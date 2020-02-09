Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Under-19 World Cup Final: Saxena Departs Early

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Final live score and latest update of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 today's match at News18.com that includes ball by ball commentary and latest cricket score.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 9, 2020, 2:05 PM IST

India Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 (YOUTH ODI)

LIVE

IND vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (YOUTH ODI)

Super League Final, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 09 February, 2020

India Under-19

9/1

(7.1) RR 1.25

India Under-19 India Under-19 Captain
v/s
Toss won by Bangladesh Under-19 (decided to field)
Bangladesh Under-19 Bangladesh Under-19 Captain
Bangladesh Under-19

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:02 (IST)

    OUT: There is a change in the bowling as Avishek Das comes into the attack. There is a wicket here as Divyaansh is caught at point. He goes for 2. India are 9/1.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Toss update: Bangladesh have won the coin flip and will field first. "We are going to bowl first. There was rain last night, we are playing three seamers, hope we can do well. It feels very special, it's a long journey for us. We had a goal to play the final and we are here," says Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali at the toss. 

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

14:02 (IST)

OUT: There is a change in the bowling as Avishek Das comes into the attack. There is a wicket here as Divyaansh is caught at point. He goes for 2. India are 9/1.

13:59 (IST)

Sakib is going great guns here. He still hasn't conceded a run here. Indian openers need to find a way to score some runs here. Another over comes to an end as India are struggling at 8/0. 

13:50 (IST)

Sakib is coming up with a great over again. That means it's third maiden of the innings already. India are 4/0 after 4 overs.

13:44 (IST)

Finally India gets off the mark here. Now it looks a bit settled for the Indians. Four runs come from the over as India are 4/0. 

13:40 (IST)

Sakib starts from the other end. They are all fired up. Indians seem to be a bit rattled here. So two maidens in a row for the Bangladeshis. The score still reads 0. 

13:35 (IST)

So the match gets underway. Jaiswal and Divyaansh make their way to the middle. Shoriful starts the first over. And there are a couple of hits and misses. After 1st over India are 0/0. 

13:26 (IST)

Time for national anthems. Proud moment for both the finalists to be standing here. India are looking for their fifth title here.

13:20 (IST)

Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of them in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh have always come up with a fight and fielding coach Sharma expects it would be no different on Sunday. "They are a very good side. There is a lot of mutual respect. I can tell you that," he said.

13:13 (IST)

Heading to the mega event, India colts played about 30-odd games in different part of the world. To get used to the South African conditions, they played a quadrangular series before they played their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka. In the final, India run into Bangladesh, a team which too has reaped the benefits of meticulous planning since their quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition. 

13:09 (IST)

"The fact that we allow a cricketer to play the U-19 World Cup only once is a big reason behind the team's success. While most teams have cricketers who have played in the previous edition," India U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma told PTI from Potchefstroom. "It just goes to show that the system under the visionary leadership of Rahul Dravid (NCA head) is flourishing. Credit to BCCI as well that other teams want to follow our structure." 

13:03 (IST)

Toss update: Bangladesh have won the coin flip and will field first. "We are going to bowl first. There was rain last night, we are playing three seamers, hope we can do well. It feels very special, it's a long journey for us. We had a goal to play the final and we are here," says Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali at the toss. 

12:58 (IST)

Only the exceptionally talented like Shaw and Gill get to realise their dream as the competition is only getting tougher in the ever-improving Indian cricket. India probably is the only side which fields a fresh squad in every U-19 World Cup edition and since there is no dearth of talent and a proper structure is in place, the talent keeps coming up. 

12:48 (IST)

India, who walloped arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, will be playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time. Having said that, success at the U-19 level doesn't guarantee success at the highest level as not all players have the ability to go on and play for India. Some also lose their way like Unmukt Chand did after leading India to the title in 2012. His career promised so much back then but now it has come to a stage where he is struggling to make the eleven in Uttarakhand's Ranji Trophy team, having shifted base from Delhi last year. 

12:44 (IST)

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday's final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing structure the BCCI has developed is working better than any other board in the world.

12:39 (IST)

If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them overnight stars.

12:36 (IST)

Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Under-19 World Cup Final: Saxena Departs Early

India vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Match Latest Update: Sakib is going great guns here. He still hasn't conceded a run here. Indian openers need to find a way to score some runs here. Another over comes to an end as India are struggling at 8/0.

Preview: India will be looking to extend their dominance in Under-19 cricket with a fifth title, while Bangladesh seek maiden silverware in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday.

India, the defending champions, have already won the tournament a record four times. This is the first time Bangladesh are in the final of an U-19 World Cup. This will be India's seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

India are the favourites given their track record and form, but Bangladesh will be no pushovers. Both sides are unbeaten so far; India have reached the final after beating Australia and Pakistan in the two knockout games, while Bangladesh overcame South Africa and New Zealand.

India have been clinical in most games, with batsmen and bowlers all in form. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a century against Pakistan, is the highest run scorer of the tournament with 312 runs from five innings while legspinner Ravi Bishnoi has 13 wickets from five games to be fourth in the list of wicket takers.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi has become a star too, swinging the ball in and bowling yorkers at will to get 11 wickets to his name.

"The fact that we allow a cricketer to play the U-19 World Cup only once is a big reason behind the team's success. While most teams have cricketers who have played in the previous edition," India U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma told PTI from Potchefstroom.

"It just goes to show that the system under the visionary leadership of Rahul Dravid (NCA head) is flourishing. Credit to BCCI as well that other teams want to follow our structure."

India's success is a result of their process. Before the tournament, they played about 30 games in different part of the world. They also played a quadrangular series in South Africa before they played their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh suffered a quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition, but gave India a run for their money in the Asia Cup last year where they lost the final by only five runs.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, with 176 runs from five games including a semifinal century against New Zealand, is Bangladesh's highest scorer of the tournament. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan has 11 wickets to lead their wickets tally. Bangladesh's array of left-arm spinners will provide a test for India.

If they win, it will be a sweet revenge against the sub-continental giants, who have found a way to tame Bangladesh at the senior level in close finals including the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and 2016 World T20.

"We don't want to take unwanted pressure. India is a very good side. We have to play our 'A' game and do well in all three departments. Our fans are very passionate about their cricket. I would want to tell them, keep supporting us," said Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali after semifinal win over New Zealand.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam.

