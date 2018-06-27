Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Score, India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin: Shannon Fights on Even as Spinners Pick Quick Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 27, 2018, 11:00 PM IST

1st T20I, The Village, Malahide, Dublin 27 June, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Ireland (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:01(IST)

SIX! Shannon gets down on one knee and hits it over long leg for a maximum. He is really giving India a headache here. Ireland are 80/3 here after 10.3 overs

22:58(IST)

WICKET! This was always going to be difficult for the Irish, not many teams in the world can pick Kuldeep Yadav and the chinaman strikes in his first over, Simi Singh hits one straight to Kohli, it was also the wrong'un. Ireland are 72/3 here after 9.3 overs

22:56(IST)

50! Shannon has completed his half-century off just 29 balls, he has been sensational today. Striking the ball cleanly and also reading Chahal. Ireland need him to continue if they are to reach anywhere close to the target.

22:51(IST)

Simi Singh gets a boundary now, behind the point fielder and it goes for a four. Two boundaries in that Hardik Pandya over and Ireland are now 62/2 after 8 overs here

22:47(IST)

SIX! Shannon gets down on one knee and hits the ball over deep midwicket for a maximum, Ireland are 52/2 here after 7 overs and really need a move one

22:44(IST)

WICKET! Chahal strikes straight away, Balbirnie comes down the track, looking to hit straight but completely misses the ball. Dhoni completes the easiest of stumpings here and Ireland are 45/2.

22:41(IST)

It was turning out to be a quiet over from Bhuvneshwar, till the last ball is cut away by Shannon - who gives himself room - and hits it over the point fielder for a boundary. Ireland are 43/1 after 6 overs here

22:36(IST)

SIX! Shannon gets the first six in the innings, sensational hit, targeting Pandya and hitting one over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Ireland are 37/1 after 5 overs here.

22:31(IST)

DROPPED! Indian fielders seem to be having butter fingers here, now its Rohit Sharma who drops a simple catch. Shannon just skies one and Rohit is underneath it, the ball hits his fingertips as he misjudges that one. Ireland are 22/1 here

22:28(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not giving anything away here, he should have had a wicket in that over but Chahal misjudges the catch and gets nowhere near the ball. Just 4 runs from that over and Ireland are 17/1.

22:25(IST)

A couple of boundaries from Shannon to end Bumrah's over there, first on the leg side and then towards third man. Ireland are 13/1 after 2 overs here

22:21(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah gets the first wicket, Stirling - who could have been the dangerous man - departs early here. Looks to pull but just manages to hit it in the air and Kuldeep completes a simple catch at mid-on. Ireland are 4/1 after 1.2 overs.

22:18(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings for India here, he is also showing his experience by consistently bowling in the right areas. 

22:01(IST)

SIX! Hardik Pandya brings out the helicopter shot now! Hits it straight over the bowler for a maximum and India finish at 208/5 here after 20 overs.

22:01(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs for a 0, only his second in T20I. Again, looks to go for the maximum but holes out to deep midwicket there. India are 202/5 and Chase has picked 4 wickets now.

21:58(IST)

WICKET! Rohit also walks back now, misses out on his ton. The Indian batsman looks to heave one across the line but completely misses the ball. It clatters onto the stumps. Two in two for chase and India are 202/4.

21:57(IST)

WICKET! Dhoni departs now, gives the charge and looks to pull it over deep midwicket but holes out to Thompson there, India are 202/3 here after 19.2 overs.

21:55(IST)

SIX! MS Dhoni gets underneath that one and deposits it for a maximum. Brute force that as he hits it straight down the ground and over long on for a six. India are 201/2 after 19 overs.

21:52(IST)

FOUR! MS Dhoni starts with a boundary, just been that kind of a day for Indian batsmen. Nothing has gone wrong, again a short ball and Dhoni swivels off the backfoot and pulls it for a boundary. India are 193/2

21:49(IST)

WICKET! Suresh Raina departs now, you can't really blame him here as he was looking to increase the scoring rate but holes out to Kevin O'Brien at deep square leg. He departs for 10 and India are 186/2 after 17.5 overs.

21:45(IST)

SIX! It seems he is in bit of a hurry to get there, again the bowler goes full and Rohit tonks it straight back past the bowler for a maximum. India are 183/1 here and Rohit moves into the 90s

21:44(IST)

Next question will be whether Rohit Sharma can reach his ton here? He is on 86 and still 17 balls remain..

21:41(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Suresh Raina starts in style with two consecutive boundaries here, but again bowlers giving him a lot of room, something he will accept with a smile. 

21:37(IST)

WICKET! Ireland finally cling onto a catch here and Shikhar Dhawan has to walk back now, again looks to go for the maximum but hits it straight to Thompson, who takes a good diving catch. Dhawan departs for 74 off 45. India are 160/1 after 16 overs here

21:31(IST)

India turning on the style now, Shikhar Dhawan bringing out the reverse hits and India pick up 15 runs from that over. They move onto 148/0 here after 15 overs. India well on course to cross 200 here.

21:28(IST)

Yet another double digit over for India, they pick 11 runs from the 14th over as Stirling this time gets a whacking. Rohit this time getting the boundaries off the last two balls. India are 139/0 here

21:24(IST)

Again, 11 runs coming off the 13th over with Rohit Sharma also completing his half-century. Rohit hits one for a maximum over deep-micwicket and India are 123/0 here after 13.2 overs

21:20(IST)

50! Rohit Sharma completes his half-century here, off just 33 balls. His third consecutive T20I fifty, 

His scores in the previous two games are as follow:

89 v BANG at Colombo(RPS) 14 Mar 2018

56 v BANG at Colombo(RPS) 18 Mar 2018.

21:18(IST)

Paul Stirling comes into the attack now and he concedes just 5 runs from his over,Ireland need a lot of such overs along with some quick wickets here. India are 111/0 after 12 overs.

21:15(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan completes his half-century in stunning style, with a six, hitting across the line. India are looking really comfortable here and are 106/0 after 11 overs. This looks like a practice match for India!

LOAD MORE

Live Score, India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin: Shannon Fights on Even as Spinners Pick Quick Wickets

India vs Ireland Latest Updates: Bumrah gets the first wicket, Stirling - who could have been the dangerous man - departs early here. Looks to pull but just manages to hit it in the air and Kuldeep completes a simple catch at mid-on. Ireland are 4/1 after 1.2 overs.

Preview:

Of the two teams, Ireland are more T20I ready. The Indians were all a part of the Indian Premier League 2018, but have since played only one Test against Afghanistan at home. Ireland, meanwhile, were away in the Netherlands playing a triangular T20I series against the hosts and Scotland. True, they didn’t have the best time against the Netherlands, losing by four runs and four wickets in the two games, but Gary Wilson’s side did beat Scotland in their first game by 46 runs and then had a tied encounter in the second. Paul Stirling was in particularly good form, hitting half-centuries in both the games against Scotland on his way to a series aggregate of 176 runs. New captain Wilson also did well with the bat, scoring 128 runs, while Andy Balbirnie was in decent run-scoring touch and Simi Singh, the debutant, shone with bat and ball. It was also heartening for Ireland to see George Dockrell, the premier spinner who had been out of form the past many months, pick up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.60. All good signs, but Graham Ford, the coach, knows that there are concerns.
The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on June 27 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
“We are trying to find answers but we are starting from almost nowhere; we are not a settled team, we don’t know what our best combinations are,” he said after the tri-series. “The pleasing thing is that there were signs of progress over the four games. I just wish we had a few more games so we could give a few guys a fair crack.” That would have helped Ireland for sure, and similar exposure before the two-match series would have been good for India as well. They have a long tour of the region, starting with the T20I series in Ireland, followed by three T20Is, three one-day internationals and five Tests in England, with tour games in between. But looking at the Ireland games as prep outings might not be a good idea for Virat Kohli’s team. The Irish have a history of upsetting the applecart of higher-rated teams, and India should be wary of the threat. The good thing for India is that they have a first-choice squad to pick from. A batting unit headlined by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey is a formidable one in any part of the world.
India also have a solid pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah – the best ODI bowler in the world – Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, and Siddarth Kaul, the impressive uncapped swing bowler. There are spin options in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar too, and it might be tricky for the team management to leave players out. On paper, India are the superior team. But Ireland are desperate to move up the rankings, hungry to make a statement, and have the players who can change the script of a game on their day. It should be entertaining all right. India's star opener Sharma hasn't had the best of time in the middle off late. Throughout the Indian Premier League he was struggling for form and could just score 286 runs from 14 matches. What is even more surprising is that Sharma's away record in T20Is is dismal by his own high standards. Sharma has scored 508 runs in 27 matches outside India at an average of 23.09 and strikes at 125.74

Squads:

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav

Related Story

Gary Wilsonind vs ireind vs ire live channelIndia vs IrelandIndia vs Ireland LiveIndia vs Ireland Live Cricket Scoreindia vs ireland live match onlineIndia vs Ireland Live ScoreIndia vs Ireland Live Streamingindia vs ireland live telecastindia vs ireland sony six liveIreland vs IndiaIreland vs India LiveIreland vs India Live StreamingKevin O'BrienMS Dhonisony livsony six live tvvirat kohliWilliam Porterfield

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking