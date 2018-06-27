Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score, India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin: Rohit, Dhawan Star as India End at 208/5

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 27, 2018, 10:08 PM IST

1st T20I, The Village, Malahide, Dublin 27 June, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Ireland (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

22:01(IST)

SIX! Hardik Pandya brings out the helicopter shot now! Hits it straight over the bowler for a maximum and India finish at 208/5 here after 20 overs.

22:01(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs for a 0, only his second in T20I. Again, looks to go for the maximum but holes out to deep midwicket there. India are 202/5 and Chase has picked 4 wickets now.

21:58(IST)

WICKET! Rohit also walks back now, misses out on his ton. The Indian batsman looks to heave one across the line but completely misses the ball. It clatters onto the stumps. Two in two for chase and India are 202/4.

21:57(IST)

WICKET! Dhoni departs now, gives the charge and looks to pull it over deep midwicket but holes out to Thompson there, India are 202/3 here after 19.2 overs.

21:55(IST)

SIX! MS Dhoni gets underneath that one and deposits it for a maximum. Brute force that as he hits it straight down the ground and over long on for a six. India are 201/2 after 19 overs.

21:52(IST)

FOUR! MS Dhoni starts with a boundary, just been that kind of a day for Indian batsmen. Nothing has gone wrong, again a short ball and Dhoni swivels off the backfoot and pulls it for a boundary. India are 193/2

21:49(IST)

WICKET! Suresh Raina departs now, you can't really blame him here as he was looking to increase the scoring rate but holes out to Kevin O'Brien at deep square leg. He departs for 10 and India are 186/2 after 17.5 overs.

21:45(IST)

SIX! It seems he is in bit of a hurry to get there, again the bowler goes full and Rohit tonks it straight back past the bowler for a maximum. India are 183/1 here and Rohit moves into the 90s

21:44(IST)

Next question will be whether Rohit Sharma can reach his ton here? He is on 86 and still 17 balls remain..

21:41(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Suresh Raina starts in style with two consecutive boundaries here, but again bowlers giving him a lot of room, something he will accept with a smile. 

21:37(IST)

WICKET! Ireland finally cling onto a catch here and Shikhar Dhawan has to walk back now, again looks to go for the maximum but hits it straight to Thompson, who takes a good diving catch. Dhawan departs for 74 off 45. India are 160/1 after 16 overs here

21:31(IST)

India turning on the style now, Shikhar Dhawan bringing out the reverse hits and India pick up 15 runs from that over. They move onto 148/0 here after 15 overs. India well on course to cross 200 here.

21:28(IST)

Yet another double digit over for India, they pick 11 runs from the 14th over as Stirling this time gets a whacking. Rohit this time getting the boundaries off the last two balls. India are 139/0 here

21:24(IST)

Again, 11 runs coming off the 13th over with Rohit Sharma also completing his half-century. Rohit hits one for a maximum over deep-micwicket and India are 123/0 here after 13.2 overs

21:20(IST)

50! Rohit Sharma completes his half-century here, off just 33 balls. His third consecutive T20I fifty, 

His scores in the previous two games are as follow:

89 v BANG at Colombo(RPS) 14 Mar 2018

56 v BANG at Colombo(RPS) 18 Mar 2018.

21:18(IST)

Paul Stirling comes into the attack now and he concedes just 5 runs from his over,Ireland need a lot of such overs along with some quick wickets here. India are 111/0 after 12 overs.

21:15(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan completes his half-century in stunning style, with a six, hitting across the line. India are looking really comfortable here and are 106/0 after 11 overs. This looks like a practice match for India!

21:10(IST)

That's the halfway stage here and India are absolutely flying, Irish bowlers not able to provide any sort of challenge here. Rohit again clears the long off boundary with ease and India are 94/0 here after 10 overs. On their way to cross 200.

21:06(IST)

Again, a boundary on the final ball for India from Dockrell's over, which was looking good till now. India are fast approaching 100 here and are 84/0 after 9 overs.

21:02(IST)

SIX! Simi Singh comes into the attack and Rohit Sharma comes down the track, picking the ball off his pads and depositing it into the stands. Ireland desperately need a wicket here, India are 77/0 after 8 overs

20:59(IST)

Left arm spinner Dockrell comes into the attack now and he starts well here, concedes just six singles from his first over and India are 65/0 after 7 overs.

20:55(IST)

Almost a wicket for Ireland, Chase bowls a slower one and Dhawan gets a top edge on that one, Simi Singh though can't get underneath that one. India are 59/0 after 6 overs.

20:51(IST)

STAT ATTACK: The partnership between Dhawan and Sharma completes their 5th fifty plus runs stand for opening wicket.

Also this is the first fifty plus opening partnership at Dublin.

20:51(IST)

50! Another big over for India, Kevin O Brien gets the treatment now, first Dhawan deposits him for a maximum over long off and then Rohit cuts one hard for a boundary. India are 50/0 after 5 overs.

20:47(IST)

Another big over for India, this time Rohit Sharma getting into the action. First, hits one inside out over covers for a boundary and then flicks one off his pads. Irish bowlers bowling too many loose balls at the moment. India are 37/0 after 4 overs here

20:43(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan measures up Thompson and deposits the ball over mid-wicket, almost out of the ground. Thompson not providing much in terms of pace so Dhawan has all the time he wants, the next ball is on the pads and Dhawan helps it along to the fine leg boundary. India are 28/0 after 3 overs here.

20:39(IST)

The pitch seems to be a bit on the slower side here, batsman not getting the timing as well as they'd like. 

20:37(IST)

FOUR! Another boundary, this time off the bat. Chase again angling into the pads and Rohit gets a thick inside edge with the ball rushing away towards the boundary. India are 11/0 after 2 overs here.

20:36(IST)

FOUR! First boundary of the day and its leg byes, Chase slips onto the pads and Rohit gets it fine behind the keeper for a boundary. India move onto 7/0 after 1.3 overs.

20:33(IST)

Good first over that from Rankin, he concedes just 1 run from it, keeping his line and length tight. India are 1/0 after the first over.

India vs Ireland Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma (97) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) starred with the bat as India ended at 208/5. Peter Chase picked 4/35 and was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

Preview:

Of the two teams, Ireland are more T20I ready. The Indians were all a part of the Indian Premier League 2018, but have since played only one Test against Afghanistan at home. Ireland, meanwhile, were away in the Netherlands playing a triangular T20I series against the hosts and Scotland. True, they didn’t have the best time against the Netherlands, losing by four runs and four wickets in the two games, but Gary Wilson’s side did beat Scotland in their first game by 46 runs and then had a tied encounter in the second. Paul Stirling was in particularly good form, hitting half-centuries in both the games against Scotland on his way to a series aggregate of 176 runs. New captain Wilson also did well with the bat, scoring 128 runs, while Andy Balbirnie was in decent run-scoring touch and Simi Singh, the debutant, shone with bat and ball. It was also heartening for Ireland to see George Dockrell, the premier spinner who had been out of form the past many months, pick up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.60. All good signs, but Graham Ford, the coach, knows that there are concerns.
The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on June 27 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
“We are trying to find answers but we are starting from almost nowhere; we are not a settled team, we don’t know what our best combinations are,” he said after the tri-series. “The pleasing thing is that there were signs of progress over the four games. I just wish we had a few more games so we could give a few guys a fair crack.” That would have helped Ireland for sure, and similar exposure before the two-match series would have been good for India as well. They have a long tour of the region, starting with the T20I series in Ireland, followed by three T20Is, three one-day internationals and five Tests in England, with tour games in between. But looking at the Ireland games as prep outings might not be a good idea for Virat Kohli’s team. The Irish have a history of upsetting the applecart of higher-rated teams, and India should be wary of the threat. The good thing for India is that they have a first-choice squad to pick from. A batting unit headlined by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey is a formidable one in any part of the world.
India also have a solid pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah – the best ODI bowler in the world – Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, and Siddarth Kaul, the impressive uncapped swing bowler. There are spin options in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar too, and it might be tricky for the team management to leave players out. On paper, India are the superior team. But Ireland are desperate to move up the rankings, hungry to make a statement, and have the players who can change the script of a game on their day. It should be entertaining all right. India's star opener Sharma hasn't had the best of time in the middle off late. Throughout the Indian Premier League he was struggling for form and could just score 286 runs from 14 matches. What is even more surprising is that Sharma's away record in T20Is is dismal by his own high standards. Sharma has scored 508 runs in 27 matches outside India at an average of 23.09 and strikes at 125.74

Squads:

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav

