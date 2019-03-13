Live Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Rohit Losing Partners Quickly as Shankar Departs

18:53(IST)

Fifteen overs are over in the innings and India are at 78/2. Both Dhawan and Kohli are back in the pavilion, but the redeeming thing for India would be the 78 runs on board. Scoreboard pressure has not been a factor so far, and the duo out in the middle would need to continue the way the previous batsmen have been going to make sure it's not a factor for the rest of the innings.