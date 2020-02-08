Live Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match at Auckland: India Look For Early Wickets

FOUR, SIX: Bumrah drifts down the leg side, and Guptill is quick to flick the ball for a four. Something similar happens on the following ball. Bumrah is leaking runs at the moment. In fact he ends the over with a big six. It's 43/0 after 8 overs.
VIRAT KOHLI: 'We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it's difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us - Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn't played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team.
FOUR, SIX: Bumrah drifts down the leg side, and Guptill is quick to flick the ball for a four. Something similar happens on the following ball. Bumrah is leaking runs at the moment. In fact he ends the over with a big six. It's 43/0 after 8 overs.
08:04 (IST)
A change in the bowling here. He rakes up good speeds and troubles the batsmen with it. The result is he ends up giving only two runs. Kiwis now move to 28/0 in 7 overs.
07:59 (IST)
FOUR: And suddenly there's a shift in gears by Guptill who clubs Bumrah for consecutive boundaries. This is excellent batting. The score has now moved to 26/0.
07:55 (IST)
FOUR: FInally Nicholls gets going as he hits a straight drive past Thakur for a four. Guptill still seems to be struggling a bit. It's 17/0 after 5 overs.
07:50 (IST)
Still unable to get away, Kiwis are finding it tough to middle the ball. That means that the Kiwis add only three runs in the over and the score moves to 7/0.
07:44 (IST)
Thakur starts another over. India have started with really tight lines and are giving nothing away. Another good over comes to an end. The score moves to 4/0 after 3 overs.
07:40 (IST)
Bumrah shares the new ball with Thakur. Ever since his return to international cricket, he has been economical, but hasn't been among the wickets. This is something he would like to change. A good over to start with as only two runs are added to the score. It's 3/0 after 2.
07:35 (IST)
Shardul Thakur starts the proceedings for India. It's a good start for the Indians as only one run comes off it. New Zealand are 1/0 after 1 over.
07:25 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the start of the blockbuster clash. India must get some early wickets here.
07:17 (IST)
VIRAT KOHLI: 'We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it's difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us - Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn't played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team.
07:09 (IST)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett
India's fielding regime has been impacted by the constant travelling on this tour. There was only one full session before the T20 International series whereas the other three sessions have all been optional. "That's the nature of the current schedule, we have to take it. We have to play around it but we hardly had a session during the entire T20 schedule. There is not much we can put in in terms of technical work on the ground...," he pointed out.
06:55 (IST)
"We try and tell them to think ahead of the game, you as a fielder captain yourself, see which way the breeze is, which way the batsman's tendencies to hit are, what's the bowler's plan and position accordingly. "So we empower the fielders so that they can become their own captain and they can take decisions on their own because the captain has got too much on his plate at certain times. That's what we speak about," he added.
06:50 (IST)
Sridhar said they have accounted for the downturn in fielding standard by a grading system privy to the support staff. He said the team management keeps a sharp eye on the workloads and practice schedules of all players. "We keep reminding the players about attention to basic detail...In a T20 game, each fielder has to be his own captain. He need not wait for the captain to move him or the bowler to move him in a certain direction or to a certain position," he said.
06:44 (IST)
...the West Indies series at home was somewhere we really dropped. We were average, to say the least. But definitely we have not lived to the standards as we did in the world Cup or even in the build-up to the World Cup in the last couple years," said Sridhar on the eve of the second ODI here.
06:38 (IST)
India's fielding hasn't been particularly good in the ongoing series against New Zealand, coach R Sridhar said on Friday but refused to blame tight schedules for the "downward curve" despite conceding that hectic travelling is affecting the side's practice plans. Sridhar said India's fielding has at best average in the last four months. He said fatigue could be a contributing factor to losses during this time period, including the one in the first ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday.
06:33 (IST)
After a drubbing in the first ODI, India now have a chance to keep the series alive against New Zealand at Auckland. But it will be nothing less than an uphill task for the Men in Blue. India would have top sorttheir bowling issues, where the bowlers are failing to pick up wickets in the middle overs. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd ODI.
