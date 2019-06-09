starts in
Match 14:IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

9 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bumrah's Twin Strikes Bring India Closer to Win

Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 11:04 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

23:04 (IST)

Carey started the 48th over with a cracking pull shot that found the boundary past Virat Kohli, before he and Mitchell Starc added five more runs by rotating the strike through the over. That's not enough at this stage as Sourav Ganguly puts it. Australia are 309/8 after 48 overs and need 44 runs from 12 balls.

23:01 (IST)

50! Alex Carey trying his best to keep the chase alive has completed his half-century with a single of Bhuvneshwar after smacking him for a boundary of the previous ball. Can he lead the late charge? 

22:59 (IST)

OUT: Bumrah has struck again and taken his third wicket of the day. Pat Cummins looking to flay him through the covers edges it and MS Dhoni has no trouble taking that catch. India almost at the finish line now.

22:58 (IST)

A more expensive over from Bumrah in the 47th which is a rarity. New man Pat Cummins cracked it through point to pick up a boundary before adding three more runs from the next two deliveries. Carey, his partner, also went looking for the big hits but Bumrah bounced back to arrest the flow of runs with variations and eventually had Cummins dismissed off the last ball. Australia are 300/8 after 47. 

22:55 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end has also kept things relatively silent and gave away only seven runs, making it more difficult for the Australians in the last four overs. Carey once again managed to find a boundary with an inside out shot but three more singles other than that means Australia still staying well behind the required run-rate. Australia are 291/7 after 46. 

22:50 (IST)

Just the kind of over India wanted from their premier bowler Bumrah. He's conceded just the six runs which included a boundary to Alex Carey, but that apart the bowler was in full control through and through, using his variations to good effect. Australia are 284/7 after 45 overs.

22:48 (IST)

WICKET: Jasprit Bumrah has struck a very crucial blow here at The Oval. Nathan Coulter-Nile looking to really up the ante with a big shot towards long-on is caught out by Virat Kohli. Australia have lost their seventh wicket and are crumbling under pressure.

22:42 (IST)

Carey is certainly striking the ball well here and doens't seem to be giving up anytime soon here. Again picks Pandya's slower ball and hits it towards long on for a boundary. 9 runs from the over and Australia are 278/6.

22:37 (IST)

Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile have a really big task ahead of them here. Almost impossible one can say, but Carey is not giving anytime soon. He has picked a four and followed that by a 2 and then a maximum!

22:28 (IST)

WICKET! That's the game it looks like for India. Maxwell hits it in the air and it gets the height but not the distance. Ravindra Jadeja - who is a sensational fielder - pounces on the ball like a cheetah and takes a stunning catch. Maxwell departs for 14-ball 28 and Australia are 244/6

22:23 (IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes again, Stoinis departs second ball. The ball skids and stays a bit low there. Stoinis is too late to react and sees the ball clatter onto the off-stump. This time the bails also come off! Stoinis departs for a duck and India take charge. Australia are 238/4

22:21 (IST)

WICKET! Steve Smith departs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the breakthrough for India. The ball stays a bit low there and wraps Smith on the pads. Umpire Ian Gould says not out but India immediately want a review here. Its referred upstairs and indeed, three reds and umpire is forced to change his decision. Smith departs for 69 and Australia are 238/4

22:16 (IST)

Now Bumrah going for runs! Steve Smith picks a couple of boundaries in the over and Maxwell also hits one over mid-wicket for a boundary, 13 runs from that over! Bumrah usually doesn't go for runs and this will certainly worry Kohli. Australia require 118 from 11 overs here

22:11 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 15 runs in the over there, Glenn Maxwell starting in 5th gear here. Taking the attack to Australia straight away here! Australia move onto 222/3 and need 131 from 12 overs here

22:09 (IST)

Glenn Maxwell has come out to join Steve Smith in the middle here. He greets Bhuvneshwar Kumar with back-to-back boundaries here. That will certainly pile the pressure on India. Tough job for Australia here but certainly not impossible!

22:03 (IST)

WICKET! This was always going to happen, Australia being forced to go for their shots here. Couple of dot balls and after that Khawaja attempts the ramp shot here, sees it clatter the top of leg-stump. In fact he played it onto his stumps there! Really difficult to do that against someone of the quality of Bumrah! Khawaja departs for 42 and Australia are 202/3

22:00 (IST)

Khawaja takes the matter into his own hands here, targets Kuldeep Yadav and the spinner travels the distance over mid-wicket. Then a boundary in the same region and Australia are now 201/2 after 36 overs. 14 runs coming from Kuldeep's that over

21:57 (IST)

Pandya using the short ball well here, but that's one too many short balls you feel. Khawaja picks one and pulls it away for a boundary. Despite that only seven runs in the over, and good news for India is they are done with the fifth bowler. Pandya and Jadhav have bowled 10 overs combined.

21:51 (IST)

50! Steve Smith completes his half-century, but still a lot to do here for the former Australian captain. Not his most fluent innings ever, but much needed for his team. Can he continue this job here, Australia are 180/2 after 34 overs here

21:46 (IST)

Khwaja is leading the surge here for Australia, picks another boundary by sweeping the ball. Still, the runs in the over are below the required rate. Australia are currently 172/2 after 33 overs

21:42 (IST)

Swept away for a boundary! Khawaja goes down on one knee and sweeps it for a boundary. But despite that, the run rate continues to rise for Australia. Despite the boundary only six runs in the over. Australia are 166/2

21:36 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here, he concedes only 2 runs in the over. Australia are making it tougher and tougher for themselves here, the required rate already up to 10 for the Aussies! 1s and 2s won't do here!

21:30 (IST)

Superb fielding effort by KL Rahul, he dives and stops the ball one-handed from going to the boundary! Such efforts certainly help in the long run as far as the team are concerned!

21:25 (IST)

Chahal concedes only 5 runs in his over here, Australia happy to rotate strike at the moment. Interesting tactics to say the least, they might just be leaving a bit too much for Maxwell and co. in the end!

21:22 (IST)

Usman Khawaja has come out to join Steve Smith. Interesting here from Australia, they could have maybe sent in a Maxwell or a Coulter-Nile for some pinch hitting. Australia are 142/2

21:19 (IST)

Warner gets out on 56 (84)

1st time now that he is dismissed by a spinner after 4 ODI innings
3rd consecutive time against India now that he has been dismissed by a spinner
This innings of 66.67 strike rate is now his slowest 50+ score in ODIs

21:15 (IST)

WICKET! Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2

21:11 (IST)

Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!

Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bumrah's Twin Strikes Bring India Closer to Win

Follow India vs Australia Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match through our live blog. India vs Australia in the Cricket World Cup is being played today (June 9) (Sunday) and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is being played at Kennington Oval in London.: Carey started the 48th over with a cracking pull shot that found the boundary past Virat Kohli, before he and Mitchell Starc added five more runs by rotating the strike through the over. That's not enough at this stage as Sourav Ganguly puts it. Australia are 309/8 after 48 overs and need 44 runs from 12 balls.

India will be looking to register their second win while Australia will look for their third win and to move at top spot in Points table. Currently India are at seventh position while Australia are at third.

PREVIEW: Finally, we can focus on the real deal. A wet, dull and gloomy Friday cancelled training sessions and saw off-the-field non-news grabbing headlines and being blown out of proportion. Fortunately, all that changed on Saturday, the eve of the India - Australia clash at the Oval. The sun was out, the forecast improved, and the teams were back in training. That's how it should be, for Sunday will see two fierce rivals with rich historical, and recent, rivalry take on each other. Australia have had the better of the two in World Cup history - the broadcasters too are marketing the game on those lines - but the contest couldn't be more even now. India are ranked higher in ODIs after a consistent run over the last two years. Australia, who seemed down and out last year, have lifted their game right in time for the World Cup. The see-saw fortunes have been on display this year. India defeated Australia in Australia. Australia defeated India in India. Both sides are unbeaten in this World Cup, with Australia playing two and India one. In fact, Australia have won their last 10 ODIs.

India identified their best combination in the very first game, and in the process set themselves a template. Early wickets with the new ball, check. Spinners among the wickets in the middle overs, check. Pacers back in action in the death, check. Top order batsman batting through, check. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma - all up and running early. Such victories early in the tournament are bound to make the side confident about their game plan. Australia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a hard-fought win. They were 38 for 4 - bounced out by the big West Indian pacers - before Steve Smith's experience and Nathan Coulter-Nile's adventurous knock bailed them out. They were under pressure in the defence too, but Mitchell Starc's five-for ensured a close win. Such victories early in the tournament will lift spirits in the side. As cliched as it sounds, how the teams begin in the game could well decide the end. Australia got away against West Indies after a poor start but that's unlikely against India. West Indies didn't have spinners to strike in the middle overs. India have Kuldeep and Chahal, who both have had success against Australia in the past. But flip it around, and things look bright for Australia. If they can negotiate Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are known to attack India's spin duo. Australia score quicker off Chahal and Kuldeep than any other side, but whether they can do that with both operating in tandem is to be seen.

India too can ill-afford to have a poor start, for they have some middle order concerns. The small target set by South Africa meant their middle order wasn't tested, but that could come into play against Australia. Fortunately for them, their key players in the top order have terrific records against Australia. Rohit's average against Australia is 61.87, around 12 more than his career average. Between Virat Kohli and Rohit, there are 15 centuries against Australia with the captain scoring eight of those. But not many of those have come when both Starc and Pat Cummins have operated together, and that's what makes the battle hard to call. The pitch for the game is the same as the one used in the tournament opener between New Zealand and Bangladesh which saw spinners enjoying success. The fact that it was covered due to steady rain on Friday would have made it damp, but the grass was largely shaven off 24 hours before the game. For all the talk around pacers from both sides, we could see plenty of cutters and slowers ones like in the tournament opener. If that's the case, India's bowling attack could be better equipped to exploit conditions. It's unlikely that either side will make changes to their winning combination, although Australia's top order had a wobble. A few months earlier, India would have gone into the game as clear favourites. But Australia's resurgence since the tour of India makes this a tough game to call. The last week has seen a few close games spicing up the World Cup after a slow start, and the India - Australia clash could only make it better.

Possible XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

cricket scoreCricket World Cup 2019ICC cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019Ind vs AusIndia vs Australia 2019india vs australia live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive score india vs australiashikhar dhawan
Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
