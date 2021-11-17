India vs New Zealand Live Score, T20I Series 2021, Today’s Match at Jaipur: Chapman-Guptill Stand Rescues New Zealand

Read more

The duo in the next 11 months will underline the ’Men In Blue’’s template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction. The disappointment in the UAE edition has forced India to look beyond Hardik Pandya, who for long has not been able to bring his all-round skills to the table.

India team news

Star IPL performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik’s replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder’s slot. India can also do with more power hitters in the batting department and Venkatesh, who played for KKR this IPL, has shown his ability to hit long and big.

The other IPL performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after controversially being left out of the World Cup squad. With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture.

New Zealand team news

Their opponents New Zealand, who effectively knocked India out of the World Cup, have reached Jaipur on a chartered flight from Dubai with little time to reflect on their loss to Australia in the title clash.

Head coach Gary Stead has already spoken about how the challenges his team faces, having to regroup so quickly after a draining event like the World Cup. Skipper Kane Williamson has been given rest for the T20s so that he is fresh for the following Test series.

Seasoned pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in his absence. However with Trent Boult for company and dangerous Daryl Mitchell in the top-order, New Zealand will be more than a handful in this series. New Zealand could give opportunities to players who did not have much to do in the UAE including Kyle Jamieson who only played the warm-up games. One of the interesting match-ups will be skipper Rohit against Ish Sodhi as the India captain has had problem against wrist spinners in the past.

