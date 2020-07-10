LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 3: WI Look for Quick Wickets in Final Hour
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. England bowl out West Indies for 318 and the visitors have a lead of 114 runs in the final session of Day 3.
England have their first runs in the second innings as Burns gets an edge of Roach and that has run away for a boundary rather rapidly.
22:41 (IST)
OUT! England have cleaned up the West Indies tail and they have been bowled out for 318 with Mark Wood getting Shannon Gabriel at the end. England will have a deficit of 114 runs to knock off before they can think of making the visitors bat again.
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for Ben Stokes and it is a big one as Shane Dowrich is dismissed for 61, looking to play a leg glance but keeper Buttler completes an easy catch. Ben Stokes has four wickets now in the innings and is carrying on despite an injury. WI lead by 109 runs with one wicket to go.
22:24 (IST)
OUT! Stokes has responded and how! Fast and through the gate to Joseph and knocks over the off stump! WI are 306/8 with the lead at 102 runs. Third wicket for Stokes in the innings.
22:23 (IST)
Four & Lead Crosses 100! Edged and four again for Joseph, that's 10 runs from the first three deliveries of the over. Lead at 102 now for WI.
22:20 (IST)
Four! Short to Joseph from Stokes, who's a little uncomfortable with a toe problem, and Joseph's guided it away to the third man fence. 300 up for West Indies.
21:59 (IST)
OUT! Ben Stokes with a short one to Jason Holder, who's looking for the stands but has not connected and Jofra Archer comes around to take the catch at fine leg. Holder gone for 5 with the WI lead at 77.
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:29 (IST)
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
22:51 (IST)
23:00 (IST)
Superb opening over from Gabriel as he has Rory Burns in a spot of bother with his pace and movement. After two overs England are 5/0 and neither batsmen are really comfortable with the ball moving around off the surface.
22:51 (IST)
England have their first runs in the second innings as Burns gets an edge of Roach and that has run away for a boundary rather rapidly.
22:50 (IST)
Here we go!
Innings Close: WI 318 all out Lead by 114 runs 1st innings
OUT! England have cleaned up the West Indies tail and they have been bowled out for 318 with Mark Wood getting Shannon Gabriel at the end. England will have a deficit of 114 runs to knock off before they can think of making the visitors bat again.
22:36 (IST)
Shannon Gabriel gets off the mark with a boundary, all valuable runs here for WI as they look to frustrate the English here a little bit more. The lead stands at 113 runs for the visitors.
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for Ben Stokes and it is a big one as Shane Dowrich is dismissed for 61, looking to play a leg glance but keeper Buttler completes an easy catch. Ben Stokes has four wickets now in the innings and is carrying on despite an injury. WI lead by 109 runs with one wicket to go.
22:30 (IST)
100 overs up in the West Indies innings and Dowrich has ensured he will be on strike for the next one by driving Wood down the ground for three runs to mid-off. West Indies lead by 105 runs right now with the shadows starting to get longer slowly. Dowrich is batting on 57 with Kemar Roach for company.
22:24 (IST)
OUT! Stokes has responded and how! Fast and through the gate to Joseph and knocks over the off stump! WI are 306/8 with the lead at 102 runs. Third wicket for Stokes in the innings.
22:23 (IST)
Four & Lead Crosses 100! Edged and four again for Joseph, that's 10 runs from the first three deliveries of the over. Lead at 102 now for WI.
22:20 (IST)
Four! Short to Joseph from Stokes, who's a little uncomfortable with a toe problem, and Joseph's guided it away to the third man fence. 300 up for West Indies.
22:18 (IST)
Joseph has negotiated the Mark Wood over with a relative amount of ease and helped add another 5 crucial runs to the lead. WI are 296/7 and lead by 92 runs. Crossing the 100-run mark will be a huge psychological boost for the West Indies side before they come out to bowl next!
22:09 (IST)
Mark Wood bounces Dowrich down to the non-striker's end and then looks to find the blockhole against Alzarri Joseph, who's taken the half volley on offer of the last ball and driven it away for a boundary with some poise! WI are 291/7 with the lead at 87 runs.
22:04 (IST)
Big over from Stokes as he dismissed the opposite captain and England now have the bowlers to deal with. WI with the score at 286/7 will be hoping Dowrich can guide the tail through this phase.
21:59 (IST)
OUT! Ben Stokes with a short one to Jason Holder, who's looking for the stands but has not connected and Jofra Archer comes around to take the catch at fine leg. Holder gone for 5 with the WI lead at 77.
21:57 (IST)
Back after the drinks break and Wood's looking to scalp a wicket here with his pace. But Dowrich and Holder combine to make that a productive five run over for West Indies. Score: 281/6 with the lead at 77.
21:52 (IST)
Drinks break now, with West Indies leading by 72 runs and the score reading 276/6. Anderson's been England's most successful bowler so far with three wickets. Will we see Dom Bess now in the final hour?
21:49 (IST)
Fifty! Dowrich knocks Stokes into the gap at midwicket for a couple of runs and has completed a well made half-century!
21:44 (IST)
Quiet phase in play for West Indies, much needed as they would not want to lose a second wicket quickly here. Wood, Archer and Anderson together have conceded three runs since the wicket in three overs. WI are 270/6 with the lead at 66. Ben Stokes is bringing himself on now.
OUT! James Anderson has his man as England force the review and have the decision overturned. Roston Chase's vigil is complete after he was trapped on the pads for 47. WI are 267/6.
21:19 (IST)
Six runs of that Anderson over, who has not enjoyed bowling with the new ball post tea as yet! West Indies motoring along and lead by 62 runs.
21:17 (IST)
Four! More boundaries and an even more disappointed Anderson here as he bowls down legside and Dowrich glides it away to the fine leg boundary. West Indies are starting to pick up the pace here.
21:14 (IST)
Archer's responded with a good fast and probing over here as Chase and Dowrich manage a single each. WI are 260/5 after 86 overs and the batsmen aren't having much trouble against the new ball on a surface that has eased out due to the sun today.
21:11 (IST)
Dowrich ends the Anderson over with a good pull shot for a couple runs and the veteran bowler is not impressed. WI are 258/5 and lead by 54 runs.
21:08 (IST)
Four! England bowling rather flatly as West Indies' lead keeps increasing. Dowrich crashes Anderson through the covers this time to keep the flurry of fours going. WI lead by 52 runs.
21:03 (IST)
Four & Four! Full on the pads of Chase from Archer at pace and he's just helped it away to the fence, twice in succession in front of square.
21:01 (IST)
Good over in response by Anderson as he beats Chase's bat more than a few times in that over with the ball taking good shape. Chase is feeling outside off stump a little and he won't want to prod away down that line. Single of the over, fantastic bowling by Anderson. WI are 244/5.
20:58 (IST)
Jofra Archer takes the new ball from the other end for England and it is a quiet over for the West Indies batsmen. WI are 243/5 after 82 overs.
20:53 (IST)
Good start to the final session of the day for West Indies' batsmen as they pick off seven runs from the Anderson over. England need to make the newball count here. WI lead by 38 runs.
20:50 (IST)
England have taken the new ball right after returning from the tea break and Anderson's started off with a half volley which Chase has smacked away for a boundary!
