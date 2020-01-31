Their tails up after a thrilling Super Over win over hosts New Zealand, India would be looking to surge further ahead in their quest for perfection and go 4-0 up in the series when they play the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
It was a rare off day for India's premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah but the team's strength was underlined by Shami stepping up and winning the match for the Men in Blue, as acknowledged by Rohit after the game. Vice-captain Rohit also said the fact that someone or the other was doing the job for India was a good sign leading into the T20 World Cup in Australia. An area, which skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri would look to address though, would be India's ground fielding. The Indians were below par in the field in Hamilton contrary to the Black Caps who were excellent.
This after the T20I was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class. Rohit was at his sublime best as he hit a well composed 65 to take India to 179/5. But Kiwi skipper Williamson waged a lone battle and almost took the game away from India with nine runs needed off six balls before Shami removed him and Ross Taylor to take the match to the Super Over.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn't enough as Rohit and K.L. Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners to underline their strength as a unit ahead of the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.
Hitman Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand's score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.
Live Score, India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Match: IND Eye Another Win vs NZ
Their tails up after a thrilling Super Over win over hosts New Zealand, India would be looking to surge further ahead in their quest for perfection and go 4-0 up in the series when they play the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
