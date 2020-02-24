Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Arundhati Gets Khatun

WICKET! Khatun looks to up the ante and falls in the process. Arundhati Reddy strikes in her first over. Slow and full outside off, she slogs and miscues it to cover. Bangladesh 44/2 in 8 overs.
18:42 (IST)
End of Power Play, Bangladesh are 33 for 1. Need some quick runs, India in search of wickets.
18:38 (IST)
10 runs from the last two overs, bowled by Pandey and Gayakwad. Bangladesh steadying their ship, India need to break the stand.
18:31 (IST)
Three boundaries and a drop catch in that action packed over from Deepti. Murshida Khatun is counter-attacking, was nearly dismissed but Shafali couldn't hold on to a tough catch.
18:26 (IST)
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Sultana. Slow ball outside off, Sultana looks to go over the off side but can hit it only as far as extra cover. Bangladesh 5/1.
18:04 (IST)
Jahanara Alam bowls the final over and starts it with a dot. Veda swings hard at the second ball but only gets one leg-byes. There was an LBW shout and Bangladesh review but impact is outside the line of off stump and Veda survives. Shikha then goes for a big shot and finds the fielder at sweeper cover who pits down a simple catch; two runs taken. Shikha's attempt at an improvised paddle sweep yields a dot and she survives a run-out call too; the 'keeper did well to hit the stumps. She gets a single off the next ball, with her lofted shot taking a bounce before going to long-off. Single off the final ball ensures India finish at 142-6.
17:59 (IST)
FOUR! Veda manages another boundary in the penultimate over and India get 9 runs off it. They are closing in on that 150-run mark. Can they get that in the final over?
17:54 (IST)
THREE FOURS! There remains some fight in India just yet. Veda goes for a sweep and gets a boundary backward of square. She then goes for an inside-out shot over covers and manages to dissect the fielders in the deep. Ends the over with another sweep towards deep square leg.
17:49 (IST)
OUT! Another mix-up while running, another run-out. This is a disaster. Both Deepti and Veda Krishnamurthy get to the non-striker's end at the same time but it is the latter who makes her ground first. India are crumbling.
17:43 (IST)
OUT! The pressure gets to India. Richa Ghosh goes for a big shot in the first ball of the 17th over but only finds the fielder at long-on. Exactly what India didn't need at this stage. They are now 5 down.
17:29 (IST)
OUT! Some poor calling between the batsmen means Jemimah has to walk. She plays one straight to the fielder and rushes but is sent back. The throw is a bit off but the 'keeper does well.
17:15 (IST)
OUT! Panna Ghosh gets the big wicket of Harmanpreet. The over had started well with Rodrigues getting a boundary. However, the Indian skipper plays a tame shot straight to point and has to walk back.
16:58 (IST)
SIX AND OUT! Shafali has to walk. She begins the fifth over by hitting Panna Ghosh for a six before playing out a dot. She goes for a big shot again thereafter but is caught by Shamima Sultana, who had to juggle the ball a couple of times before completing the catch.
16:54 (IST)
The first bowling change is made as left-arm orthodox spinner Nahida Akter is brought into the attack, perhaps due to how much joy Shafali had against Alam. The ploy works to begin with as India manage only two runs off the first four balls. However Jemimah changes that in the next delivery as she charges down the ground and slams a six to long-off with a classy shot! 8 runs come off the over.
16:46 (IST)
SIX, FOUR, FOUR! Shafali is dealing in boundaries. Never mind that India lost a wicket, she absolutely creams one over the long-off boundary for her third six of the match thus far. Follows that with a boundary with a lofted shot that goes over mid-off and runs away to the ropes. She then runs two before heaving and missing at a slower ball. Ends the over with a lofted shot straight down the ground that goes for four.
16:40 (IST)
OUT! Off-spinner Salma Khatun shares the new ball with Alam and she gets an early wicket. She starts with giving away a single to Bhatia before Shafali slams her second six of the match over long-on! This is followed by a dot and another single. Bhatia charged down the ground but is completely foxed and the keeper completes an easy stumping.
16:37 (IST)
SIX! Shafali wastes no time. Taniya started the innings by playing out two balls before taking a single. Shafali plays out the first ball before heaving a massive shot over deep extra cover. Good start for India.
18:51 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
Sedate start for Bangladesh, just three from the first over.
18:19 (IST)
All set for the chase. India start with the spin of Deepti Sharma once again.
18:04 (IST)
17:42 (IST)
Another good over from Nahida and India will need to do quite the job in the remaining four overs. Only 4 came off the 16th over and one gets the feeling that India are getting a bit frustrated.
17:37 (IST)
Can Bangladesh continue to apply the squeeze?
"Aaj kal pair zameen pe tikte hi nahi"...and we don't blame the Bangla 🐯🐯 after those dismissals!
17:26 (IST)
Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun now comes into the attack and her first over continues to build pressure on the Indians. Only four runs come off the over. It will be interesting to see how the Indians compensate for this in the death.
17:22 (IST)
The last two overs have been quiet ones for India. Five came off the 11th over and only four came off the 12th. Jemimah knows she will likely have to bat deep now and is thus not willing to take any risks. Neither is Deepti Sharma.
17:19 (IST)
Indian fans showing their support in the best ways.
17:10 (IST)
Another bowling change now as leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed now comes into the attack. Jemimah starts the over with a single before Harmanpreet plays out a dot ball then takes a single herself with a shot towards long-on. Good over for Bangladesh, this. Only 3 runs came off it after Jemimah ends the over with another single.
17:07 (IST)
Rodrigues starts the seventh over with a boundary that owed more to the fielder at long-on making a rookie mistake and letting the ball through. Overall another decent over for the Indians as they got 7 runs off it.
17:03 (IST)
Nahida comes on for her second over and starts by giving away a single to Jemimah. Harmanpreet plays a lovely late cut to get a boundary and maintain the scoring rate. India take 7 runs from the over.
16:58 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
The first bowling change is made as left-arm orthodox spinner Nahida Akter is brought into the attack, perhaps due to how much joy Shafali had against Alam. The ploy works to begin with as India manage only two runs off the first four balls. However Jemimah changes that in the next delivery as she charges down the ground and slams a six to long-off with a classy shot! 8 runs come off the over.
16:51 (IST)
The fourth over was a relatively quiet one. Jemimah plays out two dots against Khatun before taking a single with a shot towards cover-point. Shafali then gets another single with a shot towards mid-wicket. Jemimah runs another single before Shafali ends the over with a double.
16:46 (IST)
16:40 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
National anthems are done and the match is about to get underway. India openers Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia are out in the middle. Jahanara Alam has the new ball in her hand.
16:27 (IST)
Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year. Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun, their most experience player, can also chip in with both bat and ball.
Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
India women vs Bangladesh women live score and latest update of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match
India Women vs Bangladesh Women (T20)
LIVE
INDW vs BANW Cricket Scorecard (T20)
Match 6, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 24 February, 2020
India Women
142/6
(20.0) RR 7.1
Bangladesh Women
44/2
(8.1) RR 5.38
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
18:51 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun now comes into the attack and her first over continues to build pressure on the Indians. Only four runs come off the over. It will be interesting to see how the Indians compensate for this in the death.
17:22 (IST)
The last two overs have been quiet ones for India. Five came off the 11th over and only four came off the 12th. Jemimah knows she will likely have to bat deep now and is thus not willing to take any risks. Neither is Deepti Sharma.
17:19 (IST)
Indian fans showing their support in the best ways.
17:15 (IST)
17:10 (IST)
Another bowling change now as leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed now comes into the attack. Jemimah starts the over with a single before Harmanpreet plays out a dot ball then takes a single herself with a shot towards long-on. Good over for Bangladesh, this. Only 3 runs came off it after Jemimah ends the over with another single.
17:07 (IST)
Rodrigues starts the seventh over with a boundary that owed more to the fielder at long-on making a rookie mistake and letting the ball through. Overall another decent over for the Indians as they got 7 runs off it.
17:03 (IST)
Nahida comes on for her second over and starts by giving away a single to Jemimah. Harmanpreet plays a lovely late cut to get a boundary and maintain the scoring rate. India take 7 runs from the over.
16:58 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
The fourth over was a relatively quiet one. Jemimah plays out two dots against Khatun before taking a single with a shot towards cover-point. Shafali then gets another single with a shot towards mid-wicket. Jemimah runs another single before Shafali ends the over with a double.
16:46 (IST)
16:40 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
National anthems are done and the match is about to get underway. India openers Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia are out in the middle. Jahanara Alam has the new ball in her hand.
16:27 (IST)
Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year. Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun, their most experience player, can also chip in with both bat and ball.
Team Rankings