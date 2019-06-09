starts in
Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Chahal Removes Warner

Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 9:15 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 21:15 (IST)

    WICKET! Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2

  • 21:00 (IST)

    50! Fine half-century here for David Warner, he has played extremely well and its important for Australia that he keeps on going in the same vein. He has taken his time and now needs to carry through for Australia

  • 20:48 (IST)

    BIG UPDATE: Shikhar Dhawan will not take the field due to a finger injury. We will await for further updates and whether he will be available for the next game or not

  • 20:24 (IST)

    WICKET! That's the first one, run out accounts for captain Aaron Finch. He isn't happy at all, looks like it was Warner's call as they ran on Kedar Jadhav's throw but that was simply superb from the Indian. Accurate throw and Hardik does the rest. Finch departs for 36 and Australia are 61/1

  • 19:29 (IST)

    DRAMA! Inside edge from David Warner and it crashes onto the stumps but not hard enough. Bails though refuse to come off the groove! Warner survives a really close call here. To rub salt into the wounds, next ball goes for a boundary!

  • 18:51 (IST)

    INDIA SCORE 352: And Rahul ends the innings with a classy four. This is an excellent show by the Indians to reach 352/5 in their fifty overs. Kohli, Pandya and Dhawan took India to this humoungous total. 

21:15 (IST)

WICKET! Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2

21:11 (IST)

Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!

21:06 (IST)

Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack and Steve Smith absolutely tears into the part time bowler. A six and then a boundary - both of them over mid-wicket! Australia get bit of a needed move on here. They are now 121/1 after 23 overs.

21:00 (IST)

50! Fine half-century here for David Warner, he has played extremely well and its important for Australia that he keeps on going in the same vein. He has taken his time and now needs to carry through for Australia

20:58 (IST)

India doing the right thing, Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the attack here. He starts by giving away 5 runs here. Bumrah is a genuine wicket-taker for India, a couple of wickets for India can completely kill the game

20:53 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal concedes 5 runs in the over, the required run rate continues to rise. At some stage Australia will have to step on the pedal here and go for the big shots. Australia are 99/1 after 20 overs

20:50 (IST)
20:48 (IST)

BIG UPDATE: Shikhar Dhawan will not take the field due to a finger injury. We will await for further updates and whether he will be available for the next game or not

20:46 (IST)

Chahal concedes 8 runs in the over, really sharp cricket from Australia. They are running fast between the wickets to make up for lack of boundaries at this stage of the game. Australia are right now 87/1 after 18 overs

20:42 (IST)

Australia again doing a fine rebuilding job here, they are bowling extremely well at the moment. The pressure firmly on Australia at the moment, Yuzvendra Chahal yet to come into the game here!

20:36 (IST)

Hardik Pandya concedes eight runs in the over, he bowls a no ball which goes for a boundary but then does well to come back and concede only 3 more runs in the over. Australia are 75/1 after 16 overs here

20:30 (IST)

Steve Smith has come out to join David Warner here, important for Australia that these two stay and build a partnership rather than throwing their wicket away. Its probably the most important partnership for Australia, two big match winners! Australia are 67/1 after 15 overs

20:24 (IST)

WICKET! That's the first one, run out accounts for captain Aaron Finch. He isn't happy at all, looks like it was Warner's call as they ran on Kedar Jadhav's throw but that was simply superb from the Indian. Accurate throw and Hardik does the rest. Finch departs for 36 and Australia are 61/1

20:20 (IST)

After that initial slow start, Australia are actually going well. The run rate is almost 5 at the moment and required run rate is below 8, so well under control at the moment. Australia are now 59/0 after 13 overs

20:16 (IST)
20:12 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now, excellent over from him as he concedes only 4 runs . The spinners will play a very important role here, will also be interesting to see how Australia approach them! Aus are 52/0 after 11 overs.

20:09 (IST)

This is the over then, it gives Australia some sort of momentum. Warner first finds the boundary after picking one from his pads, then Finch pulls one for a maximum before ending the over with two boundaries. Australia are 48/0 after 10 overs

20:04 (IST)

Runs coming only in 1s and 2s at the moment for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 5 overs here and given away only 12 runs. That's some bowling from the Indian speedster. Australia are 29/0 after 9 overs

20:00 (IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he concedes only 5 runs from his 1st over. Tight bowling from India, all the bowlers are chipping in and that's a good sign for India so far. Australia are 24/0 after 8 overs

19:54 (IST)

Finch was gone there! Kohli misses by an inch. India continuously piling on the pressure here with continuous dot balls. Finch is sent back but he is already half-way down. Kohli though misses, Finch survives! Australia are 19/0 after 7 overs

19:49 (IST)

Maiden from Bumrah! Warner playing a couple of yards in front of the crease and taking a fourth stump guard here. Very interesting this battle between Bumrah and David Warner here.Two of the world's best at display! Aus are 18/0 after 3 overs

19:46 (IST)
19:44 (IST)

India's fielding certainly seems to be up for the challenge. Again just 1 wide in the over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of over is a maiden. Australia are now 18/0 after 5 overs.

19:39 (IST)

FOUR! Bumrah strays onto the pads here, Finch uses the pace of the ball to whip it behind square for a boundary. That should give the Aussie captain some confidence going ahead. Australia are 17/0 after 4 overs.

19:35 (IST)

Excellent start this from India, on the money from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he concedes only 2 runs. Certainly some early swing here for the Indian bowlers. Australia also not taking many risks at this stage. They are 10/0 after 3 overs.

19:29 (IST)

DRAMA! Inside edge from David Warner and it crashes onto the stumps but not hard enough. Bails though refuse to come off the groove! Warner survives a really close call here. To rub salt into the wounds, next ball goes for a boundary!

19:27 (IST)

Great first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the money right from the first ball. Finch plays a shot straight down the ground which hits the stumps. Australia are now 3/0 after the 1st over.

19:22 (IST)
19:17 (IST)

India post 352/5

This is now India's 4th highest team total in the WC

18:51 (IST)

INDIA SCORE 352: And Rahul ends the innings with a classy four. This is an excellent show by the Indians to reach 352/5 in their fifty overs. Kohli, Pandya and Dhawan took India to this humoungous total. 

Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Chahal Removes Warner

Follow India vs Australia Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match through our live blog. India vs Australia in the Cricket World Cup is being played today (June 9) (Sunday) and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is being played at Kennington Oval in London.: Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 9 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (IND vs AUS live)

India will be looking to register their second win while Australia will look for their third win and to move at top spot in Points table. Currently India are at seventh position while Australia are at third.

PREVIEW: Finally, we can focus on the real deal. A wet, dull and gloomy Friday cancelled training sessions and saw off-the-field non-news grabbing headlines and being blown out of proportion. Fortunately, all that changed on Saturday, the eve of the India - Australia clash at the Oval. The sun was out, the forecast improved, and the teams were back in training. That's how it should be, for Sunday will see two fierce rivals with rich historical, and recent, rivalry take on each other. Australia have had the better of the two in World Cup history - the broadcasters too are marketing the game on those lines - but the contest couldn't be more even now. India are ranked higher in ODIs after a consistent run over the last two years. Australia, who seemed down and out last year, have lifted their game right in time for the World Cup. The see-saw fortunes have been on display this year. India defeated Australia in Australia. Australia defeated India in India. Both sides are unbeaten in this World Cup, with Australia playing two and India one. In fact, Australia have won their last 10 ODIs.

India identified their best combination in the very first game, and in the process set themselves a template. Early wickets with the new ball, check. Spinners among the wickets in the middle overs, check. Pacers back in action in the death, check. Top order batsman batting through, check. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma - all up and running early. Such victories early in the tournament are bound to make the side confident about their game plan. Australia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a hard-fought win. They were 38 for 4 - bounced out by the big West Indian pacers - before Steve Smith's experience and Nathan Coulter-Nile's adventurous knock bailed them out. They were under pressure in the defence too, but Mitchell Starc's five-for ensured a close win. Such victories early in the tournament will lift spirits in the side. As cliched as it sounds, how the teams begin in the game could well decide the end. Australia got away against West Indies after a poor start but that's unlikely against India. West Indies didn't have spinners to strike in the middle overs. India have Kuldeep and Chahal, who both have had success against Australia in the past. But flip it around, and things look bright for Australia. If they can negotiate Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are known to attack India's spin duo. Australia score quicker off Chahal and Kuldeep than any other side, but whether they can do that with both operating in tandem is to be seen.

India too can ill-afford to have a poor start, for they have some middle order concerns. The small target set by South Africa meant their middle order wasn't tested, but that could come into play against Australia. Fortunately for them, their key players in the top order have terrific records against Australia. Rohit's average against Australia is 61.87, around 12 more than his career average. Between Virat Kohli and Rohit, there are 15 centuries against Australia with the captain scoring eight of those. But not many of those have come when both Starc and Pat Cummins have operated together, and that's what makes the battle hard to call. The pitch for the game is the same as the one used in the tournament opener between New Zealand and Bangladesh which saw spinners enjoying success. The fact that it was covered due to steady rain on Friday would have made it damp, but the grass was largely shaven off 24 hours before the game. For all the talk around pacers from both sides, we could see plenty of cutters and slowers ones like in the tournament opener. If that's the case, India's bowling attack could be better equipped to exploit conditions. It's unlikely that either side will make changes to their winning combination, although Australia's top order had a wobble. A few months earlier, India would have gone into the game as clear favourites. But Australia's resurgence since the tour of India makes this a tough game to call. The last week has seen a few close games spicing up the World Cup after a slow start, and the India - Australia clash could only make it better.

Possible XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

CricketNext

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

