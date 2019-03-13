Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Rohit Losing Partners Quickly as Shankar Departs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2019, 7:28 PM IST

5th ODI, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 13 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:27(IST)

SIX! Shankar frees his hands against Adam Zampa, as he sends a half-volley over long-on ropes. He's decided to be the aggressor here.

19:26(IST)

And that's 50 for Rohit Sharma. With all the carnage around him, he's quietly gone about his job. And even though it comes in 73 balls, it comes in good time as he tries to steer India to victory. Lyon gets done with another over, keeping a tight line and India are 114/3 at the end of 24 overs.

19:23(IST)

The equation has now reached a run-a-ball for India. While that may have been reason to panic a few years ago, the modern game sees run-a-ball equations generally heavily in favour of batsmen now if wickets are in hand. India are 111/3 at the end of 23 overs.

19:18(IST)

And with another single, Rohit Sharma has officially reached 8000 runs in ODIs. What a career it's been! Will this night be another feather in his cap of match-winning innings' for his country? Time will tell.

19:15(IST)

It's that phase of the match when the Australian spinners are firmly on top and the pitch is also conducive to spin bowling. The odd ball is spitting up from time to time. This phase of the game is crucial and will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match. India are 103/3 after twenty overs.

19:13(IST)

India need to take a step back and take a stock of things here. Twenty overs have been bowled as Nathan Lyon zips his way through another over. India are 98/3.

19:10(IST)

Shankar tries to pull Zampa through mid-wicket but only finds the fielder in the deep region as he completes a single. India are now at 94/3 at the end of nineteen overs.

19:08(IST)

Rohit Sharma has been the only constant over these eighteen overs and India would be thanking their stars he is still around at the crease. Vijay Shankar has joined him in the middle as he geats ready to face Zampa up front.

19:05(IST)

OUT! The young wicketkeeper-batsman is caught by Ashton Turner at first slip off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, as he got drawn into the shot only to be decieved by the flight and turn in the end. He is back in the pavilion for 16 and India are now 91/3.

19:01(IST)

India are 90/2 after 17 overs. Zampa did well to come back after that first ball six.

18:58(IST)

SIX! Pant goes big and pulls Zampa off the first ball of his spell over mid-wicket. That shot had "welcome" written all over it for Adam Zampa.

18:53(IST)

Fifteen overs are over in the innings and India are at 78/2. Both Dhawan and Kohli are back in the pavilion, but the redeeming thing for India would be the 78 runs on board. Scoreboard pressure has not been a factor so far, and the duo out in the middle would need to continue the way the previous batsmen have been going to make sure it's not a factor for the rest of the innings.

18:48(IST)

FOUR! Pant hits the ball over the infield off Stoinis' bowling. That would calm his nerves a bit.

18:47(IST)

Lyon to Pant, Pant slashes hard but only gets a single as the ball scurries away to the fielder in the deep. Rohit Sharma needs to take charge of the situation here and determine the pace that the innings will take hereon. India are 72/3 after 14 overs.

18:45(IST)

A big shout for LBW from Nathan Lyon off the second ball of his second over. The umpire remains unmoved, much to India's relief. Rohit Sharma, though, looked confident about the impact having taken place outside the line of off stump.

18:43(IST)

Huge, huge innings lies ahead for Rishabh Pant in the fifth ODI of his career. He walks in to bat with the weight of expectations on him. He replaces another local boy in Kohli.

18:41(IST)

OUT! Kohli departs! The Indian captain aims to hit a short Marcus Stoinis delivery through the covers but ends up feathering it behind to the keeper for a score of 20 runs. A hushed pall descends upon the Kotla as he makes his way back to the pavilion. Big blow for India. 68/2.

18:38(IST)

Eight runs off Nathan Lyon's first over. He didn't do much wrong there but still ends up conceding the amount he did. Kohli is getting into his groove here, and the score reads 66/1 after 12 overs.

18:35(IST)

FOUR! Cheeky from Kohli who just helps the first ball of Nathan Lyon's spell for a boundary down the point region.

18:34(IST)

India are 57/1 at the end of 11 overs, and they would be perfectly happy with that. Enough wickets in hand, run-rate not an issue, it's about carrying on the momentum if the home side is to clinch the series.

18:32(IST)

More bad luck for Australia, as off the very next ball, India take a quick single. Maxwell throws the ball towards the stumps, but it ricochets off it and goes to the boundary once again. Consecutive fours for India, with 12 runs already off it with two balls remaining.

18:31(IST)

Lucky break for India in the very over that Marcus Stoinis was brought into the attack. A wide down the leg-side is missed all ends up by the wicketkeeper and the ball races away to the boundary for four easy runs.

18:29(IST)

FOUR! Rohit hits Richardson for a four over mid-on, but the ball was very close to being pocketed by Marcus Stoinis who lunged towards the ball desperately. India are 43/1 after ten overs.

18:25(IST)

Maiden over from Put Cummins. If it wasn't for him, there's a very good chance that the Indian total would have read differently at this stage. 38/1 after 9 overs.

18:21(IST)

FOUR! Jhye Richardson is at the receiving end from Sharma once again as he's dispatched once more. Both Kohli and Sharma have attacked the young Australian so far. But he makes a good recovery off the next four balls of the over. India are 38/1 after eight overs.

18:16(IST)

Sharma ends the over with a quick single and India are 33/1 after seven overs.

18:15(IST)

Short boundaries and a quick outfield define the batting experience at Feroz Shah Kotla. But the fifth ball of Cummins' over jumps up from the good length spot to hit Sharma on the pads. Erratic bounce will only help the Australian bowlers.

18:12(IST)

FOUR! Sharma joins the party as a beautiful cover drive off the bowling of Richardson finds the boundary. The young bowler has been expensive in his short spell and needs to tighten the reigns here. India are 31/1 after six overs.

18:08(IST)

FOUR! Two fours for Virat Kohli in the over as he takes the attack to Australia early on. Is a big Kohli innings on the cards? India are 24/1 after five overs.

18:06(IST)

One local boy replaces another local boy. Kohli is off the mark with a FOUR off the second ball he faces.

India vs Australia, Live Score, Latest Update: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are building together a steady partnership in the second innings as India aim to chase down Australia's total of 272.

Catch all the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia.

Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations. Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team's butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia's chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014. The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play. Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games.

Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances. With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players' final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds. Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow's game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
