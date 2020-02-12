OUT! Perry has to depart now and she's gone for just 1. Meanwhile Mooney brings up her half-century. We are in for an interesting final four overs of this innings.
09:16 (IST)
OUT! Radha Yadav gets the breakthrough and it's Meg Lanning who has to walk. Just the breakthrough India needed although with Ellyse Perry the next person in, India will need to stay vigilant and hunt for more wickets.
09:06 (IST)
FOUR! Lanning is looking for at least one boundary an over to keep the scoring rate healthy. Here she gets one off Radha Yadav, dispatching her to deep square leg. 10 runs come off the over. India need a wicket. At least.
09:02 (IST)
FOUR! Shikha Pandey comes in to bowl her final over and Mooney greets her by hitting her for a four towards deep mid-wicket. The boundary is followed by more smart running as Australia take 9 runs off the over.
08:57 (IST)
SIX! Lanning takes on Reddy and manages to launch one over the ropes at the backward square leg region. Some good running through the over sees the hosts take 12 runs off the over.
08:52 (IST)
We are halfway through the innings now and Australia are in a decent position at 65-2. They have lost only two wickets and if these two can continue on for another 4-5 overs they can accelerate at the death.
09:13 (IST)
Move over, zing bails. Fielders have a new menace when it comes to hitting the stumps!
Live Score, India vs Australia, Women's T20 Tri-series Final at Melbourne: AUS Lose Four, IND in Control
Catch live cricket score and live action of the women's T20 tri-series final between India and Australia at Melbourne.
