03
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
Expensive over from Wood to end the morning session. Eight runs to Chase who finds the fence twice in that over. WI are 159/3 after 47 overs and trail by 45 runs. Fantastic session for West Indies here. See you in half an hour with the post lunch session.
OUT! So Stokes eventually has the last laugh against Brathwaite - lbw as he looks to flick again but Stokes hits the pads and it's given out. Brathwaite goes for 65 and WI are 140/3 after an eventful 42nd over.
Four! Short and straight at the body from Stokes and Brathwaite has pulled him away through to fine leg. James Anderson dives but cannot prevent a third boundary.
Four! Stokes has put in a silver platter wide outside off after that and Brathwaite gets down on one knee and sends it racing across the carpet for another boundary.
Four! Stokes pitches it short and with not too much pace which allows Brathwaite to get around and flick it away for a boundary. England's captain is not very impressed with himself.
Four and Four! Brooks opens the face of the bat and drives Bess twice through the covers with sublime timing and beats the men on the boundary on both occassions. That though will encourage Bess to give the ball some more air and invite the shots.
50! Brathwaite plays Bess through the vacant point region to pick up a single reach his half-century. Fantastic batting by the opener so far. WI trail by 96 runs.
OUT! England have got the breakthrough! Bess invites Hope to drive expansively through the covers and it takes an edge which Ben Stokes gleefully catches! WI are 102/2 on Day 3 and trail by 102 runs.
Jofra Archer into the attack, replacing Mark Wood. Spinner Dom Bess replaces Anderson. West Indies slowly making a move on, piling the pressure on England. 86 for 1 now.
19:29 (IST)
Just two runs away from England's first innings score now. Windies are in a commanding position, but they would rue losing two extra wickets here. The score moves to 202/5.
19:16 (IST)
FOUR: Dowrich has decided to take on Bess here. He creams him for two fours in the same over and take Windies in touching distance of England's score. It's 196/5 and trail by 8 runs.
19:07 (IST)
OUT: Bess has his second wicket here. Blackwood plays one straight into the hands of Anderson and England are right back in the match. Windies are 186/5 and still trail by18 runs.
19:00 (IST)
Bess had an expensive over here. Despite building the pressure, the runs are coming at a fast rate for Windies. The score has now moved to 185/4 and trail by just 19 runs. Windies are clearly in the driver's seat.
18:53 (IST)
Now the English bowlers have started to build some pressure on the batsmen and that's showing. West Indies batsmen are looking shaky too. They shouldn't lose a wicket here or England will be right back in the match. It's 189/4.
18:44 (IST)
OUT: And here is the wicket that England were looking for. Brooks, who was playing so well, has nicked one from Anderson and is caught behind for 39. Windies are 173/4. England certainly back in the game now.
18:39 (IST)
Back-to-back maidens here from England. The pressure is building, but the Windies are in no hurry too. The key for the visitors will be to not lose a wicket in this session, and then look to reach 320 by the end of the day.
18:32 (IST)
The sun is out and West Indies batsmen are looking very comfortable out in the middle. They trail by only 33 runs as the score now moves to 171/3. England desperately need wickets over here.
18:26 (IST)
FOUR: England just don't seem to be getting it right. Five good balls by Anderson and the last ball is driven by Brooks for a four. This has been the story of this innings, England haven't put enough pressure on the opposition. The score moves to 167/3.
18:20 (IST)
Bess comes on from the other end. It's a fairly good over by the off-spinner. Windies are playing it safe at the momet and the batsman look wary for any sort of in-swing. The score moves to 163/3 and trial by 41.
18:14 (IST)
On to the second session now. And Anderson it will be who will start the proceedings. Windies would be hoping to wipe off deficit without losing any further wickets. It's 159/3.
17:34 (IST)
Expensive over from Wood to end the morning session. Eight runs to Chase who finds the fence twice in that over. WI are 159/3 after 47 overs and trail by 45 runs. Fantastic session for West Indies here. See you in half an hour with the post lunch session.
17:28 (IST)
Wood overpitches of the final ball of the over and Chase has driven him away beautifully for a four to complete a six run over. WI are 149/3 after 45 overs with Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain sharing a few laughs over the former dropping the latter in the series against West Indies when Brian Lara broke Gary Sobers' record and scored 375.
17:20 (IST)
Maiden over by Stokes as Brooks and Chase look to keep things risk free here in the final 15 minutes of the morning session. WI are 143/3 after 44 overs and trail by 61 runs.
17:16 (IST)
Fast paced over as one would expect from Mark Wood once again and Brooks has eased through to 25 off 29 deliveries, rather fast in the context of the game. He's got Roston Chase for company and the score is 143/3 after 43 overs.
17:10 (IST)
OUT! So Stokes eventually has the last laugh against Brathwaite - lbw as he looks to flick again but Stokes hits the pads and it's given out. Brathwaite goes for 65 and WI are 140/3 after an eventful 42nd over.
17:08 (IST)
Four! Short and straight at the body from Stokes and Brathwaite has pulled him away through to fine leg. James Anderson dives but cannot prevent a third boundary.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Stokes has put in a silver platter wide outside off after that and Brathwaite gets down on one knee and sends it racing across the carpet for another boundary.
17:06 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches it short and with not too much pace which allows Brathwaite to get around and flick it away for a boundary. England's captain is not very impressed with himself.
17:04 (IST)
Good fast over from Mark Wood here with a about half an hour to go for lunch. Brathwaite and Brooks pick him off for five runs of that over and take the score to 128/2 after 41 overs.
16:59 (IST)
England's captain Ben Stokes brings himself into the attack now, and he's started with a maiden over. WI are 123/2 and trail England by 81 runs. The hosts have used five bowlers so far and Mark Wood is coming back into the attack. Stokes is looking for another wicket before lunch.
16:54 (IST)
Four and Four! Brooks opens the face of the bat and drives Bess twice through the covers with sublime timing and beats the men on the boundary on both occassions. That though will encourage Bess to give the ball some more air and invite the shots.
16:52 (IST)
Brooks making good use of the pace of Archer as he tickles him away for a boundary to fine leg. Two more singles in the over, one each for him and Brathwaite takes WI to 114/2. They've had a good morning session on Day 3 so far and will not want to throw it away.
16:47 (IST)
50! Brathwaite plays Bess through the vacant point region to pick up a single reach his half-century. Fantastic batting by the opener so far. WI trail by 96 runs.
16:43 (IST)
England will look to make this chance count and get more wickets, but Archer's given the new man Shamarh Brooks a gift - a full toss on the pads that's promptly put away to help release some pressure. WI move on to 107/2 as Archer looks to crank up the intensity.
16:37 (IST)
OUT! England have got the breakthrough! Bess invites Hope to drive expansively through the covers and it takes an edge which Ben Stokes gleefully catches! WI are 102/2 on Day 3 and trail by 102 runs.
16:32 (IST)
Big appeal from Jofra Archer against Shai Hope for an lbw after having set him up very nicely. But alas, Archer had overstepped and that came to the fore only after Hope asked for a review on the original decision which was out. Archer responded after with an angry bouncer. The plan almost worked. WI are 101/4.
16:27 (IST)
Some luck going Hope's way as a miscued flick of Archer finds the fence over the gully region. No doubt the fast bowler's pace helped a lot in that. These two batsmen like playing against England and have had quite a bit of joy in the last six innings with three half century, one century and one double century stand between them. They've put on 57 runs already as West Indies are 100/1 after 33 overs. Trail by 104 runs.
16:19 (IST)
Bess and Archer go through another couple of overs without much ado. West Indies' batsmen also not too bothered and happy to keep the silent phase going. WI are 90/1.
16:09 (IST)
Jofra Archer into the attack, replacing Mark Wood. Spinner Dom Bess replaces Anderson. West Indies slowly making a move on, piling the pressure on England. 86 for 1 now.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings