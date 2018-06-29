Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score, India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Dublin: Changes Expected in Playing XI as India Look to Seal Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 7:20 PM IST

19:26(IST)

Speaking after the first game, Virat Kohli said that the team will look to change the middle order and be flexible, he said that the team will look to 'surprise' the opposition:
"The middle order is something we can experiment with in T20 games," said Kohli. "I've got a good mindset of who's batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them, We will look to surprise the opposition and we've asked the batsmen to have that flexibility and they have responded very well."

19:13(IST)

Opener Rohit Sharma, who roared back to form with a scintillating 97 in the previous game, said that good performance in the 2nd T20I will give the team confidence before the big England series, 
"After this (second T20I) we have a challenging tour against England, so this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Sharma said. Commenting upon his own form, Sharma said: "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We (Rohit and Dhawan) strung together a big partnership and won the match."

19:04(IST)

Leaving out all-rounder Hardik Pandya for three full-time pacers and two spinners still gives Kohli five bowling options, enabling him to leave out Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey and bring in both Rahul and Karthik. On the other hand, Ireland will need to work on their batting, which fell like nine pins to India's wrist spin twins -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Barring opener James Shannon's 60 off 35 balls, none of the Irish batsmen could apply themselves and all they could afford was the dull sweep shot against the Indian spinners.

18:57(IST)

India were runaway winners in Wednesday's opening T20I, scoring 208/5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan contributing 97 and 74 runs, respectively before wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets between them to restrict Ireland to 132/9. It indicated that India's first-choice eleven was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour. The big question is of bench strength and chances for the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav.

18:18(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the 2nd T20I between India and Ireland. After a comprehensive display in the 1st T20I, India will be looking to seal the series with another emphatic victory. Also, Kohli will be looking to test the bench strength and that means we might see some changes in the team today!

It was an all-round display from the Indian players in the first T20I. (ICC)

Latest Update: India will take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Dublin. The men in blue already lead the series 1-0 after registering a comprehensive 76-run victory in the 1st T20I.

PREVIEW: As lung openers go, it was near on perfect. In Malahide on Wednesday, cobwebs were shed with comfort and the potential banana peel that the pre-game build up suggested was easily averted. 76 runs is a pretty big margin to separate teams in a 50-over contest. In a T20, it is a hiding.
Once inserted on losing the toss, the established firm of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma constructed a good old fashioned beating up. They consumed 16 of the 20 overs on offer, leaving the others only to swinging merrily duties to fatten up the total at the rear end of the assault. Together they fashioned India’s second highest T20 international stand but perhaps most importantly, Sharma, felt leather on willow again in the creamy, sublime way that has become his signature and hadn’t happened too often off late.
The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on June 29 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Sharma, one of India’s white ball giants, has endured a bit of a wretched run in recent weeks. 14 innings in the IPL had delivered just 286 runs at under 24. Axed from the Test squad for the one-off skirmish against Afghanistan, he needed an early rediscovery of the verve in his play on this tour. There’s only eight limited overs games before the big-ticket event of the season, five Test matches, begin and Sharma, indications are, won’t make the cut for those.
So, restored to the top of the order, after demoting himself as leader of the Mumbai Indians to the middle, Sharma will be desperately eager to continue the momentum this near hundred has provided.
With this early gallop, Dhawan and Sharma have created what cricket people call a “happy headache” for the team bosses. Neither would want to make way but skipper Virat Kohli insisted after the win that he these two games against Ireland were going to be used as an opportunity to play “everyone” ahead of the sterner challenge of confronting England’s white ball mavericks. Now, among those “everyone” desperate to get a go on Friday will be K L Rahul. Recent sightings of his demolition jobs at the top of the order have been breathtaking. At his new IPL home Kings XI Punjab, not only did Rahul plunder 659 runs, the third most for the season, he did so at a staggering strike rate of 158.41. It was the sort of weighty performance that would assure most players a permanent slot penciled in the next squad they show up in. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will surely want to see for themselves if Rahul has packed that devastating form and carried it along for this tour. In this game, against a chastened bowling line up, may just be the ideal platform to do so.
The middle-order tweak might be harder to make. With only 24 balls to share between them, none of Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni or Kohli, who in fact dropped himself down to six and was promptly dismissed for a second ball duck, have had a reasonable hit. Each of those men, as well as Manish Pandey, who had a miserable IPL season, will be keen on some game time, leaving the management with a conundrum called Dinesh Karthik.

SQUAD: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (Captain & WK), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.
