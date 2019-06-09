Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bumrah's Twin Strikes Bring India Closer to Win

50! Alex Carey trying his best to keep the chase alive has completed his half-century with a single of Bhuvneshwar after smacking him for a boundary of the previous ball. Can he lead the late charge?
22:59 (IST)
OUT: Bumrah has struck again and taken his third wicket of the day. Pat Cummins looking to flay him through the covers edges it and MS Dhoni has no trouble taking that catch. India almost at the finish line now.
22:48 (IST)
WICKET: Jasprit Bumrah has struck a very crucial blow here at The Oval. Nathan Coulter-Nile looking to really up the ante with a big shot towards long-on is caught out by Virat Kohli. Australia have lost their seventh wicket and are crumbling under pressure.
22:28 (IST)
WICKET! That's the game it looks like for India. Maxwell hits it in the air and it gets the height but not the distance. Ravindra Jadeja - who is a sensational fielder - pounces on the ball like a cheetah and takes a stunning catch. Maxwell departs for 14-ball 28 and Australia are 244/6
22:23 (IST)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes again, Stoinis departs second ball. The ball skids and stays a bit low there. Stoinis is too late to react and sees the ball clatter onto the off-stump. This time the bails also come off! Stoinis departs for a duck and India take charge. Australia are 238/4
22:21 (IST)
WICKET! Steve Smith departs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the breakthrough for India. The ball stays a bit low there and wraps Smith on the pads. Umpire Ian Gould says not out but India immediately want a review here. Its referred upstairs and indeed, three reds and umpire is forced to change his decision. Smith departs for 69 and Australia are 238/4
22:03 (IST)
WICKET! This was always going to happen, Australia being forced to go for their shots here. Couple of dot balls and after that Khawaja attempts the ramp shot here, sees it clatter the top of leg-stump. In fact he played it onto his stumps there! Really difficult to do that against someone of the quality of Bumrah! Khawaja departs for 42 and Australia are 202/3
21:51 (IST)
50! Steve Smith completes his half-century, but still a lot to do here for the former Australian captain. Not his most fluent innings ever, but much needed for his team. Can he continue this job here, Australia are 180/2 after 34 overs here
21:15 (IST)
WICKET! Warner's scratchy innings comes to an end. He charges down to Chahal and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket boundary, but its taken in the deep by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner departs for 84-ball 56 and Australia are 133/2
23:04 (IST)
Carey started the 48th over with a cracking pull shot that found the boundary past Virat Kohli, before he and Mitchell Starc added five more runs by rotating the strike through the over. That's not enough at this stage as Sourav Ganguly puts it. Australia are 309/8 after 48 overs and need 44 runs from 12 balls.
23:01 (IST)
22:58 (IST)
A more expensive over from Bumrah in the 47th which is a rarity. New man Pat Cummins cracked it through point to pick up a boundary before adding three more runs from the next two deliveries. Carey, his partner, also went looking for the big hits but Bumrah bounced back to arrest the flow of runs with variations and eventually had Cummins dismissed off the last ball. Australia are 300/8 after 47.
22:55 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end has also kept things relatively silent and gave away only seven runs, making it more difficult for the Australians in the last four overs. Carey once again managed to find a boundary with an inside out shot but three more singles other than that means Australia still staying well behind the required run-rate. Australia are 291/7 after 46.
22:50 (IST)
Just the kind of over India wanted from their premier bowler Bumrah. He's conceded just the six runs which included a boundary to Alex Carey, but that apart the bowler was in full control through and through, using his variations to good effect. Australia are 284/7 after 45 overs.
22:48 (IST)
22:42 (IST)
Carey is certainly striking the ball well here and doens't seem to be giving up anytime soon here. Again picks Pandya's slower ball and hits it towards long on for a boundary. 9 runs from the over and Australia are 278/6.
22:37 (IST)
Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile have a really big task ahead of them here. Almost impossible one can say, but Carey is not giving anytime soon. He has picked a four and followed that by a 2 and then a maximum!
22:33 (IST)
Reminder: India have lost just 2 out of 18 games in three World Cups this decade - a group match vs South Africa in Nagpur and a semi-final vs Australia in Sydney. #CWC19
22:23 (IST)
22:21 (IST)
22:16 (IST)
Now Bumrah going for runs! Steve Smith picks a couple of boundaries in the over and Maxwell also hits one over mid-wicket for a boundary, 13 runs from that over! Bumrah usually doesn't go for runs and this will certainly worry Kohli. Australia require 118 from 11 overs here
22:11 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 15 runs in the over there, Glenn Maxwell starting in 5th gear here. Taking the attack to Australia straight away here! Australia move onto 222/3 and need 131 from 12 overs here
22:09 (IST)
Glenn Maxwell has come out to join Steve Smith in the middle here. He greets Bhuvneshwar Kumar with back-to-back boundaries here. That will certainly pile the pressure on India. Tough job for Australia here but certainly not impossible!
22:03 (IST)
22:00 (IST)
Khawaja takes the matter into his own hands here, targets Kuldeep Yadav and the spinner travels the distance over mid-wicket. Then a boundary in the same region and Australia are now 201/2 after 36 overs. 14 runs coming from Kuldeep's that over
21:57 (IST)
Pandya using the short ball well here, but that's one too many short balls you feel. Khawaja picks one and pulls it away for a boundary. Despite that only seven runs in the over, and good news for India is they are done with the fifth bowler. Pandya and Jadhav have bowled 10 overs combined.
21:51 (IST)
Khwaja is leading the surge here for Australia, picks another boundary by sweeping the ball. Still, the runs in the over are below the required rate. Australia are currently 172/2 after 33 overs
21:42 (IST)
Swept away for a boundary! Khawaja goes down on one knee and sweeps it for a boundary. But despite that, the run rate continues to rise for Australia. Despite the boundary only six runs in the over. Australia are 166/2
21:36 (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here, he concedes only 2 runs in the over. Australia are making it tougher and tougher for themselves here, the required rate already up to 10 for the Aussies! 1s and 2s won't do here!
21:30 (IST)
Superb fielding effort by KL Rahul, he dives and stops the ball one-handed from going to the boundary! Such efforts certainly help in the long run as far as the team are concerned!
21:25 (IST)
Chahal concedes only 5 runs in his over here, Australia happy to rotate strike at the moment. Interesting tactics to say the least, they might just be leaving a bit too much for Maxwell and co. in the end!
21:22 (IST)
Usman Khawaja has come out to join Steve Smith. Interesting here from Australia, they could have maybe sent in a Maxwell or a Coulter-Nile for some pinch hitting. Australia are 142/2
21:19 (IST)
Warner gets out on 56 (84)
1st time now that he is dismissed by a spinner after 4 ODI innings
3rd consecutive time against India now that he has been dismissed by a spinner
This innings of 66.67 strike rate is now his slowest 50+ score in ODIs
21:15 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!
Live Score, India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Bumrah's Twin Strikes Bring India Closer to Win
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
23:04 (IST)
Carey started the 48th over with a cracking pull shot that found the boundary past Virat Kohli, before he and Mitchell Starc added five more runs by rotating the strike through the over. That's not enough at this stage as Sourav Ganguly puts it. Australia are 309/8 after 48 overs and need 44 runs from 12 balls.
23:01 (IST)
22:59 (IST)
22:58 (IST)
A more expensive over from Bumrah in the 47th which is a rarity. New man Pat Cummins cracked it through point to pick up a boundary before adding three more runs from the next two deliveries. Carey, his partner, also went looking for the big hits but Bumrah bounced back to arrest the flow of runs with variations and eventually had Cummins dismissed off the last ball. Australia are 300/8 after 47.
22:55 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end has also kept things relatively silent and gave away only seven runs, making it more difficult for the Australians in the last four overs. Carey once again managed to find a boundary with an inside out shot but three more singles other than that means Australia still staying well behind the required run-rate. Australia are 291/7 after 46.
22:50 (IST)
Just the kind of over India wanted from their premier bowler Bumrah. He's conceded just the six runs which included a boundary to Alex Carey, but that apart the bowler was in full control through and through, using his variations to good effect. Australia are 284/7 after 45 overs.
22:48 (IST)
22:42 (IST)
Carey is certainly striking the ball well here and doens't seem to be giving up anytime soon here. Again picks Pandya's slower ball and hits it towards long on for a boundary. 9 runs from the over and Australia are 278/6.
22:37 (IST)
Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile have a really big task ahead of them here. Almost impossible one can say, but Carey is not giving anytime soon. He has picked a four and followed that by a 2 and then a maximum!
22:33 (IST)
22:28 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
22:21 (IST)
22:16 (IST)
Now Bumrah going for runs! Steve Smith picks a couple of boundaries in the over and Maxwell also hits one over mid-wicket for a boundary, 13 runs from that over! Bumrah usually doesn't go for runs and this will certainly worry Kohli. Australia require 118 from 11 overs here
22:11 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 15 runs in the over there, Glenn Maxwell starting in 5th gear here. Taking the attack to Australia straight away here! Australia move onto 222/3 and need 131 from 12 overs here
22:09 (IST)
Glenn Maxwell has come out to join Steve Smith in the middle here. He greets Bhuvneshwar Kumar with back-to-back boundaries here. That will certainly pile the pressure on India. Tough job for Australia here but certainly not impossible!
22:03 (IST)
22:00 (IST)
Khawaja takes the matter into his own hands here, targets Kuldeep Yadav and the spinner travels the distance over mid-wicket. Then a boundary in the same region and Australia are now 201/2 after 36 overs. 14 runs coming from Kuldeep's that over
21:57 (IST)
Pandya using the short ball well here, but that's one too many short balls you feel. Khawaja picks one and pulls it away for a boundary. Despite that only seven runs in the over, and good news for India is they are done with the fifth bowler. Pandya and Jadhav have bowled 10 overs combined.
21:51 (IST)
21:49 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
Khwaja is leading the surge here for Australia, picks another boundary by sweeping the ball. Still, the runs in the over are below the required rate. Australia are currently 172/2 after 33 overs
21:42 (IST)
Swept away for a boundary! Khawaja goes down on one knee and sweeps it for a boundary. But despite that, the run rate continues to rise for Australia. Despite the boundary only six runs in the over. Australia are 166/2
21:36 (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here, he concedes only 2 runs in the over. Australia are making it tougher and tougher for themselves here, the required rate already up to 10 for the Aussies! 1s and 2s won't do here!
21:30 (IST)
Superb fielding effort by KL Rahul, he dives and stops the ball one-handed from going to the boundary! Such efforts certainly help in the long run as far as the team are concerned!
21:25 (IST)
Chahal concedes only 5 runs in his over here, Australia happy to rotate strike at the moment. Interesting tactics to say the least, they might just be leaving a bit too much for Maxwell and co. in the end!
21:22 (IST)
Usman Khawaja has come out to join Steve Smith. Interesting here from Australia, they could have maybe sent in a Maxwell or a Coulter-Nile for some pinch hitting. Australia are 142/2
21:19 (IST)
Warner gets out on 56 (84)
1st time now that he is dismissed by a spinner after 4 ODI innings
3rd consecutive time against India now that he has been dismissed by a spinner
This innings of 66.67 strike rate is now his slowest 50+ score in ODIs
21:15 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
Excellent fielding from Kuldeep in the deep there, the problem for Kohli is the fifth bowler here. India have to get out 10 overs from Hardik-Jadhav combination here. Right now they have bowled 7 overs and conceded 57 runs!
