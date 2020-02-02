Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

5th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Live Score, India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Match: India Opt to Bat, Kohli Rested

India vs New Zealand live cricket score and latest update of 5th T20I at News18.com.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 2, 2020, 12:19 PM IST

India vs New Zealand (T20)

LIVE

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (T20)

5th T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 02 February, 2020

India

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.00

India India Captain
v/s
Toss won by India (decided to bat)
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:19 (IST)

    ROHIT: We'll bat first; I had to think a little bit. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. We thought of making a few changes, but the combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that and give them a longer run. We want to continue the momentum and it is not always that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We want to be up for it. The only thing we'll be worrying about is not being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team and they have been playing really well. We want to be on the money and the last few games were really good for us. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to bat first. The news from the centre is that Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead the team.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's upcoming Test series in New Zealand after failing to recover completely from a back injury. The BCCI stated on Saturday that Pandya had travelled to London along with NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon James Allibone, after which the decision was taken. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy till he regains fitness.

  • 11:07 (IST)

    It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match. 

12:19 (IST)

ROHIT: We'll bat first; I had to think a little bit. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. We thought of making a few changes, but the combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that and give them a longer run. We want to continue the momentum and it is not always that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We want to be up for it. The only thing we'll be worrying about is not being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team and they have been playing really well. We want to be on the money and the last few games were really good for us. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.

12:11 (IST)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

12:04 (IST)

TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to bat first. The news from the centre is that Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead the team.

11:59 (IST)

"Rishabh Pant has been left out, how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?" Sehwag asked. "During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don't know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players," Sehwag told told Cricbuzz.

11:46 (IST)

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian team's decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngster. The 22-year-old Pant has not featured in any match for India since being concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer during the Mumbai ODI against Australia in January. The talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batsman has not so far played in any of the four T20Is of the five-match series in New Zealand.

11:37 (IST)

"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months' time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span."​ Pandya has been out of action since playing the T20I series against South Africa in September last year. He underwent a back surgery the following month. Pandya was set to return to competitive cricket with the A team's tour of New Zealand, but was withdrawn later as he didn't recover in time.

11:26 (IST)

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab. "I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly had said. "Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don''t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way.

11:20 (IST)

Pandya will now aim to be fit for India's three-ODI home series against South Africa in March, just before the IPL. Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had earlier hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. The duo had refused to head to the NCA and while Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya's progress post his back surgery, Nitin Patel studied every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacer had suffered on his back.

11:14 (IST)

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's upcoming Test series in New Zealand after failing to recover completely from a back injury. The BCCI stated on Saturday that Pandya had travelled to London along with NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon James Allibone, after which the decision was taken. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy till he regains fitness.

11:07 (IST)

It's time for the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, and the visitors would be aiming at a clean sweep. With the way things have turned out for the Indians, they can achieve the unprecedented. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the last match. 

Live Score, India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Match: India Opt to Bat, Kohli Rested

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND, Live Updates: ROHIT: We'll bat first; I had to think a little bit. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. We thought of making a few changes, but the combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that and give them a longer run. We want to continue the momentum and it is not always that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We want to be up for it. The only thing we'll be worrying about is not being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team and they have been playing really well. We want to be on the money and the last few games were really good for us. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.

PREVIEW: This could have very well been a decider. But New Zealand's remarkable inability to close out matches, that led to two consecutive Super Overs, means the fifth T20I on Sunday (February 2) in Tauranga will be another dead-rubber. India go into the final game of the five-match series with a chance of sweeping New Zealand. They came from behind twice in two consecutive matches, and will now be confident that they can win from any position. Indeed, that's what they managed in the last two matches.

While Mohammed Shami stole the show in the third T20I with a brilliant last over - defending the nine runs that the Kiwis needed with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease - it was Shardul Thakur who stole the show in Friday's encounter, defending just seven runs and picking two wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be doubting themselves. They've choked even without pressure and find thesmselves playing for pride. They have to arrest the slide before losing becomes a habit. Their stand-in captain Tim Southee is under pressure too, after failing to defend scores in two consecutive Super Overs.

The game is yet another chance for India to finetune their combination with an eye on the T20 World Cup. They made three changes in the previous match, resting Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to bring in Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini. There could be more changes in store this game too, especially given Rishabh Pant is yet to play in the series. Pant was picked ahead of Samson in the squad, and it will be harsh if he ends the series without a game. It will also be a chance for him to regain his spot in the middle order.

Apart from Pant, Kuldeep Yadav is the only player in the squad to not play a game yet this series. He too could come in, perhaps for Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand have been good in patches but need to finish matches. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have been in decent hitting form but haven't carried on. The way Munro was dismissed - run out in a lazy manner - in the previous match cost New Zealand big. Ross Taylor has failed to finish in two consecutive games. It's these tree who have to step up, especially if Williamson fails to recover from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the previous game. The bowling lacks experience, but the experienced Southee is not in form either. They did a good job in the previous match to restrict India to 165, although they should have done much better given India were 88 for 6. Irrespective of the combination the teams go with, given the way India have fought from tough situations in the last two matches, they'll be favourites for sweeping the series.

5th T20I

