India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India Strike Early

WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.
11:36 (IST)
Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.
11:30 (IST)
At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.
11:28 (IST)
WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.
11:25 (IST)
Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.
11:20 (IST)
India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.
11:12 (IST)
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.
10:51 (IST)
SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.
10:42 (IST)
OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.
10:37 (IST)
OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.
10:28 (IST)
OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.
10:19 (IST)
OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.
10:12 (IST)
GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.
09:59 (IST)
The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.
09:49 (IST)
FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.
09:42 (IST)
OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.
09:10 (IST)
The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.
09:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it!
11:37 (IST)
WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.
11:36 (IST)
Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.
11:30 (IST)
At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.
11:28 (IST)
WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.
11:25 (IST)
Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.
11:20 (IST)
India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.
11:12 (IST)
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.
10:51 (IST)
SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.
10:42 (IST)
OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.
10:37 (IST)
OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.
10:28 (IST)
OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.
10:19 (IST)
OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.
10:12 (IST)
GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.
09:59 (IST)
The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.
09:49 (IST)
FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.
09:42 (IST)
OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.
09:10 (IST)
The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.
09:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it!
11:37 (IST)
WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.
11:36 (IST)
Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.
11:30 (IST)
At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.
11:28 (IST)
WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.
11:25 (IST)
Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.
11:20 (IST)
India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.
11:18 (IST)
India have pulled things back well after the 12-run first over. New Zealand 18/1 in 3 overs.
11:12 (IST)
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.
11:09 (IST)
New Zealand have gotten off to a brilliant start here in the second innings, and Deepti Sharma is feeling the pressure! She's gone for as many as three boundaries, with the blade of Rachel Priest doing the work. At the end of the first over, New Zealand are 12/0.
10:51 (IST)
SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.
10:42 (IST)
OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.
10:37 (IST)
OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.
10:28 (IST)
OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.
10:19 (IST)
OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.
10:12 (IST)
GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.
09:59 (IST)
The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.
09:56 (IST)
India are off to a rapid start here thanks to the initial efforts of Shafali Varma. She is already batting on 25 off 15 balls, and India are on the verge of bringing up their 50 in just the seventh over.
09:49 (IST)
FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.
09:45 (IST)
India are 24/1 after three overs, as Tania Bhatia ends the over with a boundary. The new Indian batsman is showing what her intent with regards to this innings is straight away, and she won't be holding back, that's for certain.
09:42 (IST)
OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.
09:40 (IST)
India are well and truly away! The second over of the day also ends with two more boundaries being added to the Indian total, with both Varma and Mandhana freeing their arms. The score at the end of the second over is 17/1.
09:36 (IST)
Proceedings are underway and India end the first over with the score on 5/0! It included a streaky single down to third man from Varma, but Mandhana shows her intent early by freeing up her arms and sending the ball to the boundary through the covers.
09:10 (IST)
The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.
09:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it!
India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India Strike Early
India Women vs New Zealand Women live score and latest update of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 match at News18.com that includes ball by ball commentary, latest cricket score and much more.
India Women vs New Zealand Women (T20)
LIVE
INDW vs NZW Cricket Scorecard (T20)
Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 February, 2020
India Women
133/8
(20.0) RR 6.65
New Zealand Women
39/3
(9.0) RR 4.33
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.
Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.
At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.
WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.
Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.
India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.
SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.
OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.
OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.
OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.
OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.
GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.
The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.
OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.
The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it!
11:37 (IST)
WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.
11:36 (IST)
Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.
11:30 (IST)
At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.
11:28 (IST)
WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.
11:25 (IST)
Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.
11:20 (IST)
India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.
11:18 (IST)
India have pulled things back well after the 12-run first over. New Zealand 18/1 in 3 overs.
11:12 (IST)
WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.
11:09 (IST)
New Zealand have gotten off to a brilliant start here in the second innings, and Deepti Sharma is feeling the pressure! She's gone for as many as three boundaries, with the blade of Rachel Priest doing the work. At the end of the first over, New Zealand are 12/0.
10:51 (IST)
SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.
10:42 (IST)
OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.
10:37 (IST)
OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.
10:28 (IST)
OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.
10:19 (IST)
OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.
10:12 (IST)
GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.
09:59 (IST)
The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.
09:56 (IST)
India are off to a rapid start here thanks to the initial efforts of Shafali Varma. She is already batting on 25 off 15 balls, and India are on the verge of bringing up their 50 in just the seventh over.
09:49 (IST)
FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.
09:45 (IST)
India are 24/1 after three overs, as Tania Bhatia ends the over with a boundary. The new Indian batsman is showing what her intent with regards to this innings is straight away, and she won't be holding back, that's for certain.
09:42 (IST)
OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.
09:40 (IST)
India are well and truly away! The second over of the day also ends with two more boundaries being added to the Indian total, with both Varma and Mandhana freeing their arms. The score at the end of the second over is 17/1.
09:36 (IST)
Proceedings are underway and India end the first over with the score on 5/0! It included a streaky single down to third man from Varma, but Mandhana shows her intent early by freeing up her arms and sending the ball to the boundary through the covers.
09:10 (IST)
The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.
09:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it!
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO All Fixtures
Team Rankings