India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India Strike Early

India Women vs New Zealand Women live score and latest update of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 match at News18.com that includes ball by ball commentary, latest cricket score and much more.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2020, 11:37 AM IST

India Women vs New Zealand Women (T20)

LIVE

INDW vs NZW Cricket Scorecard (T20)

Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 February, 2020

India Women

133/8

(20.0) RR 6.65

India Women India Women Captain
v/s
New Zealand Women need 96 runs in 67 balls at 8.59 rpo
New Zealand Women New Zealand Women Captain
New Zealand Women

39/3

(9.0) RR 4.33

11:37 (IST)

WICKET! Devine is gone to a full toss from Poonam Yadav! Slow as ever, Sophie Devine comes down the track and slices it to point. She's shocked, gone for 14. NZ in trouble at 34/3.

11:36 (IST)

Five dots and one single in Radha Yadav's first over, to Sophie Devine. Excellent stuff from India's spinners. NZ 34/2 in 8 overs.

11:30 (IST)

At the end of the Power Play, NZ are 30 for 2. Poonam Yadav comes into the attack.

11:28 (IST)

WICKET! Suzie Bates is bowled by Deepti Sharma. She tries to manufacture a scoop shot by shuffling outside off, but hits it onto her stumps. Success for Deepti in her second over after a costly start. NZ 30/2 in the sixth over.

11:25 (IST)

Good contest between bat and ball here, Gayakwad is testing the batters, but they're also using their feet well. NZ 28/1 in 5.

11:20 (IST)

India waste their review. Pandey thinks she got Devine lbw but it was going down leg side.

11:18 (IST)

India have pulled things back well after the 12-run first over. New Zealand 18/1 in 3 overs.

11:12 (IST)

WICKET! Shikha Pandey gets Priest. Full length ball, Priest looks to slog across and miscues it high only as far as mid-wicket. Good composed catch by Radha Yadav there, India needed that wicket, NZ 13/1.

11:09 (IST)

New Zealand have gotten off to a brilliant start here in the second innings, and Deepti Sharma is feeling the pressure! She's gone for as many as three boundaries, with the blade of Rachel Priest doing the work. At the end of the first over, New Zealand are 12/0.

10:51 (IST)

SIX! Radha Yadav caps things off in the Indian innings with a six off the bowling of Jensen, and at the end of 20 overs, India have finished on 133/8. From 68/1, New Zealand have fought back well, and it will be an interesting chase if the Indian bowlers manage to take an early wicket. We'll be back shortly for the second innings.

10:42 (IST)

OUT! This is not a good look for India as Deepti Sharma is dismissed for just eight runs off the bowling of Jensen. India have lost seven wickets, and New Zealand are firmly in the driver's seat at the moment.

10:37 (IST)

OUT! It's now Veda Krishnamurthy's turn to make the long walk back to the pavilion after she was adjudged LBW for six runs. No Indian batter seems to be able to have the concentration to simply get their eye in and play the rest of the innings. Barring Shafali Varma's contribution, this has been a thoroughly average batting performance from India so far.

10:28 (IST)

OUT! Indian wickets are falling like a pack of cards now, as Harmanpreet Kaur ends up giving a simple catch to the bowler. Shortlly after, Shafali Varma is dismissed for 46 off 34 balls, caught by Jensen off the bowling of Kerr. India have lost half their side now, and are 95/5.

10:19 (IST)

OUT! India have also lost Jemimah Rodrigues, and this was very poor concentration from the Indian youngster. She tries to play the ball to the midwicket region, but ends up playing to early and getting a leaning edge, with a simple, loopy catch to the fielder. She's gone for 10 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma is leading the Indian resistance at the other end, and is just six runs away from a 50.

10:12 (IST)

GONE! Taniya Bhatia is caught and India have lost their second wicket of the day. Short of a length outside off, Bhatia gets the required width to free her arms. However, she fails to place it in the gap and Kerr with a sharp take. She's dismissed for 23 off 25 balls, India two wickets down.

09:59 (IST)

The early wicket of Mandhana does not seem to have mattered as Taniya Bhatia continue to provide able asistanc to big hitter Varma at the other end. She follows it up with yet another boundary off the bowling of Jensen, and India are 58/1 in 7 overs.

09:56 (IST)

India are off to a rapid start here thanks to the initial efforts of Shafali Varma. She is already batting on 25 off 15 balls, and India are on the verge of bringing up their 50 in just the seventh over.

09:49 (IST)

FOUR! Shafali Varma frees her arms off the last ball of the captain's over, and at the end of four overs, India are 33/1. Varma has gotten off to a good start, and she will now be looking to continue her innings and take India to a position of comfort.

09:45 (IST)

India are 24/1 after three overs, as Tania Bhatia ends the over with a boundary. The new Indian batsman is showing what her intent with regards to this innings is straight away, and she won't be holding back, that's for certain.

09:42 (IST)

OUT! Smriti Mandhana chops the ball onto her own stumps after a promising start, and Lea Tahuhu gets the dangerous left-hander early on. India are now 17/1, and have lost their first wicket.

09:40 (IST)

India are well and truly away! The second over of the day also ends with two more boundaries being added to the Indian total, with both Varma and Mandhana freeing their arms. The score at the end of the second over is 17/1.

09:36 (IST)

Proceedings are underway and India end the first over with the score on 5/0! It included a streaky single down to third man from Varma, but Mandhana shows her intent early by freeing up her arms and sending the ball to the boundary through the covers.

09:10 (IST)

The toss has taken place, which New Zealand have won. The White Ferns have decided to bowl first, as the New Zealand bowlers look to exploit the moisture on the pitch early on. If India are able to set a big total though, the match will certainly go all the way down to the wire.

09:08 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's group stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup match from Melbourne! India can seal qualification here with a win, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side look on course to do that with two wins out of two in the tournament so far. Let's get straight into it! 

PREVIEW: The Indian women's cricket team will look to all but cement their spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals when they take on New Zealand in a Group A game at Melbourne on Thursday (February 26).

Both sides come into this game having not dropped any points in the tournament thus far. India beat Australia and Bangladesh in their first two group games whereas New Zealand recorded a victory over Sri Lanka in their first group game.

A win for India would virtually secure their spot in the semis whereas a win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, opening up a few interesting possibilities in the group since as of now, both Bangladesh (P1 L1) and Australia (P2 W1 L1) have an outside chance of qualifying for the semis.

A youthful-looking India side have done better than expected thus far but will have a few issues to sort out ahead of what is sure to be a stern test against the Sophie Devine-led unit.

The middle-order remains a source of worry as even in the last game against Bangladesh, the batsmen failed to score at a decent rate against Bangladesh and had to rely on a late surge from Veda Krishnamurthy to set a total of 142-6.

Shafali Verma has given India solid starts atop the order but team management will hope the 16-year old will convert her starts into bigger scores sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, while New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets the win was not as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests. Chasing a below-par total of 128, they lost opener Rachel Priest early and scoring became harder in the middle overs.

Devine eventually guided them home with a well-made 75* but the fact she batted through the innings was down to the Lankans' generosity in the field as she was dropped when on 18.

History is on New Zealand's side in this fixture as they have beaten India 8 times in 11 T20Is. However, India will be hoping to continue their recent rich vein of form and put one foot into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest (wk), Lea Tahuhu.

