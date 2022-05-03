IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Rishi Dhawan’s Stunning Fielding Effort Sends Back Shubman Gill, Watch Video

After a recent lean patch of form, it seemed Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill is coming back to form with knocks of 22 and 31 in his previous games, but on Monday, against Punjab Kings, the promising youngster fell cheaply for nine off six balls, courtesy a brilliant effort in the field from Rishi Dhawan.

In the second over of the match, Shubman Gill tapped a fuller delivery outside off from Sandeep Sharma towards short extra cover and scampered across to the other end. Rishi Dhawan collected the ball and hit it directly at the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Gill is nowhere near and he had to walk back. He turned and stared at the bowler feeling Sharma got in his way, but that was not the case.

Earlier, GT’s Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. Pandya said that they are going to bat first as reckoned that dew won’t play much of a role today. He went on to add that they have to be on the top of their game and can’t get complacent. He further said that things have gone their way but they could have gone the other way as well. He mentioned that he is feeling alright and he is quite close to bowling now, but he does not want to rush. GT also went into the game unchanged.

Agarwal though later said he was looking to bowl anyway but said that losing so many tosses isn’t a good sign for them. He added that PBKS are playing good aggressive cricket and it’s just that they are not seizing the key moments and that the belief in the camp is good and informed that the team is unchanged.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

