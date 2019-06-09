Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Chahal Removes Warner

WICKET! Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2
21:00 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:24 (IST)
19:29 (IST)
18:51 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!
21:06 (IST)
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack and Steve Smith absolutely tears into the part time bowler. A six and then a boundary - both of them over mid-wicket! Australia get bit of a needed move on here. They are now 121/1 after 23 overs.
21:00 (IST)
20:58 (IST)
India doing the right thing, Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the attack here. He starts by giving away 5 runs here. Bumrah is a genuine wicket-taker for India, a couple of wickets for India can completely kill the game
20:53 (IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal concedes 5 runs in the over, the required run rate continues to rise. At some stage Australia will have to step on the pedal here and go for the big shots. Australia are 99/1 after 20 overs
20:50 (IST)
This has been one very strange Chase so far ..... #CWC2019
20:46 (IST)
Chahal concedes 8 runs in the over, really sharp cricket from Australia. They are running fast between the wickets to make up for lack of boundaries at this stage of the game. Australia are right now 87/1 after 18 overs
20:42 (IST)
Australia again doing a fine rebuilding job here, they are bowling extremely well at the moment. The pressure firmly on Australia at the moment, Yuzvendra Chahal yet to come into the game here!
20:36 (IST)
Hardik Pandya concedes eight runs in the over, he bowls a no ball which goes for a boundary but then does well to come back and concede only 3 more runs in the over. Australia are 75/1 after 16 overs here
20:30 (IST)
Steve Smith has come out to join David Warner here, important for Australia that these two stay and build a partnership rather than throwing their wicket away. Its probably the most important partnership for Australia, two big match winners! Australia are 67/1 after 15 overs
20:24 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
After that initial slow start, Australia are actually going well. The run rate is almost 5 at the moment and required run rate is below 8, so well under control at the moment. Australia are now 59/0 after 13 overs
20:16 (IST)
The two P1s were very similar. Excellent seam bowling from the opening bowlers was met with cautious batting before the change bowlers—Coulter-Nile and Hardik—were attacked. Australia finished 48-0; India 41-0. The difference is Idia have more bowling depth to come. #CWC19
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now, excellent over from him as he concedes only 4 runs . The spinners will play a very important role here, will also be interesting to see how Australia approach them! Aus are 52/0 after 11 overs.
20:09 (IST)
This is the over then, it gives Australia some sort of momentum. Warner first finds the boundary after picking one from his pads, then Finch pulls one for a maximum before ending the over with two boundaries. Australia are 48/0 after 10 overs
20:04 (IST)
Runs coming only in 1s and 2s at the moment for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 5 overs here and given away only 12 runs. That's some bowling from the Indian speedster. Australia are 29/0 after 9 overs
20:00 (IST)
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he concedes only 5 runs from his 1st over. Tight bowling from India, all the bowlers are chipping in and that's a good sign for India so far. Australia are 24/0 after 8 overs
19:54 (IST)
Finch was gone there! Kohli misses by an inch. India continuously piling on the pressure here with continuous dot balls. Finch is sent back but he is already half-way down. Kohli though misses, Finch survives! Australia are 19/0 after 7 overs
19:49 (IST)
Maiden from Bumrah! Warner playing a couple of yards in front of the crease and taking a fourth stump guard here. Very interesting this battle between Bumrah and David Warner here.Two of the world's best at display! Aus are 18/0 after 3 overs
19:46 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been impeccable so far. 67% of his deliveries have pitched on a good line, 87% have been on a good length and 66% have been on a good line and length at the same time. The global average for pace bowlers on a good line and length is 31%. #CWC19
India's fielding certainly seems to be up for the challenge. Again just 1 wide in the over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of over is a maiden. Australia are now 18/0 after 5 overs.
19:39 (IST)
FOUR! Bumrah strays onto the pads here, Finch uses the pace of the ball to whip it behind square for a boundary. That should give the Aussie captain some confidence going ahead. Australia are 17/0 after 4 overs.
19:35 (IST)
Excellent start this from India, on the money from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he concedes only 2 runs. Certainly some early swing here for the Indian bowlers. Australia also not taking many risks at this stage. They are 10/0 after 3 overs.
19:29 (IST)
19:27 (IST)
Great first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the money right from the first ball. Finch plays a shot straight down the ground which hits the stumps. Australia are now 3/0 after the 1st over.
19:22 (IST)
Australia haven't lost a World Cup match while batting second since being beaten by Pakistan in 1999 (at Headingley). This stat makes my head spin.
This is now India's 4th highest team total in the WC
18:51 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!
21:06 (IST)
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack and Steve Smith absolutely tears into the part time bowler. A six and then a boundary - both of them over mid-wicket! Australia get bit of a needed move on here. They are now 121/1 after 23 overs.
21:00 (IST)
20:58 (IST)
India doing the right thing, Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the attack here. He starts by giving away 5 runs here. Bumrah is a genuine wicket-taker for India, a couple of wickets for India can completely kill the game
20:53 (IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal concedes 5 runs in the over, the required run rate continues to rise. At some stage Australia will have to step on the pedal here and go for the big shots. Australia are 99/1 after 20 overs
20:50 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:46 (IST)
Chahal concedes 8 runs in the over, really sharp cricket from Australia. They are running fast between the wickets to make up for lack of boundaries at this stage of the game. Australia are right now 87/1 after 18 overs
20:42 (IST)
Australia again doing a fine rebuilding job here, they are bowling extremely well at the moment. The pressure firmly on Australia at the moment, Yuzvendra Chahal yet to come into the game here!
20:36 (IST)
Hardik Pandya concedes eight runs in the over, he bowls a no ball which goes for a boundary but then does well to come back and concede only 3 more runs in the over. Australia are 75/1 after 16 overs here
20:30 (IST)
Steve Smith has come out to join David Warner here, important for Australia that these two stay and build a partnership rather than throwing their wicket away. Its probably the most important partnership for Australia, two big match winners! Australia are 67/1 after 15 overs
20:24 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
After that initial slow start, Australia are actually going well. The run rate is almost 5 at the moment and required run rate is below 8, so well under control at the moment. Australia are now 59/0 after 13 overs
20:16 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now, excellent over from him as he concedes only 4 runs . The spinners will play a very important role here, will also be interesting to see how Australia approach them! Aus are 52/0 after 11 overs.
20:09 (IST)
This is the over then, it gives Australia some sort of momentum. Warner first finds the boundary after picking one from his pads, then Finch pulls one for a maximum before ending the over with two boundaries. Australia are 48/0 after 10 overs
20:04 (IST)
Runs coming only in 1s and 2s at the moment for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 5 overs here and given away only 12 runs. That's some bowling from the Indian speedster. Australia are 29/0 after 9 overs
20:00 (IST)
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he concedes only 5 runs from his 1st over. Tight bowling from India, all the bowlers are chipping in and that's a good sign for India so far. Australia are 24/0 after 8 overs
19:54 (IST)
Finch was gone there! Kohli misses by an inch. India continuously piling on the pressure here with continuous dot balls. Finch is sent back but he is already half-way down. Kohli though misses, Finch survives! Australia are 19/0 after 7 overs
19:49 (IST)
Maiden from Bumrah! Warner playing a couple of yards in front of the crease and taking a fourth stump guard here. Very interesting this battle between Bumrah and David Warner here.Two of the world's best at display! Aus are 18/0 after 3 overs
19:46 (IST)
19:44 (IST)
India's fielding certainly seems to be up for the challenge. Again just 1 wide in the over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of over is a maiden. Australia are now 18/0 after 5 overs.
19:39 (IST)
FOUR! Bumrah strays onto the pads here, Finch uses the pace of the ball to whip it behind square for a boundary. That should give the Aussie captain some confidence going ahead. Australia are 17/0 after 4 overs.
19:35 (IST)
Excellent start this from India, on the money from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he concedes only 2 runs. Certainly some early swing here for the Indian bowlers. Australia also not taking many risks at this stage. They are 10/0 after 3 overs.
19:29 (IST)
19:27 (IST)
Great first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the money right from the first ball. Finch plays a shot straight down the ground which hits the stumps. Australia are now 3/0 after the 1st over.
19:22 (IST)
19:17 (IST)
India post 352/5
This is now India's 4th highest team total in the WC
18:51 (IST)
