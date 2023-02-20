IND vs IRE, Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat

The 11-run loss means a second-place finish in Group B is the most likely, but fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh insisted there would be no panic or big changes.

“Yesterday’s match was a very good match,” said Subhadeep. “I think both the sides played well.

“I think 150 was chaseable, definitely, and we were in the game throughout the 20 overs. We were in the game till the 20th over. One or two sixes would have been a different story,” he said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We have to give credit to the English bowlers. They kept us under pressure, and they fielded well. They didn’t give us the boundaries.”