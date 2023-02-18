India vs England Live Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Renuka Strikes Early After Harmanpreet Elects to Bowl

Read more

solid start in the powerplay alongside Shafali Verma who looked in good touch against West Indies.

The great thing in India’s first victories is the collective efforts of the players. They didn’t rely on individual brilliance to get over the line. Deepti Sharma returned to form with her spin in the last match, while in the batting department, Richa Ghosh has been the consistent performer with the bat for India in the middle-order. She has turned out to be the finisher for India who bats according to the situation.

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played on February 18.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India Women vs England Women predicted starting lineups:

India Women probable playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

England Women probable playing 11: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

