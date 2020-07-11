Live Score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 4: ENG Eye Quick Runs, WI Seek Wickets
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
By the way, have you guys been following England vs West Indies in Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline? Head here:
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
LIVE
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
204
(67.3) RR 3.02
West Indies
318
(102.0) RR 3.11
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
By the way, have you guys been following England vs West Indies in Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline? Head here:
14:34 (IST)
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
