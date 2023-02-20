IND vs IRE, Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat

Live now
Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 18:10 IST
Gqerbha
India vs Ireland Score: India Women are in a tricky situation after their 11-run loss to England last week. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have to win their match against Ireland on Monday if they are to seal their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. If India lose to the minnows, their chances of qualification will depend on the match between Pakistan and England.
Harmanpreet Kaur would want her team to bring their A game against Ireland and salvage their World Cup campaign after a bruising defeat to England. The likes of Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur will have to contribute with the Read More
🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨
First woman cricketer to play 1⃣5⃣0⃣ T20Is 🙌 🔝
Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet on a special landmark 👏 👏#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X1DyIqhlZI
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023
India has won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland.
The 11-run loss means a second-place finish in Group B is the most likely, but fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh insisted there would be no panic or big changes.
“Yesterday’s match was a very good match,” said Subhadeep. “I think both the sides played well.
“I think 150 was chaseable, definitely, and we were in the game throughout the 20 overs. We were in the game till the 20th over. One or two sixes would have been a different story,” he said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.
“We have to give credit to the English bowlers. They kept us under pressure, and they fielded well. They didn’t give us the boundaries.”
Their victory run halted by England, India will be looking forward to bouncing back in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland in their next game.
India know a win will go a long way to ensuring their tournament continues into the semifinals.
Despite England slipping to 29 for three at the start of their innings thanks to the superb bowling of Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15, India could not stop them from putting up a defendable score. In reply, India were unable to chase down 152.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for India vs Ireland from Gqerbha. India would look to win this one against Ireland as they had lost the last match to England.
Ahead of the match between India Women and Ireland Women, here is all you need to know:
IND-W vs IRE-W Weather Report
The match will begin at 3:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there are very low chances of rain in Gqeberha during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game. However, weather reports predict heavy showers in the evening. Therefore, overcast conditions are expected during the match.
IND-W vs IRE-W Pitch Report
The pitch at the St George’s Park is known to offer something to both batters and bowlers. All the games of the Women’s T20 World Cup that have been played so far have been low-scoring affairs. Besides, India had lost their last group match against England at the very same venue. Indian batters will have to apply themselves at this ground as shot-making is not easy here.
IND-W vs IRE-W Predicted Playing XI:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur
Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire
