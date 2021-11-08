India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Rohit Sharma Departs, But India On Course for Big Win

Live now
India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: India were powered in 133 run chase as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a superb stand of 77 runs. While Rohit was dismissed for 56, KL stays unbeaten as India are in a touching distance of an easy win. Read More
Back-to-back boundaries off Suryakumar Yadav…the last one was a classic inside out…what a player, full of confidence…it was his fourth ball but that didn’t deter him from playing the shots.
Unfortunately, it is SKY(suryakumar yadav) who has walked in and not Virat Kohli who is in the middle. Fans were desperate to have a glimpse of their captain, but it seems his rational self has prevailed over his emotional being. So no Kohli as of now..who knows he might not even get an opportunity.
Unfortunately, India lose Rohit Sharma–he is gone for 56 off 37 balls and that makes sure Virat Kohli walks in the middle for one last time as India skipper. Meanwhile Rohit didn’t get hold off Freylinck and skied that one…easy catch for the wicket keeper.
Rohit Sharma slams another six…it looked even better as India are now just 56 runs away here. They have 66 balls remaining and moreover they have ten wickets intact.
What a fantastic innings this has been…A strike rate of 169! He was looking for that scoop, but missed it. The very next ball he reaches there. So full of elegance. Such a delight to watch him. 50 OFF 31…Second fifty in this tournament.
Five singles off five ball and then comes a Rohit special—he just scoops for a boundary behind square of the wicket. Nine runs and a costly over. India are batting the opponents out of the game with relative ease.
That’s ten runs and what a powerplay this has been for India as they race to 54/0 in six overs. That’s an excellent over from India as they look to end things on a high.
What a magnificent shot from Rohit Sharma. He stays in the crease and launches him for a huge six. There is one points that needs to be mentioned that Rohit hasn’t been timing the ball really well, but if he hits them, it stays hit.
After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul gets into the act. The latter has just launched David Wiese for a maximum. India trying to get it finished with ease. Unlike Rohit who hasn’t been able to time, KL looks very smooth and is timing the ball easily.
Rohit Sharma backs away and hits it for a boundary…great shot off David Wiese, who also top scored for Namibia. Two balls later Rohit miscued only to find a maximum just behind square. India racing to 16/0.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have shown caution as Namibia gets away with a moderate first over. IND 6/0 (1)
Another poor over from Shami…he has given away 38 runs which almost four runs an over. 37 CAME OFF LAST FOUR! India now chase 133 runs which is not that high, but it is not that low too. Should be an exciting chase.
Dangerman David Wiese is a goner. Slow ball and he skied it…Rohit Sharma settles under it and takes an easy catch. Bumrah chipping with a second wicket. Five of the penultimate over….Nam 119/8 (19)
Another poor over from Shami here. 12 runs coming off it as Namibia reach 114/7. David Wiese reaches 25 and can be dangerous in the final over.
Bumrah ends his decent penultimate over as Namibia look to get some sort of runs. They are 102/7. Just one blip for Bumrah in this over: Four leg byes.
It seems there is a competition between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin. When the former strikes, latter comes back with his own brilliance. Ashwin bowled a classic off spin…that one held its line and crash onto the stumps.
Ravindra Jadeja has another batter caught, good catch from Rohit Sharma as well who had to dive to pouch that one; Jadeja gets his third wicket in his final over. He has been in superb form, in last game too against Scotland he picked up three.
Chahar has continued to leak runs even on a pitch which is providing active assistance to spinners here. He returned for his final over and gave away a lot. 14 RUNS to be precise. He bowled a no ball as well and the final ball was just wayward bowling in simple terms.
Namibia have lost their captain which means Ravi Ashwin gets his second wicket of the night. The batting team is five down with just 72 runs. India all the way in Dubai.
Another fast and miserly over from Ravindra Jadeja as he finishes his three overs, giving away just 12 runs. Nam 67/4(12)
New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India’s faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India’s league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli’s final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach’s hat for one final time. India news
This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, at a pre-match press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against Namibia, didn’t sound too positive.
“We are backing Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking