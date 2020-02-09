India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Under-19 World Cup Final: Saxena Departs Early

India vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Match Latest Update: Sakib is going great guns here. He still hasn't conceded a run here. Indian openers need to find a way to score some runs here. Another over comes to an end as India are struggling at 8/0.

Preview: India will be looking to extend their dominance in Under-19 cricket with a fifth title, while Bangladesh seek maiden silverware in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday.

India, the defending champions, have already won the tournament a record four times. This is the first time Bangladesh are in the final of an U-19 World Cup. This will be India's seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

India are the favourites given their track record and form, but Bangladesh will be no pushovers. Both sides are unbeaten so far; India have reached the final after beating Australia and Pakistan in the two knockout games, while Bangladesh overcame South Africa and New Zealand.

India have been clinical in most games, with batsmen and bowlers all in form. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a century against Pakistan, is the highest run scorer of the tournament with 312 runs from five innings while legspinner Ravi Bishnoi has 13 wickets from five games to be fourth in the list of wicket takers.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi has become a star too, swinging the ball in and bowling yorkers at will to get 11 wickets to his name.

"The fact that we allow a cricketer to play the U-19 World Cup only once is a big reason behind the team's success. While most teams have cricketers who have played in the previous edition," India U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma told PTI from Potchefstroom.

"It just goes to show that the system under the visionary leadership of Rahul Dravid (NCA head) is flourishing. Credit to BCCI as well that other teams want to follow our structure."

India's success is a result of their process. Before the tournament, they played about 30 games in different part of the world. They also played a quadrangular series in South Africa before they played their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh suffered a quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition, but gave India a run for their money in the Asia Cup last year where they lost the final by only five runs.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, with 176 runs from five games including a semifinal century against New Zealand, is Bangladesh's highest scorer of the tournament. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan has 11 wickets to lead their wickets tally. Bangladesh's array of left-arm spinners will provide a test for India.

If they win, it will be a sweet revenge against the sub-continental giants, who have found a way to tame Bangladesh at the senior level in close finals including the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and 2016 World T20.

"We don't want to take unwanted pressure. India is a very good side. We have to play our 'A' game and do well in all three departments. Our fans are very passionate about their cricket. I would want to tell them, keep supporting us," said Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali after semifinal win over New Zealand.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam.