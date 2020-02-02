Live Score, India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Match: India Opt to Bat, Kohli Rested
India vs New Zealand live cricket score and latest update of 5th T20I at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at Mount Maunganui.
ROHIT: We'll bat first; I had to think a little bit. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. We thought of making a few changes, but the combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that and give them a longer run. We want to continue the momentum and it is not always that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We want to be up for it. The only thing we'll be worrying about is not being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team and they have been playing really well. We want to be on the money and the last few games were really good for us. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.
12:04 (IST)
TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to bat first. The news from the centre is that Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead the team.
11:14 (IST)
Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's upcoming Test series in New Zealand after failing to recover completely from a back injury. The BCCI stated on Saturday that Pandya had travelled to London along with NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon James Allibone, after which the decision was taken. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy till he regains fitness.
11:07 (IST)
It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match.
12:19 (IST)
12:11 (IST)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
11:59 (IST)
"Rishabh Pant has been left out, how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?" Sehwag asked. "During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don't know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players," Sehwag told told Cricbuzz.
11:46 (IST)
Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian team's decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngster. The 22-year-old Pant has not featured in any match for India since being concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer during the Mumbai ODI against Australia in January. The talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batsman has not so far played in any of the four T20Is of the five-match series in New Zealand.
11:37 (IST)
"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months' time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span." Pandya has been out of action since playing the T20I series against South Africa in September last year. He underwent a back surgery the following month. Pandya was set to return to competitive cricket with the A team's tour of New Zealand, but was withdrawn later as he didn't recover in time.
11:26 (IST)
But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab. "I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly had said. "Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don''t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way.
11:20 (IST)
Pandya will now aim to be fit for India's three-ODI home series against South Africa in March, just before the IPL. Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had earlier hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. The duo had refused to head to the NCA and while Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya's progress post his back surgery, Nitin Patel studied every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacer had suffered on his back.
It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match.
It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match.
12:11 (IST)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
11:59 (IST)
"Rishabh Pant has been left out, how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?" Sehwag asked. "During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don't know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players," Sehwag told told Cricbuzz.
11:46 (IST)
Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian team's decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngster. The 22-year-old Pant has not featured in any match for India since being concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer during the Mumbai ODI against Australia in January. The talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batsman has not so far played in any of the four T20Is of the five-match series in New Zealand.
11:37 (IST)
"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months' time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span." Pandya has been out of action since playing the T20I series against South Africa in September last year. He underwent a back surgery the following month. Pandya was set to return to competitive cricket with the A team's tour of New Zealand, but was withdrawn later as he didn't recover in time.
11:26 (IST)
But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab. "I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly had said. "Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don''t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way.
11:20 (IST)
Pandya will now aim to be fit for India's three-ODI home series against South Africa in March, just before the IPL. Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had earlier hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. The duo had refused to head to the NCA and while Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya's progress post his back surgery, Nitin Patel studied every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacer had suffered on his back.
It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match.
